Summary: A new chef has taken over the kitchen and is still working on his own signatures. The cuisine is still excellent, and for a summer brunch, is one of the best around.

Top chefs leaving Wine Country restaurants for culinary positions at wineries is nothing new, but recently there have been several high-profile changeovers. The promise of a better work-life balance, among other perks, has long been a draw for hardworking restaurant chefs.

Consider Daniel Beal, a former sous chef of Chicago’s renowned Alinea restaurant and San Francisco’s three-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn, who bounced among a few top Sonoma County hot spots before recently landing with the upscale Hamel Family Wines in Sonoma.

Chef Sean Massey gave up an international career with Masaharu Morimoto two years ago to take over culinary operations at Napa’s Darioush winery, and national celebrity chef Charlie Palmer now consults for Windsor’s posh Bricoleur Vineyards.

In May, chef Jesse Mallgren moved to Jordan Vineyard & Winery, closing the door on a nearly 25-year career as top toque at the Michelin-starred Madrona Manor (now renamed The Madrona) in Healdsburg, where he had crafted elaborate, multicourse prix-fixe meals.

As I reported a year and a half ago, the moves often resulted from restaurants being strained by the pandemic and wineries better able to accommodate guests with their often-sprawling outdoor dining spaces and increasingly larger kitchens.

Prominent winery chefs tell me working with wineries means a better family-life balance, less stress, smaller teams to manage and, often, better paychecks. Indeed, Mallgren is currently on a tour of Italy and Southwest Africa, a vacation nearly unheard of for a restaurant chef, no less one who’s only been on the job a few months.

Then, there’s chef Patrick Tafoya, who just took over the lead at The Madrona’s restaurant. Previously, he was executive estate chef at Round Pond Estate Winery in Rutherford where, among other things, he curated a four-course wine and food pairing for intimate groups of diners.

He decided the winery job was perhaps too peaceful. Tafoya worked in busy kitchens for years, including his restaurant, P/30 in Sebastopol, which closed in 2011.

“I can attest that the (winery) schedule is nice, but I was never truly satisfied at the end of the day,” he said. “I missed the restaurant world. I missed working with a diverse team.”

Now he’s back in the thick of things, overseeing a demanding workload of daily continental breakfast, nightly dinner and all-day bar menus, lunch three days a week and weekend brunch. He also directs the 24-room, 8-acre resort’s culinary events and caters onsite weddings, private parties and corporate retreats.

He said he loves it (though, of course, Tafoya was recently dining director of a Kansas City casino, happily feeding more than 1,000 people daily).

Tafoya is easing his way into The Madrona gig, largely maintaining the more casual, approachable menus Mallgren instituted after new owners took over the resort last spring. Now that the property’s culinary gardens are overflowing with summer bounty, he has new ideas in the works.

“Our garden is about to explode with tomatoes, chiles, eggplant and so much more,” he said. “Our goal is to utilize everything we grow and allow the gardens to continuously inspire our menus.”

That means simple, seasonal updates to dinner staples that I’ve reviewed before, like classic seared Liberty duck breast currently served with variations of estate-grown figs instead of its earlier salt-roasted celeriac, cherries and wild mushrooms ($44), and in-house dry-aged New York strip with chimichurri and confit potatoes instead of an earlier strip loin with black garlic butter, spring onion and potato persillade ($56). These are small changes, but they keep bestselling dishes relevant.

I hadn’t had a chance to sample brunch before. Now, it’s my go-to treat, another reason to revisit The Madrona. Lazing on the 1881 Victorian mansion’s terrace overlooking lush flower gardens, emerald lawns and towering trees is like gently ushering the world away. You sip a Madroni drink of herbaceous Botanivore gin, blood orange, apricot-kissed Brucato Orchards Amaro and sweet vermouth ($18) and see if life isn’t immediately better.

Edamame spread is a new dish, and it’s a chunky, pleasingly gritty mash sprinkled with gremolata, tart rose hip crumbles and wilted microgreens ($17). You scoop it with bits of puffy, buttery herbed pita bread that’s so delicious we asked for a second order ($4).

There’s nothing wrong with carb loading at brunch, in my book (hey, we skipped breakfast). “Warm bread” turns out to be four giant pillowy Parker House rolls sprinkled in flake salt and served with chicken schmaltz ($9). Naturally, a full-size “table waffle” followed, topped with hazelnuts, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle “to be shared among friends” ($18).