The doula who’s passionate about wine and babies

After the stress of labor for moms, doula Brooke Campbell likes to celebrate the newborns causing all the commotion by uncorking a bottle of J Cuvee 20.

A doula is a trained birth coach who helps women through the pain and joy of childbirth, before, during and after labor. Unlike midwives, doulas aren’t trained to medically intervene in the labor. Instead, they use breathing techniques to temper pain and pressure points to get childbirth started.

“I love to celebrate my babies,” said Campbell, a wine lover who’s passionate about wine and babies.

Once the family is settled, Campbell said, the day after the birth she catches her breath and celebrates this new life with a glass of her favorite sparkler.

“I can have my own little party,” she said, with a grin.

“A lot of doulas in the area have back-up doulas, but I don’t have a back-up doula,” Campbell explained. “So that means when I’m on call for you, I’m the only one on call for you. A lot of wineries are in areas that don’t have good cell service. So even if I wanted to go out with friends and wasn’t drinking, I couldn’t necessarily go wine tasting. I have to be on call 24/7. I have to be reachable.”

When the doula’s not on call, wine tasting is one of her favorite things to do.

“I go to wineries quite a bit and even if I’m just going to pick up my wine club package for the quarter, I’ll do a tasting,” said Campbell, who lives in Santa Rosa. “Or if friends come to town, that’s the first thing we’re doing because we’re in Sonoma County and that’s what it’s all about. We definitely do a lot of tasting here.”

The wine-lover, now 32, likes to talk about her favorite wineries and prized bottlings.

“I used to be a club member at Francis Ford Coppola Winery and then I became a member of VML Winery, which I absolutely love,” she said. “One of my favorites also is J because I love a good sparkler, and also Imagery Estate Winery for its sauvignon blanc.”

Campbell has a deep tie to Wine Country. Her family’s business — Les Petersen Drilling & Pump — has many winery clients. Founded by Campbell’s great-grandfather, Les Petersen, in 1946, the Santa Rosa company helps wineries with water management and agricultural equipment.

Matt Petersen, Campbell’s father, is now the third generation owner/manager. He’s now in the process of passing the baton to her husband, Austin Campbell.

“It’s nice my husband is taking over the family business from my dad, because it allows me the freedom to pick up and go at 2 a.m. if I need to,” she said. “I know he can work around my schedule.”

Becoming a doula was a calling, Campbell said. Trained as a medical assistant at San Diego’s Kaplan College, she worked for six years under a nurse practitioner who specialized in obstetrics.

“I loved that job except I would get all of my clients to the door and then I wouldn’t get to see their delivery, and that was the most sacred, special part,” she said.

Moving back to Sonoma County, Campbell trained to become a doula through Dona International. Campbell works with clients delivering at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa, Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa and UCSF in San Francisco.

After her daughter, Paisley, was born nine years ago during a less-than-ideal childbirth, Campbell was determined to give women a good experience during a process that’s nothing short of miraculous.

“Being a witness to this huge celebration of life,” Campbell said, “is the most beautiful gift I could ever be given.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.