Tell us: Who served as a mother figure in your life?

Mothers: Not everyone had a mother nurturing them as they were growing up. Instead, they might have been blessed to have another woman in their lives who stepped in to serve as a surrogate mom.

As Mother’s Day on May 9 approaches, we want to hear from readers about their second moms and mother figures who helped them along the way.

Please respond by April 26 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your complete name, town and daytime phone number. Photos are welcome.

MOMS, IF YOU often hear how much you look like your daughter or people do double- takes when they see you together, you could be the winner of our annual Mother-Daughter Lookalike sweepstakes. We’re looking for mothers and daughters who share an uncanny resemblance. The winner will receive a prize.

To enter, email us a hi-resolution jpeg photo of you and your daughter together and answer the following questions:

1. What is a key thing the two of you have in common, and what is a key difference?

2. Your full name and your daughter’s full name, as well as the city where each of you lives currently.

3. What’s the best way to contact you?

Send your submission to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Last day to enter and send a photo is Monday, May 3, 2021.

One entry per person. All ages welcome. Open to Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa and Lake county residents. Winner will be chosen by random drawing. By entering sweepstakes, you grant The Press Democrat permission to publish photos to pressdemocrat.com and in The Press Democrat newspaper. The winners will be published in the print version of the Press Democrat on Mother’s Day, May 9, and a gallery of entries will be published online at pressdemocrat.com on May 6.