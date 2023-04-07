Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center is the chosen spot for generations of Sonoma County gardeners

Why the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center is “the chosen spot” for multiple garden clubs and plant societies.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 7, 2023, 2:44PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center

Where: 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa

Information: lutherburbankartandgardencenter.com

The story goes that big-wheel Santa Rosa developer Hugh Codding planned to erect the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center in one day, in a construction feat trumpeted, in typical Codding fashion, as a “speed-spectacular” event.

As it turned out, it would take four months, from paper signing to dedication, for Codding to build what became a community institution and clubhouse for gardeners that has stood its ground for 65 years.

In today’s complicated planning and permit-laden world, four months still would be considered a “speed-spectacular event” for any construction project. But the world was simpler when the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center was dedicated on March 7, 1958, on what would have been Burbank’s 109th birthday.

The modest clubhouse set on a large plot of suburban land on Yulupa Avenue in south Santa Rosa is the other LBC, smaller by good measure than the big entertainment venue at the other end of the city on Highway 101. It’s the longstanding clubhouse for generations of home gardeners, artists and crafters. Here, green thumbs, plant geeks and home horticulturists of all stripes swap tips and build community with like-minded souls who love working in the dirt and watching things grow.

Six groups now share ownership of the building and 2-acre property and work cooperatively to manage and maintain it. But there originally were 13 who joined forces almost 70 years ago in May 1953 under the name the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center.

It was a time of horticultural extravagance, showy shrubs, exuberant flowers and well-manicured lawns. Sunset magazine reported that to feed the postwar “desire for flawless backyards,” a plethora of plant societies cropped up, dedicated to everything from camellias to begonias, and all needing a place to gather. In California’s hospitable climate, people grew anything they fancied, with little thought to water, wildlife, wildfire or organic pest management. Growing native plants was not a thing then.

The group’s $25,000 deal with Codding, which included the land and the clubhouse, proved to be a sound investment. Sometimes it’s a struggle to keep it up, but members say the building is still solid and remains a unique local resource at a time when similar clubs across the state are struggling to have spaces to meet.

“Most of the clubs in our district have a horrible time keeping a place where they can meet and hold functions like the Rose Show and potlucks,” said Karen Ernsberger, co-president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society, one of the six nonprofits that own and manage the center.

“The Sacramento Rose Society ends up having to rent the rose garden building, which tends to be a little expensive,” said Karen Ernsberger, co-president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society, one of the six nonprofits that own and manage the center. “And most of the groups throughout the state are having that problem. Where do they meet? Libraries and cultural centers are about the only places they can, and their prices have gone up, too.”

The other groups who share stewardship of the facility are the Santa Rosa Garden Club, the Men’s Garden Club, the Santa Rosa Iris Society, the Redwood Stitchers and the Santa Rosa Flower Arrangers Guild. But other groups such as the California Native Plant Society also pay a fee to use the meeting space, which helps maintain the facility and its grounds.

Flower sales draw visitors

Community gardens and gardening clubs throughout the county usher in the spring planting season with plant sales to raise money for their clubs and their causes, such as student scholarships.

Three big events are slated for the Art & Garden Center. The Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Redwood Empire Rose Society will team up for a joint plant sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 (santarosagardenclub.com or sonomaroses.org for more information). The next weekend, April 28-30, the Santa Rosa Iris Society throws its annual spring show and potted iris sale (go to santarosairis.org for more information). And on May 6, the Rose Society will hold its spring rose show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with competitive judging and fresh floral arrangements (go to sonomaroses.org/monthly-programs for information).

The Men’s Garden Club is holding its annual spring plant sale April 22-23 at Coddingtown Mall, with lots of geraniums and veggie starts propagated with the help of Elsie Allen High School students.

The flurry of events will draw a stream of nonmembers to the center, just as the display and demonstration gardens maintained by the rose and iris societies are poised to pop. The center will be looking good for visitors, thanks in part to the late Phyllis Saccani, a nurse and former member of both the Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Rose Society, who left each group $400,000 to $500,000 when she died in 2020. The building has received a new roof, a fresh coat of paint and a new floor. Plans are in the works for remodeling a bathroom this summer to be more handicap-accessible.

A nurse, Saccani was a passionate gardener and award-winning rosarian in her spare time. She was known for generously donating flowers for special occasions and sending visitors home with a bouquet.

