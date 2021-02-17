Subscribe

The Girl & the Fig reopens after controversy over mask policy

KATHLEEN HILL
INDEX-TRIBUNE FOOD AND WINE EDITOR
February 17, 2021, 9:41AM
After a week’s closure following Bay Area-wide and international media coverage about its uniform and mask policy, the Girl & the Fig restaurant reopens Wednesday for lunch and dinner on its patio, in its parklet on First Street West, or for takeout. The Fig Café & Wine Bar in Glen Ellen also reopened on Wednesday for takeout and groceries.

The closure was primarily due to death threats to the owners, threats to burn down the building, and threats to former server Kimi Stout, who had quit her job at the restaurant because of what she felt was a change in policy aimed at her wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask.

The Fig’s full menu is expected to be offered from fig and arugula salads to omelets, burgers, flounder meunière, cheese and charcuterie plates, and steak frites, along with Rhône-style and actual Rhône wines and cocktails.

The Girl & the Fig: 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma 938-3634.

