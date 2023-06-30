Santa Rosa Tool Library founder making a difference, one tool at a time

June 30, 2023
Joe Aquila dips into a nondescript office in downtown Santa Rosa early on a Wednesday evening, carrying a pair of clamps and wearing a sheepish look on his face.

“I’m really sorry for being late,” he says, presenting the tools to a man seated behind a computer who seems unconcerned that the clamps Aquila used to repair a chair were due back days ago.

But Dustin Zuckerman, founder, executive director and stalwart volunteer for Santa Rosa Tool Library (borrowtools.org), is just happy the clamps were returned and that they helped Aquila complete his repair project without having to buy a new tool to do it. That is the library’s simple and singular mission.

“This is the only time I’ve been late. Look how he treats me,” Aquila said, gesturing toward Zuckerman and still in wonder at how accommodating he is, and just so darn nice. Aquila has been a tool library regular for years, drawing on its inventory of several thousand tools for a range of potential projects and repairs.

“You’re the bomb, buddy,” Aquila calls as he happily exits to head home to Sebastopol.

Zuckerman, 53, has been providing free tools to Sonoma County residents for 15 years. He started very small, loaning tools out of his apartment. Within two years, he had a board of directors and nonprofit status.

He’s grown the Santa Rosa Tool Library steadily ever since, acquiring more tools with community improvement grants from the city of Santa Rosa, donations, and proceeds from an annual sale of donated secondhand tools every October.

Last year some 5,000 people from throughout the county took advantage of the free service to check out tools for all manner of home maintenance and improvement projects, big and small.

For his years of dedication to helping people take care of their homes by offering access to free tools, Zuckerman was selected for the North Bay Spirit Award. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out volunteers who have gone above and beyond to serve the community or a cause, often identifying a need, as Zuckerman did, and enterprising a way to fill it.

Gail Eldridge, a retired nurse, has been a patron of the tool library almost from the beginning, after she bought an older house in the Montgomery Village neighborhood and found herself with a lot of projects to tackle, starting with landscaping.

“He’s totally humble. He spends hours volunteering. When people ask about the person you would admire most, for me, it’s him,” said Eldridge, who nominated Zuckerman for the award.

“I spent a lot of time doing projects on my house and wanting to learn, so when different things came up they always had a tool that would work for me,” she said. Zuckerman often patiently advised her on which tools she might need for a specific project, she added.

“This is great for a first-time homeowner,” she said, “who needs to work on things.”

Karin Holsinger said she first came into the library to get a pole driver to help her son build a dog-poop compost bin. That was during the pandemic, when Zuckerman and two other regular volunteers set up a table and handed tools through the door.

On this Wednesday evening, one of two days the library is open — they’re also open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays — Holsinger came in to borrow a sander and an extender for her paint roller to paint her daughter’s bedroom. She checked the available inventory online and also called ahead, just to make sure there was one checked in.

“We moved up from Marin, but we had been in Berkeley and there’s a tool library there that we used. The whole idea of sharing tools, and not everyone just having their own, is important. It’s environmentally friendly and a big part of community building,” said Holsinger, who lives in Sebastopol. “This is a valuable resource.”

Gerald Rickard, a 50-year Santa Rosa resident with an apple ranch along Santa Rosa Creek, stopped by just to say hello. He has donated tools to the library, many which were sold in the October sales to help offset the $15,000 it costs to run the nonprofit each year, mostly for rent. He loves the concept of neighbor sharing with neighbor.

“We live in a throwaway society,” he said. “I just love to see people reuse stuff.”

Simple mission

Zuckerman is all for sustainability and community building and other positive effects of tool sharing.

But he purposely keeps his mission simple and direct. The nonprofit’s website states: “The Santa Rosa Tool Library is dedicated to helping people who live or work in Sonoma County reduce the cost of maintaining the places in which they live, work and play.”

When other people suggested loftier goals, he resisted.

“Let’s not try to solve the world’s problems. Let’s just loan the tool,” is his laconic comeback.

A library technician by trade, Zuckerman came up with the idea of a tool library when he had a side hustle doing small landscaping jobs. He found he needed a tamper to smooth a surface. He priced them at a local hardware store and discovered with dismay that it would eat up most of his profit for the job just to buy that tool.

He began investigating the idea of checking out common tools the way a library checks out books. He wasn’t the first person to think of that. At the time, there were a handful of tool libraries, including ones in Berkeley and Oakland. But they were still a rarity.

“When we started, we were the eighth of its kind in the country, that we knew of. Since then, they’ve cropped up all over the place in the United States,” he said.

Zuckerman thought long and hard about his idea, ruminating and envisioning. He was working at the Sonoma County Library at the time and even proposed the idea for the library, but as it was new, they passed. Then a friend stepped in with a proposition.

“She said, ‘You’ve been talking about it, but you’re not actually doing it.’ And so she gave me a gift card for $200 for Sears. It was pretty much put up or shut up,” he recalled.

