I just bought a Nelly Moser clematis vine online from Brushwood Clematis Nursery (brushwoodnursery.com). It should also be available at area nurseries or online.

I’ve had a long acquaintance with Nelly Moser clematis. Years ago, my mother planted one in our backyard on the fence right next to the deck. Its cheerful large, eight-petal pink faces seemed to greet us when we went outside. Each petal was detailed with a darker pink wash like someone had painted a swath down the middle.

The flowers’ delicate pattern was embellished with a ring of dark burgundy stamens and purple anthers. The flowers perfectly complemented the small white open flowers and pink buds of the common jasmine vine that already dwelt there and produced an almost tangible sweet perfume. At their feet lived rose- and mint-scented geraniums that in the benign climate of Berkeley were lush and evergreen year-round.

In the most companionable way, they spilled both shrublike and trailing from their narrow bed along the fence and onto the brick patio and through neighboring nasturtiums. This friendly and fragrant ensemble lived for the most part undisturbed for many years.

Nelly is a popular gal

According to the International Clematis Society, Nelly Moser is one of the most popular clematis of all time.

It was the result of a cross with another clematis with a bar of contrasting color down the midrib. It was released in France in Versailles in 1897 by a nursery owner with the name C. ‘Marcel Moser.’ It was named after his wife, Nelly.

Since its release, it has been used in breeding programs around the world to produce many barred cultivars. Nelly Moser clematis flowers in the spring on the previous year’s wood and again later in the summer on the current year’s wood. It grows from 5 to 9 feet tall depending on conditions. Most clematis like their feet in the shade and their tops in the sun, though in warm summer areas they prefer some protection from afternoon sun. It is in pruning group 2.

My mother was mostly an armchair gardener. She had all the best gardening books, and read them all. Among them were books by the pithy, creative British columnist and author Christopher Lloyd (“The Well-Tempered Garden”), owner of the famous Great Dixter garden. She was also drawn to the discerning words and encyclopedic plant knowledge of longtime Financial Times columnist and author Robert Lane Fox, as well as books by Americans Eleanor Perenyi (“A Gentle Plea for Chaos”) and Henry Mitchell (“The Essential Earthman”) — all books full of insight and opinion and all still fully relevant and enlightening.

My mother didn’t start gardening herself until nurseries like Magic Gardens emerged in Berkeley — businesses that offered more unusual plants like those described by the British authors.

These new and exciting plants and the beautiful display gardens surrounding the nursery stimulated my mother’s interest in including them in our yard. At about the same time, the heirloom rose nursery that engaged the imagination of so many, a place called Roses of Yesterday and Today, started. Many of the rose varieties were depicted in black-and-white photographs, but what really counted were their (often) French names, graceful appearance and romantic descriptions of their origins.

My mother had all the catalogs. They were scattered around the dining room, to be picked up and perused often, over endless cups of coffee and cigarettes whenever she needed an escape from the world. The names and descriptions evoked a civilized and more romantic world than the one my mother occupied, where a lack of money and a certain chaos prevailed.

Nellie Moser took up residence at our house, along with the roses Madame Blanc Double de Coubert, Paul Neyron, Coral Dawn, Mrs. John Laing and Variegata di Bologna. My mother always referred to these plants by their full names, and to her they were individuals she cherished as much as the human population around her. She would pick single blooms for the variety of bud vases she had and place them around her on the counters and tables like glorious members of the household in full gown.

As she aged and paranoia and chaos descended, I would arrive home to find these treasured denizens of our household felled, their corpses drying on the ground next to enormous ancient loppers. When asked why she had cut them down, my mother would reply she didn’t like them anymore. The decor in her house suffered a similar fate and paintings and mementos disappeared, leaving the house empty, uncomfortable and ugly.

Lately, I have managed to find most of the roses she cherished and am really looking forward to Nelly Moser taking up residence. In terms of things and mementos we inherit from a loved one, a plant occupies a different position. As a living thing, it requires care and nurturing. Through Nellie Moser clematis, I will be nurturing the memory of my mother enjoying a flower so many have had such pleasure from since 1897, when it was named for someone so obviously cherished.

