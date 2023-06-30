Joe Aquila dips into a nondescript office in downtown Santa Rosa early on a Wednesday evening, carrying a pair of clamps and wearing a sheepish look on his face.

“I’m really sorry for being late,” he says, presenting the tools to a man seated behind a computer who seems unconcerned that the clamps Aquila used to repair a chair were due back days ago.

But Dustin Zuckerman, founder, executive director and stalwart volunteer for Santa Rosa Tool Library (borrowtools.org), is just happy the clamps were returned and that they helped Aquila complete his repair project without having to buy a new tool to do it. That is the library’s simple and singular mission.

“This is the only time I’ve been late. Look how he treats me,” Aquila said, gesturing toward Zuckerman and still in wonder at how accommodating he is, and just so darn nice. Aquila has been a tool library regular for years, drawing on its inventory of several thousand tools for a range of potential projects and repairs.

“You’re the bomb, buddy,” Aquila calls as he happily exits to head home to Sebastopol.

Zuckerman, 53, has been providing free tools to Sonoma County residents for 15 years. He started very small, loaning tools out of his apartment. Within two years, he had a board of directors and nonprofit status.

He’s grown the Santa Rosa Tool Library steadily ever since, acquiring more tools with community improvement grants from the city of Santa Rosa, donations, and proceeds from an annual sale of donated secondhand tools every October.

Last year some 5,000 people from throughout the county took advantage of the free service to check out tools for all manner of home maintenance and improvement projects, big and small.

For his years of dedication to helping people take care of their homes by offering access to free tools, Zuckerman was selected for the North Bay Spirit Award. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out volunteers who have gone above and beyond to serve the community or a cause, often identifying a need, as Zuckerman did, and enterprising a way to fill it.

Gail Eldridge, a retired nurse, has been a patron of the tool library almost from the beginning, after she bought an older house in the Montgomery Village neighborhood and found herself with a lot of projects to tackle, starting with landscaping.

“He’s totally humble. He spends hours volunteering. When people ask about the person you would admire most, for me, it’s him,” said Eldridge, who nominated Zuckerman for the award.

“I spent a lot of time doing projects on my house and wanting to learn, so when different things came up they always had a tool that would work for me,” she said. Zuckerman often patiently advised her on which tools she might need for a specific project, she added.

“This is great for a first-time homeowner,” she said, “who needs to work on things.”

Karin Holsinger said she first came into the library to get a pole driver to help her son build a dog-poop compost bin. That was during the pandemic, when Zuckerman and two other regular volunteers set up a table and handed tools through the door.

On this Wednesday evening, one of two days the library is open — they’re also open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays — Holsinger came in to borrow a sander and an extender for her paint roller to paint her daughter’s bedroom. She checked the available inventory online and also called ahead, just to make sure there was one checked in.

“We moved up from Marin, but we had been in Berkeley and there’s a tool library there that we used. The whole idea of sharing tools, and not everyone just having their own, is important. It’s environmentally friendly and a big part of community building,” said Holsinger, who lives in Sebastopol. “This is a valuable resource.”

Gerald Rickard, a 50-year Santa Rosa resident with an apple ranch along Santa Rosa Creek, stopped by just to say hello. He has donated tools to the library, many which were sold in the October sales to help offset the $15,000 it costs to run the nonprofit each year, mostly for rent. He loves the concept of neighbor sharing with neighbor.

“We live in a throwaway society,” he said. “I just love to see people reuse stuff.”

Simple mission

Zuckerman is all for sustainability and community building and other positive effects of tool sharing.

But he purposely keeps his mission simple and direct. The nonprofit’s website states: “The Santa Rosa Tool Library is dedicated to helping people who live or work in Sonoma County reduce the cost of maintaining the places in which they live, work and play.”