The Phoenix Man

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2022

Through a heart transplant and Alzheimer’s disease, Julie Bennett was her husband Scott’s devoted caregiver, advocate and sweetheart

Fate always calls unexpectedly, and rarely are we prepared for what it summons us to do.

For Julie Bennett of Santa Rosa, fate arrived in a Target parking lot on a perfect 70-degree spring-tease day in March 2007 when her husband Scott’s already weak heart gave out and he suddenly collapsed on the way to their car.

Somehow she managed to catch him and ease him to the ground before he hit his head on the blacktop. Her soul, she recalled, screamed, “Oh my God, I’m not ready. Please don’t take him yet.”

That quick and lucky catch would be a metaphor for the next 12 years of their life together. Time and again, Bennett would step in to catch her husband, hold him up and often just hold him, through a heart transplant, a post-surgery lung infection that nearly killed him and, finally, a four-year mental decline brought about by Alzheimer’s disease.

It would test her patience, stamina and sometimes her temper. But three years after Scott’s death, Bennett, 69, has clarity. All the effort was worth it for the additional years it bought with Scott, a gentle, kind man who was Bennett’s constant companion since the day they met on a blind date set up by friends in 1990.

At the time, both were divorced and each had a young son. Julie recalled sitting with Scott, a former golf pro turned postal carrier and at the time a complete stranger to her, in a restaurant bar. An unexpected sensation swept over her, she said.

“I felt like Scott’s arms were around me, like a comforting feeling,” even though they had yet to touch, Julie said. “It was like the universe was letting me know this man is going to be important.”

He was, and not just for the 17 happy years they spent raising their kids, going to Disneyland, spending time with friends, enjoying dinners out, taking trips to the coast, visiting wineries and engaging in all the other sweet quotidian details of daily life. Scott remained a central force even after his heart and then his brain failed, requiring Julie to step up as his primary caregiver, protector and advocate.

She has saved all the emails she faithfully sent to friends and family throughout those years to keep them appraised of Scott’s condition before and after his heart transplant. And when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015, Bennett made a practice of jotting down the details of her day. She always had in mind that perhaps someday she would write a book to share her hard-earned insights about caregiving.

“The Phoenix Man,” self-published through Balboa Press, an imprint of Hay House, recounts her long trek with Scott through the last years of his life. The journey was at times treacherous, frightening, aggravating and sorrowful, but also heartwarming, funny, loving and enlightening.

“It was a powerful story and I felt that what he and I went through can help other caregivers, because you’re learning as you go,” Bennett said.

She tells the story in sometimes excruciating detail, from that first 911 call, through the vast terrain of a heart transplant with life-threatening complications, through the middle years of recovery when renewed life returned them to a pleasant normalcy and then into the dark tunnel of bewilderment brought on by Alzheimer’s disease.

It is very much her personal story. But each chapter also contains nuggets that can help others who are navigating the same rocky path. She breaks out suggestions, tips and potential solutions, from small things like ensuring a loved one gets a disability license plate they can use in any car they ride in to finding support for oneself through extremely stressful times.

“These are things I wish I knew,” Julie said at the snug Rincon Valley home where she spent her last years with Scott before regretfully placing him in a skilled nursing home after he broke his pelvis in a fall.

“If reading the book and the notes to caregivers at the end of the chapter can help people solve something they don’t know how to do, that’s what I’m hoping for. And to not feel like they’re alone, because you do feel like you’re alone.”

Heart problems emerge later

Scott learned he had a hole in his heart during a high school physical. It kept him out of competitive sports but not golf, which he excelled at. Later in life, he added other sports, playing on the post office bowling league and softball team.

He never felt symptoms, so he didn’t mention the heart murmur to Julie, who discovered it when she applied for a life insurance policy shortly after their wedding.

By 2005, when he was 54, Scott’s heart began to fail. He was given heart medication and an implanted defibrillator. He cycled in and out of the hospital for two years before the incident at Target. That set the couple and Scott’s medical team at UCSF on a wild ride to keep him alive, a ride that seemed about to end with his heart transplant six months later.

But Scott developed Aspergillus pneumonia, a lung infection that can be deadly, especially for heart transplant patients. Julie reported his symptoms repeatedly, but it took a dangerously long time for doctors to respond and get him back in the hospital.

One of her lowest points in those 12 years was the day UCSF staff told her Scott was dying from the infection.

“I was just really scared, not knowing that was going to happen to me. Who will I be after he’s gone? I still remember being out in the waiting room with everyone and nobody was coming out to tell us what was going on. So I went into the ICU. Someone at the front desk said I can’t go in. But I said my husband is in there and stormed down there. A doctor saw me and said, ‘Julie we got him stabilized.’ He was so excited.”

Just having that information, she said, gave her some relief, knowing they were working so hard to keep him alive.

She found herself questioning doctors and nurses and sometimes pushing back, a fierce advocacy she believes made her an outcast among some.

