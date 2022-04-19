The Lyrid meteor shower is peaking this week: Here’s what you need to know

Every April, the Lyrid meteor shower gives stargazers a much needed nighttime show after months of inactivity. This year, the shower runs April 15 to April 29, and the peak of the Lyrids is happening this week.

On the West Coast, the predicted peak for 2022 will occur around 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, according to Earthsky.org.

In a dark sky with no moon, you might see 10 to 15 Lyrids per hour, though Lyrids are known for surges that can sometimes include up to 100 meteors per hour. For best results, it’s advised that you find a spot away from city lights, and allow your eyes 30 minutes or so to adjust to the dark sky. Scientists also note that your best bet for watching the Lyrids in 2022 is to watch in the hour before midnight, or before the moon rises very high in the sky.

This year, the moon is waning in its last quarter, and rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

In that case, the Lyrids may be difficult to find, yet there’s plenty of chances to catch the meteor shower in Sonoma County. One such place is the Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road in Kenwood, which is hosting its monthly Public Star Party on Saturday, April 23. Starting at dusk, the observatory’s three main telescopes are open for viewing, and docents set up additional telescopes in front of the building. Tickets are required, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event.

To find out more about the Lyrid meteor shower and other showers coming up this year, visit EarthSky.org.