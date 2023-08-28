Our Wine of the Week, Decoy 2021 California Zinfandel ($25), is an engaging zinfandel, a crowd-pleaser with heady aromas of black cherry and blueberry and bright notes of red raspberry and juicy Santa Rosa plums. Threads of sweet spice and black peppercorns weave through luxurious fruit and velvety tannins.

It’s a perfect barbecue wine, as delicious with grilled vegetables, especially eggplant, sweet onion, and zucchini, as with burgers, steaks, and ribs. Add blueberry barbecue sauce and matches soar.

You don’t have to cook outside to enjoy this feisty wine. Spaghetti and meatballs, corn and shell bean salad, braised lamb shanks, black bean chili, chili colorado, and risotto with red wine and chicken livers are all outstanding matches.

Teriyaki – salmon, chicken, or beef – is an excellent match, too. Today’s dish borrows from the teriyaki tradition, using chicken drummettes, the fattest segment of a wing, in a salty-sweet sauce. A drizzle of creme fraiche cements that match, adding a subtle voluptuousness that mirrors a similar characteristic in the wine.

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Drummettes with Creme Fraiche & Cabbage

Make 4 to 6 servings

2 pounds chicken drummettes

½ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar or honey

2 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon crushed black peppercorns

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

3 cups very finely shredded cabbage

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons creme fraiche

Black pepper in a mill

Rinse the drummettes in cool tap water and pat dry with a clean tea towel. Set aside.

Pour the soy sauce into a small saucepan, add the brown sugar or honey, garlic, black pepper and ginger and set over medium heat. Stir as the sugar dissolves or the honey warms. Stir in the red pepper, remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

Put the drummettes into a heavy sealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over. Massage the drummettes and sauce (through the bag) so that all are coated with the sauce. Press out the air and seal the bag.

Refrigerate for at least 8 hours and as long as 24 hours.

To cook the drummettes, preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Set a rack over a large baking sheet and arrange the drummettes in a single layer on the rack. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, basting two or three times with the marinade, until the skin is deep golden brown and crisp.

While the drummettes cook, put the cabbage on a serving plate, sprinkle with a little kosher salt and toss to distribute the salt.

Arrange the hot drummettes on top of the cabbage.

Stir the creme fraiche until it loosens and drizzle it over the drummettes. Grind pepper over everything and enjoy right away.

Variation: To cook in an outdoor grill, prepare a charcoal fire. After the coals are fully hot, set the drummettes on the grill rack, cover the grill, and cook for about 15 minutes. Uncover, turn the drummettes once, and replace the lid. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and baste all over with the marinade. Continue as directed in the main recipe.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.