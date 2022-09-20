The Godfather of Zinfandel to share his story

SONOMA

The Sonoma County Wine Library will present its Visual Oral History of vintner Joel Peterson, founding winemaker of Ravenswood Winery, on Sept. 29 at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St. in Sonoma. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person, $30 for library members and $20 for Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College students. To reserve, visit SonomaWineLibraryassoc.org/events. The hourlong video was recorded during the pandemic. Peterson is known as the “Godfather of Zinfandel,” and Ravenswood was known for its “No Wimpy Wines.” Peterson was also past president of ZAP, Zinfandel Advocates and Producers. The vintner will be pouring his current brand, Once and Future, and will be available after the video to field questions.

SONOMA

Johnny Doughnuts has partnered with Anaba Wines to curate an exclusive tasting experience featuring a series of three of Anaba’s Turbine wines, paired with three doughnuts. The appointment-only tasting, which is $45 per person, will run through October. To reserve, visit anabawines.com. Anaba is at 62 Bonneau Road, 707-996-4188. Johnny Doughnuts is known for its use of local and organic ingredients with vegan and wheat-free options. Founded in 2012, it now has four locations in the Bay area and Sonoma County.

NAPA

Tickets are now on sale for the Collective Napa Valley Vintage Celebration coming in November. The string of events includes a Winemaker’s Tasting at Inglenook, 1991 St. Helena Highway S in Rutherford, on Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, a Boots on the Ground tour of various wineries, followed by a Vintage Celebration Dinner at Opus One, 7900 St. Helena Highway in Oakville. To reserve you must be a member of Collective Napa Valley, visit collectivenapavalley.com, with donations to the events optional for supporters. See details for the range of donations available on its website, including Fund-A-Need for fire prevention, mitigation and restoration.

The Cabernet Classic Grand Tasting will be at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 on the lawn of the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Guests will sip on wines from more than 30 wineries from Napa Valley and beyond while sampling lite bites. Paul Hobbs, Freemark Abbey and Beringer will be among many wineries pouring. Tickets are $150 per person. To reserve, visit cabernetclassic.com.

