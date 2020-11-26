Sonoma County residents thankful for the little things

It’s been a lonely year for Diana Rose. At 70, the Santa Rosa artist knows she is at high risk for the deadly coronavirus. So she mostly stays at home, visiting friends and family only online. But each night before bed she makes it a spiritual practice to name at least five things she’s grateful for.

Chief among them? The trees and her childhood memories. During these solitary times, Rose frequently visits the Santa Rosa places where she grew up — the Grace Tract, Proctor Terrace, the leafy streets around McDonald Avenue — to touch the trees, to walk under them or sometimes just to park her car and observe them through her window.

They conjure happy memories of her childhood. Some of the same trees she passed on those streets on her way to school or to play are still there more than 60 years later, taller, broader and even more beautiful.

“Like the trees in front of Proctor Terrace School — I started going there when I was 6 years old. That was 1956,” Rose recalled of the line of liquidambars with their fiery star-shaped autumn leaves. “The trees there had just been planted and they were my height then. I like to just look at them now. Little things like that keep me centered to the earth.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people all over the world to live within a much smaller footprint. The common pleasures of public entertainment, parties, organized activities, celebrations and social gatherings are gone. Most of the common touchstones of life in Sonoma County are on hold. But in this forced quiet, without the distractions they took for granted, many people are finding their senses are more finely tuned. They’re noticing the little things still available to them with a heightened awareness and appreciation.

Rose said she is grateful for the opportunity to revisit old haunts again and again. There is one particular yard she loves to look at; it’s filled with persimmon and Chinese pistache trees, which turn a vivid “Technicolor” red in fall, she said. It’s near her childhood home and a house where she remembers three nice boys once lived.

“It’s one of my favorite places. I’ll just sit across the street in my car and remember that time in my life when I was in grade school and I had those friends and loved those trees,” she said. “That, to me, is a benediction, a blessing, something I can hold on to without going back to the past, but just remembering those wonderful connections.”

Jazmin Gudino, 27, said she started noticing the little things this past summer, when she began working as a contact tracer for the county. At her parents’ home in Roseland, she’d set up her laptop on a folding table in the backyard to work.

“Every day there were butterflies that would fly around the garden. I didn’t know if they would come back the next day. But every day I saw them I felt blessed and grateful,” the new UC Berkeley graduate said. “Most recently I’ve been grateful for simpler things that have always been but I’ve never taken the time to appreciate, like drinking a warm cup of coffee on a cold morning or hearing my mom say her prayers or hiking in the beautiful open space we have in Sonoma County.”

Gratitude movement

This year there will be far fewer gatherings, as health officials warn people to avoid mixing with friends and even family outside their own immediate households in the face of an alarming spike in new coronavirus cases. A lot of people will spend the day alone.

As the pandemic flared up in mid-August, the first of two huge wildfires tore through the region. The Walbridge fire and September’s Glass fire destroyed homes, scarred public parks and forced evacuations that triggered old traumas from the past three years. Sept. 9 was a somber day, as the buildup of atmospheric smoke from throughout Northern California left the Bay Area in darkness.

Yet despite — or perhaps because of — the profound personal, social and economic losses due to the pandemic, people are taking comfort in focusing on what they have rather than what they have lost, said Kristi Nelson, the executive director of the Massachusetts-based Network for Grateful Living, a nonprofit founded by 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Brother David Steindl-Rast.

In the past decade, there has been a growing movement dedicated to grateful living, with an explosion of research into the health and psychological benefits of gratitude and a subgenre of books dedicated to practicing appreciation daily, not just once a year at the Thanksgiving table. Gratitude is identified as one of the key components of well-being by The Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, which maintains that research shows people who consciously count their blessings tend to be happier and less depressed.