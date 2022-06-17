The coolest-ever tool and toy

And, of course, for Father’s Day, something for the barbecue — a hamburger patty maker: thingiverse.com/thing:754944 (It’s recommended to use food-safe PETG filament instead of PLA or ABS for this project.)

Poker chips: thingiverse.com/thing:4917853 (This one requires a dual-extruding printer that uses two filaments at once)

In case you haven’t noticed, 3D printers — the coveted wonder machines of the early aughts — have been drifting down in price. What was once the gee-whiz darling of maker spaces is now affordable enough to be a common household tool and toy for all ages.

“Prices on printers have come way down,” said Donald Laird, chair of the computer studies department at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he teaches classes in 3D printing.

In his lair in Maggini Hall, he has 12 printers of different sizes, makes and costs, from a $3,500 Ultimaker, a workhorse made by a Dutch company that will print almost anything, down to a Monoprice mini that for $189 comes fully assembled and calibrated.

Still wondering what to get Dad for Father’s Day? With decent little starter printers at less than $200 and spools of plastic filament selling for $25 to $30, 3D printing is no longer an expensive hobby for the highest of high-tech geeks.

“It reminds me a little bit of cellphones,” said John Carlsten, a retired physics professor who lives in Santa Rosa. “I had a cellphone for so long and then somebody said, ‘You really ought to get one of those smartphones.’ And when you do get it, you find out there is so much you can do with it.”

Carlsten was intrigued when 3D printers first came out. But the four-figure price tag put them out of reach. Then, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he thought he could help others by making caps that provide fresh filtered air behind a plastic face shield.

Like many who get these printers and discover the worlds of making they open up, he was hooked.

The number of objects that can be made with them is amazingly endless, from spare parts for anything broken to useful household gadgets to toys and gifts for friends and family that can be made while you’re sleeping or doing something else. There are loads of free designs available on open-source websites and many designs that can be purchased for as little as a few dollars.

“There are all kinds of fun things you can do with this stuff,” Laird said on a recent afternoon in his campus maker space, filled with his printers and the models and gadgets and geegaws he’s made with them.

He pulled out a fidget spinner toy, an articulated octopus and a necklace he made for his teenage daughter that is UV reactive so when the sun hits it, it’s bright purple.

During the pandemic, he teamed up with mask sewers to print 800 ear protectors for first responders and medical workers whose ears were chafed by long hours of wearing masks. The small plastic pieces fit on the back of the head and have connectors to spare the ears.

But there are many practical items that can be printed to give new life to old objects otherwise doomed for the dump for lack of spare parts, giving the 3D printer promise as a must-have household appliance in the near future.

Laird said a colleague came to his workshop seeking help when an inlet cover for her 25-year-old hot tub broke. The piece is required by code but was no longer available for her make and model.

“She was going to have to scrap the entire hot tub,” he said. “I had her give me a piece of it and I modeled and made one for her.”

Different types of printers

There are several types of 3D printers. Resin-based printers use UV light to cure the material, and while the product is tougher and of a finer quality and higher resolution, resin is a more toxic material and not as safe and easy to work with.

Laird said people who do finer-quality work, like jewelry makers or tabletop gaming enthusiasts who love to make precise miniatures, opt for resin.

But the popular home desktop machines use plastic filament. The most common is PLA (or polylactic acid), which is made from an organic sugar beet base and is nontoxic and biodegradable.

There is also ABS, a petroleum-based filament. It is slightly stronger, necessary for submersible objects like the hot tub piece and has a high melting point. But it emits a foul odor. Most people settle for the PLA, Laird said.

Among the available filaments are a multitude of colors and styles to incite imagination and creativity.

“There are nylon and carbon-fiber and metal-impregnated filaments and wood-based filaments,” Laird said. “I got a spool of filament that is brass. It is 40% micro particles of brass in the plastic, so the idea is when you print with it you can polish it up like brass.”

An artist is born

Carlsten said he never considered himself an artist, but he was drawn to the idea of sculpture.

“I thought, why don’t I make an artistic sculpture, especially during this time of COVID when we’re so concerned about everything? We need something to look at during times of stress to relax us.”