With the current summer heat and glaring midday sun, early morning and after sunset are the most salubrious times to be outside. The outdoor dinner hour is late and coincides with that of moths visiting flowers for an evening meal of nectar.

Formerly spurned as undesirable and associated with annoyances like bashing into lights and landing in drinks, these insects’ importance to our ecosystem has been underappreciated.

The vast majority of moth caterpillars are not pests. We used to see nightly swarms of them fluttering around outdoor lights. But their numbers have diminished greatly, along with a broad decline of insects worldwide.

Thanks to entomologist Douglas Tallamy’s enlightening books, “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope,” and his series of webinars, we now understand moth caterpillars are vital food sources for more than 90% of birds and many lizards, amphibians and mammals.

The University of Delaware professor says it takes 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to feed just one clutch of chickadees. We can extrapolate these caterpillar numbers to other bird species. Caterpillars are soft, easily digestible and highly nutritious food for baby birds and have vital nutrients for adult birds, too, to get them into shape for breeding. Caterpillars are high in fat, protein and carotenoids that help determine a bird’s plumage color and robustness, especially important for male birds to signal to females that they are desirable mates.

You can tell moths and butterflies apart by looking at their antennae. Moths have feathery or threadlike feelers while butterfly antennae are small brown knobs. Resting moths lay their wings flat; butterflies hold them vertically.

Like butterfly larvae, moth caterpillars feed on specific host plants. Many feed on several plant families and some, like sphinx moths, dine on a multitude of plants.

Native plants are the best choices for moth and butterfly caterpillar host plants. Some plants, like oaks, support many species. Adults feed on nectar from flowers, preferring flowers that have dilute nectar easily sipped through a long proboscis. You can go out at night with a flashlight to see the large iridescent eyes of sphinx moths as they zip from flower to flower.

Flowers to grow that moths like

There are many plants we can include in our gardens to provide adult moths with nectar.

Many moth plants have white or yellow flowers and produce a copious amount of nectar. Some, like the flowering tobacco, are sweet-smelling. Flowers attractive to moths typically have very long nectar tubes, excluding all other nectar feeders from the sweet reward within. Pollen is held externally in long anthers and is often avidly collected by bees during the day.

Evening primroses are excellent plants for moths. Some are low-growing and small, like Oenothera caespitosa. It has huge, very beautiful white flowers and silvery foliage. It needs full sun and is drought-resistant.

Oenothera pallida is similar but taller and kind of a gawky. Perhaps the best for moths, though slightly weedy in gardens, is the biennial Oenothera biennis, the common evening primrose. It is best in wilder gardens.

Not native to our area, but an excellent plant for gardens and for moths is Oenothera missouriensis, the Missouri evening primrose. It has huge bright yellow flowers for months on low-growing plants that spread to about 3 feet wide. It dies to the ground in the winter. Bees collect pollen from the flowers during the day. Around dinner time, you can watch flowers unfurl before your eyes in just a few minutes.

The four-o’clocks Mirabilis jalapa, also called marvel-of-Peru, are attractive to adult moths. True to their name, the flowers open in the late afternoon and stay open until early morning. They come in brilliant hues of magenta, yellow and pink with many mixed-color blooms.

Another species from the southwest desert is the very elegant, night-scented four o’clock Mirabilis longiflora. It has elegant white flowers and extremely long nectar tubes with highly protuberant purple filaments. It is supposed to be fragrant at night. It’s a real showstopper, but be aware that both of these plants seed profusely and will take over a flower bed. They have thick tuberous roots that are almost impossible to pull out and are very drought-resistant. Plant them in an area they can call their own forever.

Another group of moth-attractive flowers are the flowering tobaccos, Nicotiana and the closely related wild or close-to-wild petunias.

Flowering tobacco flowers are closed during the day and open in the evening. Petunia flowers are open all day but only fragrant in the evening, presumably when nectar is released. Woodland tobacco Nicotiana sylvestris (it is not the nicotiana cultivated for tobacco) is a giant among flowering tobaccos and grows up to 5 feet. With huge tobacco-like leaves and dangling clusters of white, heavily drooping flowers, it has a tropical appearance that never fails to draw comments. It grows well in sun or shade. Make sure to cut off the flower stalks before the seeds are dry as they produce massive amounts. Flowering tobacco Nicotiana alata gets to about 2 feet tall and is easy to grow in a container or in the ground. It has white flowers which are sweetly scented at night.

The wild petunia, Petunia axillaris, available from Annie’s Annuals in Richmond, is a parent of cultivated petunias originated from seed from the UC Botanical Garden in Berkeley. This petunia has large white flowers scented at night and grows to about 1½ feet tall and 2 to 3 feet wide. There are other near-wild petunias available from seed companies that are similar but come in pink to purple shades.

Other plants with flowers that appeal to moths are the native shrub mock orange (Philadelphus), plus Jimson weed, zinnia, morning glory, yucca, and Agastache. Moths also have been seen visiting sunflowers in the evening.

Kate Frey can be reached at katefrey@mac.com. On Instagram @americangardenschool.