The story behind the organic vineyard at Sonoma Botanical Garden

La Prenda Vineyard Management turns vineyard into profit

In the winter of 2019, Ned Hill received an unusual inquiry: How much would he charge to tear out the 12-acre vineyard at the Sonoma Botanical Garden?

“I grew up around here and am very familiar with that vineyard,” said Hill, owner of La Prenda Vineyard Management, which oversees about 1,000 acres of vineyards in Sonoma County. “My first inclination was, why do they want to tear it out?”

Founded by Jane Davenport Jansen in 1987, the Sonoma Botanical Garden (formerly Quarryhill Botanical Garden) is home to one of the largest collections of wild-sourced Asian plants in North America and a bounty of native California flora.

After Jansen purchased the Glen Ellen property in 1968, she initially turned the former sandstone quarry into the site of her summer home, complete with a 13-acre vineyard of cabernet sauvignon, her favorite varietal.

But over the next 20 years, as her interest in the plants of temperate Asia grew, she transformed 25 acres of the property into an Asian woodland garden, plant nursery and seed bank for wild-harvested seeds.

Open to the public in 1987, the Sonoma Botanical Garden now encompasses 67 acres, with a significant portion dedicated to preserving California’s threatened native flora, including the property’s 22 acres of California oaks.

Jansen died in 2000. As for her cabernet sauvignon vineyard, the garden’s leadership team began to see it as an expensive burden. The grapes were being managed and sold to wineries in Sonoma County, but the profit margin was negligible.

“The business of growing and selling grapes is very expensive these days,” Hill said. “There is a lot of pressure on increased cost, competition and changing markets. The garden (leadership) didn’t think the vineyard was viable.”

But when Hill visited the vineyard in 2019, he was impressed by the health of the vines. So rather than providing an estimate to remove them, Hill offered to lease the vineyard instead.

“We didn’t want the vineyard to be a drain on the Botanical Garden, so we essentially offered to pay them rent for the land,” Hill said. “Although we pick up all the expenses, we’ve been able to increase the vineyard’s productivity and turn it into a healthy, profitable vineyard. It’s been a win-win for everyone.”

This month, after three years of management under La Prenda Vineyards, the Sonoma Botanical Garden Vineyard achieved organic certification by California Certified Organic Farmers.

Hill said it was important to everyone that the vineyard support the Botanical Garden’s commitment to sustainable agriculture practices and environmental stewardship.

While La Prenda sells the majority of the Botanical Garden’s fruit to Highway 12 Winery in Sonoma, they also use a small portion to produce a cabernet sauvignon under their own label. Just released, the La Prenda, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma Botanical Gardens, Sonoma Valley ($45) is available online and in the La Prenda Wines Tasting Room.

