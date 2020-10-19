Subscribe

The best cheap eats in Sonoma County, according to Yelp

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 19, 2020, 6:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Are you running out of affordable takeout options for you and your family?

We’ve compiled some of the Sonoma County restaurants with the best cheap eats based on Yelp reviews. Each restaurant is considered most affordable on Yelp’s scale and received at least a four-star rating.

Click through the gallery above for 12 local restaurants with plenty of options to help you save a few dollars.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine