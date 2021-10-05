Thai pork dish shines with low-alcohol gewürztraminer

One of the beguiling qualities of our wine of the week, Fetzer, 2020 California Gewürztraminer ($9), is its alcohol level. It weighs in at just 12%, which is crucial when it comes to pairing the wine at the table.

The wine’s aromas are delicate and pretty, suggesting honeysuckle, rose petals and lemon blossoms, with threads of spice that tickle the nose and the palate. I notice clove, nutmeg and even sweet black peppercorns from Malaysia, though these qualities come and go, just peeking out here and there.

Apricots lead the way when it comes to the wine’s fruit flavors, followed by peach and nectarine. The rose petal in the aroma reappears on the palate, and there is an upfront suggestion of sweetness too, evocative of the taste of honeysuckle nectar. The wine’s finish is crisp and lively.

Because of the low alcohol, the wine can take some heat without turning bitter, and I think the addition of a bit of fresh green chiles helps the wine’s acid blossom. Curried potatoes or sweet potatoes, an Indian fish curry and Thai curries that are not too hot do the wine justice. You’ll also enjoy it with the national dish of Laos, larb or laab, which is on the menu at most Thai restaurants.

Fresh ginger engages beautifully with the wine and brings tropical elements forward in a seductive way. In today’s recipe, I’ve included two types of ginger, fresh and pickled. If you think the egg nets are too much trouble, instead enjoy the pork wrapped in the leaves of Little Gem lettuce or the inner leaves of mature romaine lettuce.

Thai-Style Pork in Egg Nets

Serves 4 to 6

1 tablespoon peanut oil

½ pound ground pork

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon granulated sugar, preferably superfine

1 juicy lime, halved

5 tablespoons coconut oil, plus more as needed

4 eggs, beaten until smooth

1 bunch cilantro, trimmed of long stems, rinsed and dried

2 serranos, seeded and cut into very thin julienne

Pink pickled garlic, available at Asian markets

Pickled ginger, available at Asian markets

Pour the peanut oil into a wok, add the pork and fry, breaking up the meat with a fork, until evenly browned. Add the ginger, fish sauce, sugar and juice of one half of the lime. Mix well, cook for 30 seconds more and tip onto a plate. Set aside to cool.

Wipe out the wok, add the coconut oil and set over medium heat. Set absorbent paper next to the stove.

Dip your fingers into the egg and quickly trail them above the wok, across the oil, first in one direction and then perpendicular, criss-crossing the threads (or use a squirt bottle). When you have made four layers, use a spatula to transfer the egg net to the absorbent paper to drain. Continue until you have used all the egg. Add more oil as needed.

Divide the cilantro among individual appetizer plates and set the egg nets alongside. Spoon some of the pork into the center of each net and top with two serrano strips, forming an “x.” Lift up the egg nets so each forms a small bundle.

Working quickly, cut the remaining half lime into wedges and divide among the servings. Add pickled ginger and pickled garlic to each plate and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.