The area outside the center is also getting a new look. The outdated front lawn is being removed along with other tired or no-longer-appropriate plants in favor of a landscape more reflective of today’s environmentally sensitive style of gardening, in tune with California’s summer-dry and drought-prone climate. It will feature many succulents and other drought-tolerant plants as well as plants that offer habitat and nectar to beneficial birds and insects, said Patty Gundry, a member of the Santa Rosa Garden Club who also serves as the property manager.

The building is one large hall that opens onto a landscaped courtyard in back. It also has a full kitchen. The groups rent out the facility for weddings, memorials and special occasions as well as meeting space for other community nonprofit such as the local chapter of the California Native Plant Society, provided they meet the center’s mission to “stimulate the interest of the community in cultural activities; aid in beautifying the community by encouraging better gardening practices; advance art education and appreciation by the public.”

Some members of the 115-member Santa Rosa Garden Club have been working on refurbishing the Dean Linscott Garden, a border along the parking lot dedicated to a member who died in 1994. It also will be redone with a more contemporary style that uses less water.

“It’s going to be a simple garden that over time will be beautiful. We’ve got stuff that blooms throughout the year to keep our pollinators happy, and we’re trying to stay as native as we can,” David Galpin said on a recent crisp April day as he busily shoveled fresh soil.

Galpin, a retired Levi Strauss executive, is typical of many of the people who find their way to garden clubs at the center: older people who have professional backgrounds and are seeking companionship and a hobby that gets them out in the open air after years in an office. He joined a year ago, after having redone his own Santa Rosa garden that was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Fringe benefits

“I worked for the phone company as a service rep and a proctor for Sylvan Learning Centers. I was indoors my whole career,” Colleen Robello said. She and her husband, Jim Horst, have been members of the Men’s Garden Club for 12 years.

She said she and her husband were persuaded to join the 50-member club, which now has more women than men after allowing them in more than 20 years ago, after attending a single meeting with one perk that proved especially compelling.

“At the end of the meeting, they have refreshments. The man in charge of refreshments made homemade berry pies. My husband views life through his stomach and his tastebuds. After this meeting, we get our little pie and coffee and Jim says, ‘We’ve got to join this club,’” she recalled with a laugh.

But Robello and other members of the various clubs say they also find gardeners to be bright and good company, always willing to share gardening tips and pitch in when help is needed on a project. The clubs routinely bring in experts to give educational talks during meetings, most of which are open to the public.

“It’s great to always have a place to go,” said Jim Pugh, a Men’s Garden Club member who, at 86, finds he has to defer the heavier work to younger members, who have younger backs and better knees. “The people are good people. That is what draws us together.”

The Men’s Garden Club for years has provided hands-on support for agriculture students at Elsie Allen High School, where they work with teens to propagate plants in a greenhouse on campus. The club also fields a team to create one of the elaborate display gardens in the Hall of Flowers at the Sonoma County Fair and has taken home a best in show award.

Cindy Moore, retired from Intel and now vice president for finance for the Santa Rosa Garden Club, said while the center remains vibrant, it has the space and room in its schedule for more nonprofit groups and charitable trusts to join.

“You can apply to be a member. You have to show you can afford to be a member and can pay the dues and be willing to put in the time and energy to keep this property up,” she said.

They also are open to more clubs and groups looking for a spot to gather. They already rent to a fiber arts group, a church, a yoga group and an amateur radio group, among others. The property is far larger than it appears from the street. Behind the clubhouse is a fenced-in area where various groups keep storage sheds for tools and equipment.

Kathleen Reynolds, a retired contractor administrator for Lockheed, has been a member of the Santa Rosa Garden Club for 12 years. In addition to preparing the new border garden, she’s gathering goodies for one of the upcoming plant sales.

“Someone is bringing lilies, which is going to be spectacular,” Reynolds said. “She’s giving us her lilies at cost. Someone is going to be bringing some floral arrangements from our Flower Arrangers Guild. ... I have well over 100 plants in my side yard that I will be bringing.”

While the clubs are made up primarily of older people, Reynolds said she is hopeful younger adults, who tend to have less free time between work and family, will find their way to the companionship and camaraderie of a garden club.

“Our group is aging,” she said. “What’s really interesting though, is we’re now starting to get new members, and they’re really enthusiastic.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center

Where: 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa

Information: lutherburbankartandgardencenter.com

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.