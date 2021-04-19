Tell us: Who served as a mother figure in your life?
Mothers: Not everyone had a mother nurturing them as they were growing up. Instead, they might have been blessed to have another woman in their lives who stepped in to serve as a surrogate mom.
As Mother’s Day on May 9 approaches, we want to hear readers’ stories and tributes to their second moms and mother figures who helped them along the way.
Please respond by April 26 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your complete name, town and daytime phone number. Photos are welcome.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
