These cool-weather crops love chilly nights

Spring is here, and a new season beckons. And while the nights are still chilly and the days mild, these are the precise conditions that cool-weather edible crops like. Rather than diving too fast into the too-cold ground with tomatoes, peppers and other heat-loving summer veggies, plant some spring crops to tide you over.

Members of the cabbage family revel in cool spring weather. Some call them crucifers because their flowers have four petals that take the form of a cross. Some call them cole crops (coleslaw, cauliflower, kohlrabi, collards — you can hear the word “cole” rattling around in all these names) and they all like it cool.

Little tat-soi, pak choi, napa cabbage, kale, collards, savoy cabbage — it doesn’t matter which of the cabbage family members you plant, they will all be at their best this spring. By the time July’s hot weather is here, their fresh, sweet, succulent quality will be on the decline.

Your garden peas for shelling should have been planted in March, but it’s not too late if you get them in right away. And don’t forget snow peas. These are the flat pods that work well in Asian fare such as stir-fries and rice dishes. You harvest them before the seeds inside start to swell.

Other veggies

One of the best and most prolific spring crops is spinach, especially the Bloomsdale types that will reach maturity in 40 to 50 days. The dark green leaves are rich storehouses of iron and calcium, as well as vitamins A and B2.

Lettuce is so insistent on cool growing conditions that while it can take full sun in early spring, it needs a shady spot in the heat of summer. That goes for any kind of lettuce. You can find dozens of loose-leaf types from which you can pluck individual leaves from the growing plants. They’ll just keep producing more leaves. Or plant head lettuce like tender Buttercrunch or the diminutive Little Gem and harvest the whole heads.

A word of caution about lettuce. It grows quickly, but harvest it while it’s young, because soon after reaching maturity it gets ready to flower by producing a milky, bitter sap that ruins its flavor. To keep up production, sow a few more seeds every two to three weeks and plant it in a shady bed by June. That will keep you in lettuce throughout the summer.

Plant broccoli now and it will produce heads by June. Our cool nights will help protect it from bolting too soon. The heads are ready when the little buds that make up their stubbly surface are all still tight. If even a single bud opens into a yellow flower, that head is bolting and should be harvested.

If you like radishes, plant some now. They’re one of the easiest edibles to grow and will be ready to toss into a salad or garnish your tacos in a month. Some people mix radish seeds with seeds that take much longer to germinate, so the radishes serve as markers to show where the rows are. Carrot seed can take up to three weeks to germinate, for instance, and radishes will be three-quarters grown by that time.

Swiss chard, kale and collards all sail through Sonoma County’s mild winters, so you can plant them in fall and harvest early bumper crops in April as they wake up to warmer weather. But you also can plant their seeds in April. The kale and collards will turn starchy and bitter in the hot months, but the chard will be a trooper right through the summer.

Don’t neglect your ornamentals

While growing food is practical, what can you do now to ensure some visual beauty in the garden later in the season?

Any ornamental shrubs that are still dormant can be pruned now to eliminate broken, crossed or out-of-place branches, but if buds have pushed and leaves are opening, it’s best to delay pruning until after flowering, or, in the case of re-blooming roses, until next winter’s dormancy.

There is one pleasant task that’s suitable for April, and that’s division of perennials. Many perennials are planted as single crowns. But after a year or two, that single crown has reproduced itself into several growing points that can be separated and replanted to create more plants for your landscape.

Use a spade or trowel to lift the perennial out of the soil and separate the crowns into individual plants. Plant one of the crowns back in the hole you dug it from and place the roots of the others into a pail of water, then replant them nearby to create a drift (a patch of the same flowering plant) or find a new spot in which to plant the crowns. In either case, they are free plants — nature’s gift to you. But replant them as soon as possible. If you leave them in the water for more than 24 hours, they might drown.

Tap-rooted perennials can’t be separated like clump-forming plants that produce multiple crowns. Common tap-rooted garden plants include balloon flower (Platycodon grandiflorus), bugbane (Cimicifuga racemosa), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), comfrey (Symphytum officinale), cushion spurge (Euphorbia polychroma) and dill (Anethum graveolens). They resent being moved.