The ultimate garden spread

In terms of status, what’s lower than mulch?

It’s just torn-up fir bark or half-decomposed compost. It doesn’t really do anything, right? It just lies there on the ground and looks nice.

Yet in these dry times, when municipalities and water agencies are urgently asking everyone to save water, mulch can come to the rescue.

Think of the function of a grassy lawn. Grass roots reach down into the soil, find water and transport it up to the grass blade. Lawn experts say the rate at which water is lost through evaporation and transpiration of the grass plants is about 50% to 70% of the evaporation rate from an open pan of water.

That’s a lot of water lost over a long, hot summer.

Does mulching curb that evaporation?

“Mulching can significantly reduce evaporation because it hinders water and vapor exchange between the soil and atmosphere and reduces the amount of heat radiation reaching the ground,” according to a study in Agricultural Water Management magazine for July 1, 2021.

In other words, mulch is like a blanket that prevents evaporation, holds water in the ground where plant roots can use it, and keeps the soil cooler by preventing the hot sun from baking the soil surface dry.

Soil moisture also stays more constant with a layer of mulch, maintaining a continuous, though diminished, water source for plant roots during periods of heat and drought, according to the Sonoma County Master Gardeners. Soil covered with mulch, they explain, requires less frequent irrigation than bare ground.

Mulch allows water to penetrate soil under either thick or thin porous layers, compared to bare ground that sheds water easily.

So as the region enters its third year of severe drought, mulch can be a critical tool in both saving water and keeping stressed plants alive.

Nutrition and weed suppression

That’s just the beginning of what mulch can do.

The ground in most places is full of weed seeds. They can lay dormant for as long as 30 years, and after that time they’ll wait for the right conditions of moisture and sunlight before sprouting.

But if they’re buried under 4 to 6 inches of thick mulch, they’ll continue their dormancy. They won’t wake up until you turn them up and expose them to conditions on the soil surface. So, mulch will do most of the weeding for you.

Let’s define mulch as any shredded, raw or composted vegetable matter used as a ground cover. There are nutritional benefits of mulch, too. Because it’s made from dead plant material, it contains all the nutrients that created that material when it was alive.

The trick is to unlock the nutrients into forms that become available to plant roots. And with mulch, you have helpers to do this work. They are the soil microorganisms that cause rot and decay.

Rot and decay don’t sound like very sexy topics, but in terms of soil and garden health, they’re what makes the world go around. When you lay down mulch in your garden, you are laying out a banquet for the soil microorganisms. They proliferate. They tear open the cells of the mulch material and absorb their nutrients into their bodies. They’re short-lived, so they soon die and spill those nutrients into the soil. The plant roots absorb them. Remember, the nutrients are those that built the plant tissue that’s now your mulch, so it’s nature’s recycling wheel of life at work.

What is humus?

As the soil microbes decompose the mulch, it becomes reduced over time to humus. This is truly miraculous stuff. Humus is what’s left when the decomposition is finished.

A particle of humus is like a piece of sponge with twists, curves and channels. Even a speck has enough surface area equal to a small tarpaulin if it were stretched out flat. And its surface is negatively electrically charged, which means it attracts cations (pronounced CAT-ions) to itself. Cations are the minerals so necessary for plant life to thrive.

Many of these cations are formed from metals — calcium, potassium, sodium, zinc and magnesium, among many others. They’re all important in plant growth and health. They are attracted to humus’ negative surfaces, and the humus becomes a huge repository of minerals.

The moisture in the soil is called the soil solution. As plant roots absorb the cations they need, the humus particles release some of their cations into the soil solution to replenish it.

In other words, the soil solution likes to have a balanced amount of nutrients available for the plants. Humus is the bank upon which the soil solution draws to maintain that balance. In addition, humus is spongy and, like a sponge, holds water, too.

How such a complicated and effective process happens at all is amazing, but it starts with using mulch to beautify the garden and suppress weeds.

Avoid the jungle look

The look of a garden is improved where there are open spots to prevent a garden from looking like an impenetrable jungle.

Surrounding a particularly nice passage of plants with mulch opens that area up so it’s more easily viewed or experienced. It gives the garden breathing room. And it replaces water-gulping grass as it improves the soil.

Many businesses in Sonoma County sells mulch of various kinds. The best way to choose a mulch for your garden, whether a food or ornamental garden, is to visit one or more soil supply companies and look over their mulches. Choose one that suits your needs and aesthetic. You want it to have enough texture to lay flat. You don’t want it to be fluffy so it blows away or washes away during rainstorms.

Although wood mulches makes an attractive top dressing, they are combustible, so use them sparingly, if at all. Especially avoid using wood mulch in the 0-to-5-foot zone around your home. The Master Gardeners recommend separating mulched planted areas with noncombustible materials such as concrete, gravel or a mowed native grass strip.

The mulch that presents the lowest fire hazard is composted material. While most effective as a soil amendment to add fertility and texture to a soil, compost can be worked into the soil and used as a top layer of mulch. But generally, most mulches should be used as a top dressing only and not mixed into the soil. The Master Gardeners say raw materials rob soil of nitrogen as they decompose, slowing plant growth.

Chosen and applied well, mulch is the icing on your planting beds, giving them a finished look while suppressing weeds and keeping the soil beneath cooler and moister.

Where to buy mulch Sequoia Landscape Materials: 1330 King St., Santa Rosa; 707-527-5512 Sonoma Mulch: 1180 Fremont Drive, Sonoma; 707-938-2877 Sonoma Materials: 21040 Broadway, Sonoma; 707-938-3243 Soils Plus: 4343 Stage Gulch Road, Sonoma; 707-996-3400 Grab N’ Grow: 2758 Llano Road, Santa Rosa; 707-575-7275 Sonoma Compost: 5575 Nicasio Valley Road, Nicasio (Marin County); 707-664-9113