Still, he held on to the card for another year, unsure how to set up the tool library. But when he got a job in the library at Santa Rosa Junior College working the technology desk and loaning out laptops and other materials, he learned how administrative systems operate.

The tool library is overseen by a five-member board of directors, with Zuckerman serving as unpaid executive director. He has purposely kept his team of volunteers small, figuring he can be far more time-efficient with a handful of well-trained people than by finding make-work jobs for an army of volunteers who may need more direction than it’s worth.

“Dustin is an incredible human being. He leads by example,” said Dan Paran, who discovered the library after buying a home that needed a lot of work. Zuckerman later recruited Paran, who is retired from a career in finance, to serve on the board.

“We’re not here to promote anything but the ability of people to borrow tools. That is probably the greatest story that can be told about how Dustin operates the tool library, and it speaks to how he’s not looking to gain favor by someone here or there,” Paran said. “He stays very true to the cause, and he never deviates from that formula.”

Acceptable losses

For a number of years, the tool library has used space in the cool, brick-wall office of architect Jessie Whitesides. The library has a desk in front and a storage space in the back where they keep most of their tools, just past a line of parked wheelbarrows.

They have everything you can imagine, from a water roller for laying sod to basic power tools and everything in between. Right now in July, weed whackers are in high demand as people prepare for fire season.

Zuckerman is highly safety-conscious and wants to keep up his perfect record of 18 years with no lawsuits. He lends only corded tools, nothing that has to be cleaned, and only frame ladders with four contact points on the ground. He tries to be proactive to head off problems.

When one man returned a garden pump sprayer and said he used bleach in it, Zuckerman pulled it from the library. The next borrower could have put ammonia in the sprayer, leading to a dangerous chemical reaction. They don’t have tools with wood handles because of the possibility of splinters.

About 30% of their tools are donated. Anything they don’t put in their inventory is sold at their October fundraising sale.

Tools are loaned out for a week with a theoretical $1 a day fine. But Zuckerman is not a stickler. He knows that with only limited hours, it can be tough for some people to get things in on time. He decided long ago to not sweat late returns or the very occasional tool that never comes back. He figures the 2% of tools that go AWOL is an acceptable rate of loss.

"We’ve got bigger fish to fry than someone not returning a tool. As long as they haven’t filed a claim against us because their fingers were chopped off, I’m OK,” he said.

Avoiding problems and complications and not sweating the small stuff allows him to sleep at night.

Library subscribers fill out a single sheet, and once they’re in the system it’s a quick and easy pickup and drop-off. People can’t browse the collection, but they can browse the inventory of tools online.

For 12 years, Zuckerman has lived in a 700-square-foot cabin in a remote section of Pepperwood Preserve, a 3,200-acre plant and animal reserve northeast of Santa Rosa.

He and his wife, Amber Huntington, are resident stewards at the preserve, where she is a voluntary botanist and oak researcher and he maintains trails and does other chores.

As a city boy who grew up near Santa Monica, he faced a learning curve for a job that involves a lot of weed whacking and harvesting his own firewood for heat. Zuckerman retired from SRJC a few years ago after realizing he would really rather work outside with his hands. He now does part-time landscaping work for California Flora Nursery in Fulton.

Thousands of people have come through the tool library with thousands of projects that needed tools. One of Zuckerman’s favorites was the woman who came in asking only for a hammer. It seemed like an odd request as hammers are affordable and easy to come by. But he doesn’t pry unless people care to share their home projects. They often do.

She returned a couple weeks later with two planks and some nails. ‘“I bet you’re wondering what I was doing with this hammer,’” Zuckerman remembered her saying.

Her therapist suggested she practice hammering a nail on a single whack, she explained. It was to be therapeutic, for her to work out her grief and loss of confidence at losing her husband, who had taken care of everything for her.

“She said, ‘I got it a couple of times and it was all I needed,’” Zuckerman said. “It was neat because she was using it for a home improvement project. But it truly was for her own self-esteem.”

Zuckerman can relate. In a way, he was working out some of his own internal conflicts by setting up and running the tool library for so many years.

When he was young, he often went to protests and marches for various causes. But it never felt right for him.

“I believed in what I was doing. But they were never a venue in which I felt good afterwards. It was so healthy, but my psyche was drained. I felt bad, like I needed to do something.”

A friend had this advice: “Advocacy is not for everything. Maybe you just need to learn to give.”

That planted the seed that eventually led to him giving back with the tool library. He doesn’t expect to change the world, just to help people fix up their homes and ease the financial burden of buying expensive tools.

He’s not there to teach or tell people how to do their project, beyond giving basic instructions on the use of a tool.

“As soon as they leave the threshold of this doorway, whatever happens out there, they get to do the work. Which I love.”

His favorite days are Sundays, he said. On those days, he’s up at Pepperwood, sometimes using a tool-library tool and thinking in awe that all over the county, people are repairing and fixing up their homes with free tools.

For Zuckerman, that is all the activism he needs, to know he’s making a little difference by helping those projects happen.

