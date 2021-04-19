Subscribe

Tell us: Who served as a mother figure in your life?

April 19, 2021
Mothers: Not everyone had a mother nurturing them as they were growing up. Instead, they might have been blessed to have another woman in their lives who stepped in to serve as a surrogate mom.

As Mother’s Day on May 9 approaches, we want to hear readers’ stories and tributes to their second moms and mother figures who helped them along the way.

Please respond by April 26 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your complete name, town and daytime phone number. Photos are welcome.