She reminds caregivers that they have a right to ask questions and be their loved one’s best advocate. At times, she blocked the doctors, technicians and nurses who streamed in to poke and prod Scott when he desperately needed rest for his recovery. She even put a “Guard Spouse on Duty” sign on the door to ward people off.

Gaining clarity of purpose

Being a caregiver is intense, with often limited opportunities for respite. Life can be a protracted emergency. But gaining a clarity of purpose, Julie said, can provide emotional and psychological release.

The enormity of the situation hit her hard one day while Scott was still awaiting a heart at UCSF. She suddenly felt overwhelmed not knowing if he would live or die.

“I was driving home and crying and thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. I’m talking to God and saying, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. I need help.’ But then I asked myself, ‘If you could do anything you wanted to right now, what would you do?’

“And I realized that I would drive down to San Francisco to be with him. That was an awakening. I am doing what I want to do. It’s not like I have to.”

It was one of Scott’s UCSF doctors who dubbed him “The Phoenix Man.”

Bennett had mentioned to him a book she had read that compared long-term ICU survivors to Sisyphus, the mythological figure consigned to endlessly roll a rock uphill.

But Scott, the doctor told her, was more like the Phoenix, who is burned and rises from the ashes.

“I knew when things weren’t right I wasn’t going to stay quiet, even though I didn’t like being put in the position of having to question,” she said. “But I feel if I didn’t, he probably would have died sooner. Me being there helped him to get through it.”

Lull, then another storm

Scott survived the Aspergillus, and the transplant bought the couple more time together. Julie was still working, traveling through six counties doing Medicare counseling through the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.

But Scott eventually began exhibiting alarming lapses in memory and strange behavior. In 2015, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to do even the most simple tasks, like eating and grooming.

Bennett cared for Scott at home for three years and did her best to make life as normal as possible while also taking care of herself, which wasn’t always easy.

She recounted vividly the frustrating attempts to communicate with and care for someone whose brain is misfiring.

She found help through the Alzheimer’s Association, which offered support groups for both Scott and herself. She made some close friends and now leads groups to help other people facing the extreme challenges of dealing with dementia.

A grant from the Redwood Caregiver Resource Center provided financial assistance for in-home support when Scott needed help with grooming and other tasks. And an adult day program then offered by Catholic Charities gave Scott socialization he enjoyed and Julie some time off for herself.

One of the hardest challenges was getting enough sleep. A severe reaction to Xanax prevented Julie from taking medication. She tried to slip in naps when Scott napped.

“When you don’t get enough sleep, you don’t have the patience you could have. And that’s when I would get upset,” she said.

In 2018, Scott had a devastating fall and broke his pelvis. Julie had turned her back only seconds to set down some packages. Scott wound up in a Santa Rosa rehabilitation hospital that would be his home for his last year when it became apparent to Julie that his care needs were beyond her ability.

Scott died there in May 2019 after refusing to take the drugs that had kept him alive since his transplant. He was 67.

Bennett recommends anyone in her situation reach out and make time for friends, even if just to slip out for an hour for lunch. Recognize “the angels,” other caregivers, family and friends who can lend a hand or provide a boost with a phone call or FaceTime.

There was the kind physical therapist at UCSF whose “loving presence” helped Scott heal and a caregiver at the nursing home who tended to him almost until his last breath, Julie said. Son Jonathan Weintraub, his wife Charlie and their two kids were a loving presence, as was Scott’s son, Matthew.

Healing work continues

Grief is a process. Julie said some people mistakenly believe that when someone loses a loved one to Alzheimer’s, the pain lessens because they already have grieved their loss.

Grief becomes the next chapter, and it must be experienced to heal, she said. There is no shortcut around the tears.

“People can really become depressed or they think they’re depressed. But it’s actually grief. They have to deal with it. They have to let it come out,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to write something for people who have lost someone, so they could see how someone else got through it.

“Slowly, with time, you can let it go and then go to the happy memories instead of just feeling the pain.”

Bennett is remaking her life, enjoying time with her sons, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren; taking long walks on the nearby Brush Creek Trail; staying connected to friends; meditating; and facilitating support groups for others going through the challenges of caregiving and loss.

There is a value for other caregivers in hearing stories of people who have been through it, said Lauren Hibdon, a family care specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California.

“It’s a very isolating disease process, both for the person with the disease as well as their care provider,” she said. “People don’t understand all that is involved in this journey. They may forget that it affects all areas of cognition and function and may not know all that goes into providing care. It’s important to know you’re not alone.”

Ultimately, Bennett’s story is a love story. Caregiving can test the limits of devotion. But to see only the challenges is to miss the rewards, the good times and moments of connection, when the time you may have left together is precious and fleeting.

“As long as you feel you did the best you could,” Julie said, “and try to be patient and do it with love, that is rewarding — and knowing you are helping this person you love, to live.”

