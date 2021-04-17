The world of bumblebees and what gardeners can grow to attract them

For many of us, gardens have become places of repose and relaxation, but also headquarters of activity and sustenance. Yes, each vegetable picked is one less trip to the store, but it also brings a feeling of accomplishment and anticipation for a special meal with family or friends. The hues and forms of flowers remind us that life is still vivid and dynamic during our current, more restricted existence.

What added dimension would our flowers bring us and our communities if the flowers catered to and attracted bumblebees? Many of us were introduced to the inherent charm of these chubby creatures as children when we read Beatrix Potter’s delightful books; the bumblebee characters were anthropomorphized into figures we felt we knew. Hairy, stout-bodied, charismatic microfauna, bees easily can be invited into our gardens if we only plant the right plants for them, helping them survive in our region.

Social creatures

Bumblebees are social bees and have annual colonies headed by a queen and staffed with workers, her daughters. The colony workers and queen die at the end of the season, but new queens from eggs laid toward the end of the season leave the nest, mate with drones, and overwinter in leaf litter or in the ground. Early in spring — in January for some species — they emerge and find a nest site in old rodent holes, under large grass clumps or even in drawers of outdoor kitchens or sheds. The queens forage for pollen and nectar on early-blooming shrubs such as manzanitas, California lilac (Ceanothus) and wildflowers like California poppies. In pollen baskets called corbicula on their hind legs, they bring their booty back to the nest.

Bumblebees can fly as far as 5 miles to forage, but flights of this distance take a long time. Energy and floral resources close to the nest are ideal. The rather messy nest (compared to the precise configuration of honeybee comb) is provisioned with pollen and nectar for the larvae. When the workers emerge and begin to forage, the queen stays in the nest for the rest of her life, laying eggs to generate more workers. Colonies contain 50 to 500 bees. The workers live about six weeks to two months.

There are 27 species of bumblebees in California, though only three are common in gardens: the yellow-faced bumblebee (Bombus vosnesenskii), the California bumblebee (B. californicus), and the black-tailed bumblebee (B. melanopygus). Each species is covered in hair and is black with different configurations of yellow bands. Heads and tails can be yellow or black depending on the species.

Queens are usually easily identifiable, as they are very large and can be relatively slow-moving. The workers are much smaller. Male drones are slimmer and have longer antennae. It’s not hard to learn to identify the three different common garden bumblebees. Learning what each species looks like helps put a “face” on it. Their habits are also interesting, from what flowers each species prefers to when they are first active in spring or summer.

Bumblebees are generalist foragers. Though they have preferred flowers to forage from, they will visit many. They are important pollinators of wildland and agricultural crops worldwide and are used to pollinate commercial greenhouse crops like tomatoes and peppers using “buzz pollination.” Bees grip the flowers with powerful mandibles and “buzz” or vibrate these flowers so deeply held pollen falls out on their abdomen.

As bumblebees are large and covered with hair and have good tolerance for cold, they are active very early in the season, early in the morning and during inclement weather.

Native plants are best for bumblebees, but they will visit certain non-native species, too. Try to have continuous floral resources for them all season long and avoid bloom gaps. Late summer floral resources are very important for new queens to build themselves up to survive the winter. A commonly grown shrub/small tree called the strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo) is a fall bumblebee favorite floral resource.

Bumblebee watching is an entertaining pastime. Seeing them squeeze themselves into the relatively narrow floral tubes of penstemon flowers is always amusing. Each flower’s configurations require a different approach to accessing sometimes deeply held nectar, and the young workers must “learn” how to do this. Penstemon, Monarda, coyote mint, cigar plant (Cuphea), comfrey, catmint and lamb’s ear, hummingbird mint (Agastache) and lavender are summer favorites.

Bumblebee numbers and species have been declining due to habitat loss, disease from managed bumblebees, climate change and pesticide use. Some previously very common and widespread species are now rarely seen.

Here are some plants for different seasons that bumblebees avidly visit.

Early season

Shrubs: manzanitas, California lilac, Oregon grape (Berberis), coffeeberry, fremontodendron, currants, Pride of Madeira (Echium candicans), some rhododendrons, rosemary, heather, Pieris, grevillea

Wildflowers: Phacelia, gilia capitata, baby blue eyes, tidy tips, elegant clarkia (Clarkia unguiculata), lupine, Chinese houses (Collinsia), California poppy, native thistle

Non-native early-spring flowers: pulmonaria, borage, columbine, delphinium

Summer

Shrubs: California lilac, manzanita, coffeeberry, vitex

Wildflowers and perennials: penstemon, salvia, coyote mint (monardella), comfrey, hummingbird mint (Agastache), cigar plants (Cuphea), sea holly (Eryngium), gum plant (Grindelia), lavender, catmint (Nepeta), globe mallow, lamb’s ear, Anchusa azurea, liatris, Echinacea, prairie clover, clover, Monarda, Echinops, plume poppy, delphinium

Late summer

Shrubs: strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo), coyote brush

Perennials: California fuchsia (Epilobium), native asters, some sedums, goldenrod, salvia, cigar plants (Cuphea)

Annuals: vinegar weed (Trichostemma)

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool.