When: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday - Sunday, brunch 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Generally, I don’t like to research a restaurant too much before I visit. That way, I don’t come up with preconceived notions. I get the basic facts, and if it seems interesting, I venture in and let the experience wash over me.

That tactic worked well for my recent dinner at the new Lincoln in Napa. A preview look at the menu revealed an appealing mix of pub nibbles — tatchos (a mound of tater tots drizzled in beer cheese with crema, bacon and pico de gallo, $14); short-rib tacos ($14); and deviled eggs capped in bourbon bacon and chopped Fresno chiles ($8).

But there were also fancier plates like cacio e pepe of bucatini tossed with pecorino, grana Padano and black pepper ($20); and a big “super food” salad of roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, sliced almonds, chickpeas, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, kale, spring mix and arugula ($22).

The location on Lincoln Avenue west of the Silverado Trail is atypical for a restaurant. This is a retail neighborhood, with several auto-service stores and car-towing lots and a Walmart Supercenter. The Lincoln shares a building with Ace & Vine, a mini casino beckoning gamblers for blackjack and baccarat.

But here’s the thing. Owners and casino/nightclub entrepreneurs Mike LeBlanc and Adam Snyder have put together a worthy destination, one that’s now on my list of preferred hangouts. This beautifully designed spot is attractive for friends gathering for a Sonoma Springs West Coast IPA ($7) or an imaginative craft cocktail at the bolted stainless-steel bar, the dark wood dining room with its floor-to-ceiling fireplace or the outdoor cabana lounge with individual firepits.

But it also entices families with kids ready to romp on a lawn area set with games like oversized Jenga and cornhole. There’s a kid’s menu, too.

The food, from Executive Chef Leo V. Varos Jr., is the perfect collection of what most of us want in a casual restaurant meal, done in Wine Country style. That means ingredients are high in quality and recipes pack in flair, even for basics like wings ($12). Here, you dunk the chicken in a bright lemon-pepper-feta sauce as an alternative to the classic buffalo blue cheese.

Before The Lincoln opened this past summer, the message was mixed. The casino shared space with what was then The Deck restaurant, which had a much less ambitious menu. But wiser heads prevailed with this update, and a wall was built between the two areas.

When the menu was being amped up, Varos said, The Lincoln owners gave him liberty to draw on his background. Raised on a lamb farm in chile-centric New Mexico, he cooked at resorts throughout Spain and Alaska before returning to work at Santa Fe restaurants. Coming to Napa, he brought with him his love of tongue-tingling spice.

So now we can snack on good stuff like salmon lollipops, three expertly seared fillet wands slicked in garlic honey, Sriracha and soy; skewered; fanned across a bed of spicy slaw and a puddle of mirin aioli; and sprinkled in sesame seeds and julienne nori ($22). I’d happily eat this at any fine-dining destination.

However, would I have ordered “hash mac” without prompting from my server? Heck, no. It sounds like a starchy, gloppy nightmare, threatening with a marriage of macaroni and cheese and hash browns ($14).

Except it’s worth the heart-health risk. The sauce is sublimely creamy over the fusilli pasta, and the browns come as a 30-layer potato au gratin chunk that somehow remains pillowy with a buttery inside and a crisp crust (thanks to the skilled kitchen team that compresses the browns with 60 pounds of force, then flashes them in the deep-fryer). Chopped Fresno chiles in the sauce add a fat-cutting zing, and the dish is laced with melting curls of Parmesan. I defy you to not scarf the entire big bowlful.

A pulled-pork grilled cheese seemed equally risky ($16). True, it’s absolutely not a wise diet decision. But when you’re sipping a potent Pear of Thorns cocktail (Hiatus Blanco tequila, prickly pear puree, lime and arbol chile syrup, $15), it makes perfect sense.

We’re here to have a good time, after all, and treat ourselves to indulgences like this monster sandwich stuffed with lots of pulled pork shoulder, garlic aioli and so much cheddar it oozes on to the paper-lined tray. You dip it in fiery honey-Sriracha sauce, break up rich bites with sweet pickles and go all out by adding a pile of steamy-yet-crisp steak fries ($6).

I never really thought of the Napa River as running through this area, but it does, making for a soothing backdrop to the large wood deck off the dining room. The water babbles along the lush, tree- and shrub-lined banks — you might see a beaver or river otter watching you — and this is where you’ll want to dig into a messy, lick-your-fingers burger. Go for the one smothered in beer cheese and topped with bacon, arugula and tangy mustard seed on a Winston’s bun from the Napa bakery ($18).

Many people want to eat and drink healthy without sacrificing a party mood. Varos fills the bill with several options including excellent ahi tartare tacos ($18 for three) with avocado cream, sesame ponzu, cilantro and seaweed in a shatteringly crispy, lightly fried wonton shell.

The elote is light and unexpected, as well ($10). Presented in an iron pot, the corn on the cob is sliced into eat-with-your-hands slabs, char-grilled, sprinkled with chile salt and cotija and served alongside fresh limes and a spray of pretty (nonedible) charred corn husks. You won’t miss the typical crema.

Match the dishes with a zero-proof cocktail. Bar director John Schantz has secrets up his sleeve, like hiding slurpable boba in the Green Flash drink of kiwi, pineapple and sparkling apple cider over crushed ice ($11). Alcohol? Who needs alcohol in a drink this delicious?

In fact, if Schantz hadn’t told me this was a virgin drink, I probably wouldn’t have guessed it. Score another point for preconceived notions, and the surprise pleasure that is The Lincoln.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.