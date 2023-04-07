The story goes that big-wheel Santa Rosa developer Hugh Codding planned to erect the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center in one day, in a construction feat trumpeted, in typical Codding fashion, as a “speed-spectacular” event.

As it turned out, it would take four months, from paper signing to dedication, for Codding to build what became a community institution and clubhouse for gardeners that has stood its ground for 65 years.

In today’s complicated planning and permit-laden world, four months still would be considered a “speed-spectacular event” for any construction project. But the world was simpler when the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center was dedicated on March 7, 1958, on what would have been Burbank’s 109th birthday.

The modest clubhouse set on a large plot of suburban land on Yulupa Avenue in south Santa Rosa is the other LBC, smaller by good measure than the big entertainment venue at the other end of the city on Highway 101. It’s the longstanding clubhouse for generations of home gardeners, artists and crafters. Here, green thumbs, plant geeks and home horticulturists of all stripes swap tips and build community with like-minded souls who love working in the dirt and watching things grow.

Six groups now share ownership of the building and 2-acre property and work cooperatively to manage and maintain it. But there originally were 13 who joined forces almost 70 years ago in May 1953 under the name the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center.

It was a time of horticultural extravagance, showy shrubs, exuberant flowers and well-manicured lawns. Sunset magazine reported that to feed the postwar “desire for flawless backyards,” a plethora of plant societies cropped up, dedicated to everything from camellias to begonias, and all needing a place to gather. In California’s hospitable climate, people grew anything they fancied, with little thought to water, wildlife, wildfire or organic pest management. Growing native plants was not a thing then.

The group’s $25,000 deal with Codding, which included the land and the clubhouse, proved to be a sound investment. Sometimes it’s a struggle to keep it up, but members say the building is still solid and remains a unique local resource at a time when similar clubs across the state are struggling to have spaces to meet.

“Most of the clubs in our district have a horrible time keeping a place where they can meet and hold functions like the Rose Show and potlucks,” said Karen Ernsberger, co-president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society, one of the six nonprofits that own and manage the center.

“The Sacramento Rose Society ends up having to rent the rose garden building, which tends to be a little expensive,” said Karen Ernsberger, co-president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society, one of the six nonprofits that own and manage the center. “And most of the groups throughout the state are having that problem. Where do they meet? Libraries and cultural centers are about the only places they can, and their prices have gone up, too.”

The other groups who share stewardship of the facility are the Santa Rosa Garden Club, the Men’s Garden Club, the Santa Rosa Iris Society, the Redwood Stitchers and the Santa Rosa Flower Arrangers Guild. But other groups such as the California Native Plant Society also pay a fee to use the meeting space, which helps maintain the facility and its grounds.

Flower sales draw visitors

Community gardens and gardening clubs throughout the county usher in the spring planting season with plant sales to raise money for their clubs and their causes, such as student scholarships.

Three big events are slated for the Art & Garden Center. The Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Redwood Empire Rose Society will team up for a joint plant sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 (santarosagardenclub.com or sonomaroses.org for more information). The next weekend, April 28-30, the Santa Rosa Iris Society throws its annual spring show and potted iris sale (go to santarosairis.org for more information). And on May 6, the Rose Society will hold its spring rose show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with competitive judging and fresh floral arrangements (go to sonomaroses.org/monthly-programs for information).

The Men’s Garden Club is holding its annual spring plant sale April 22-23 at Coddingtown Mall, with lots of geraniums and veggie starts propagated with the help of Elsie Allen High School students.

The flurry of events will draw a stream of nonmembers to the center, just as the display and demonstration gardens maintained by the rose and iris societies are poised to pop. The center will be looking good for visitors, thanks in part to the late Phyllis Saccani, a nurse and former member of both the Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Rose Society, who left each group $400,000 to $500,000 when she died in 2020. The building has received a new roof, a fresh coat of paint and a new floor. Plans are in the works for remodeling a bathroom this summer to be more handicap-accessible.