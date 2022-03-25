The Phoenix Man

Redwood Caregivers Resource Center: Offers caregiving classes, support groups, training for clients, counseling and other information for caregivers of people with brain disorders. Offers grants for in-home care or day care. Rcrc@redwoodcrg.org; 707-542-0282, redwoodcrg.org

Council on Aging: Adult day services at four locations in Sonoma County, with socialization and support for seniors 60 and older with cognitive decline. Councilonaging.com. 707-525-0143.

Through a heart transplant and Alzheimer’s disease, Julie Bennett was her husband Scott’s devoted caregiver, advocate and sweetheart

Fate always calls unexpectedly, and rarely are we prepared for what it summons us to do.

For Julie Bennett of Santa Rosa, fate arrived in a Target parking lot on a perfect 70-degree spring-tease day in March 2007 when her husband Scott’s already weak heart gave out and he suddenly collapsed on the way to their car.

Somehow she managed to catch him and ease him to the ground before he hit his head on the blacktop. Her soul, she recalled, screamed, “Oh my God, I’m not ready. Please don’t take him yet.”

That quick and lucky catch would be a metaphor for the next 12 years of their life together. Time and again, Bennett would step in to catch her husband, hold him up and often just hold him, through a heart transplant, a post-surgery lung infection that nearly killed him and, finally, a four-year mental decline brought about by Alzheimer’s disease.

It would test her patience, stamina and sometimes her temper. But three years after Scott’s death, Bennett, 69, has clarity. All the effort was worth it for the additional years it bought with Scott, a gentle, kind man who was Bennett’s constant companion since the day they met on a blind date set up by friends in 1990.

At the time, both were divorced and each had a young son. Julie recalled sitting with Scott, a former golf pro turned postal carrier and at the time a complete stranger to her, in a restaurant bar. An unexpected sensation swept over her, she said.

“I felt like Scott’s arms were around me, like a comforting feeling,” even though they had yet to touch, Julie said. “It was like the universe was letting me know this man is going to be important.”

He was, and not just for the 17 happy years they spent raising their kids, going to Disneyland, spending time with friends, enjoying dinners out, taking trips to the coast, visiting wineries and engaging in all the other sweet quotidian details of daily life. Scott remained a central force even after his heart and then his brain failed, requiring Julie to step up as his primary caregiver, protector and advocate.

She has saved all the emails she faithfully sent to friends and family throughout those years to keep them appraised of Scott’s condition before and after his heart transplant. And when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015, Bennett made a practice of jotting down the details of her day. She always had in mind that perhaps someday she would write a book to share her hard-earned insights about caregiving.

“The Phoenix Man,” self-published through Balboa Press, an imprint of Hay House, recounts her long trek with Scott through the last years of his life. The journey was at times treacherous, frightening, aggravating and sorrowful, but also heartwarming, funny, loving and enlightening.

“It was a powerful story and I felt that what he and I went through can help other caregivers, because you’re learning as you go,” Bennett said.

She tells the story in sometimes excruciating detail, from that first 911 call, through the vast terrain of a heart transplant with life-threatening complications, through the middle years of recovery when renewed life returned them to a pleasant normalcy and then into the dark tunnel of bewilderment brought on by Alzheimer’s disease.

It is very much her personal story. But each chapter also contains nuggets that can help others who are navigating the same rocky path. She breaks out suggestions, tips and potential solutions, from small things like ensuring a loved one gets a disability license plate they can use in any car they ride in to finding support for oneself through extremely stressful times.

“These are things I wish I knew,” Julie said at the snug Rincon Valley home where she spent her last years with Scott before regretfully placing him in a skilled nursing home after he broke his pelvis in a fall.

“If reading the book and the notes to caregivers at the end of the chapter can help people solve something they don’t know how to do, that’s what I’m hoping for. And to not feel like they’re alone, because you do feel like you’re alone.”

Heart problems emerge later

Scott learned he had a hole in his heart during a high school physical. It kept him out of competitive sports but not golf, which he excelled at. Later in life, he added other sports, playing on the post office bowling league and softball team.

He never felt symptoms, so he didn’t mention the heart murmur to Julie, who discovered it when she applied for a life insurance policy shortly after their wedding.