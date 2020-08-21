These flowers support insects that attack damaging pests

How do you get rid of leaf miners, aphids, mealybugs and mites that attack your garden? One way is to plant flowers that support the insects that prey on them.

Planting flowers that support beneficial insects is easy. There are many to choose from. Some of us have overwintered vegetable umbellifer biennials in our vegetable gardens such as parsley, celery, carrots or parsnips. Biennials such as these flower the second year from planting. If we have room to dedicate the space for these plants, their flowers are excellent nectar providers for the small parasitic wasps that prey on leaf miners.

There are many species of leaf miner flies. Each species feeds on specific plant hosts, from vegetables like Swiss Chard, beets, spinach, beans and tomatoes to flowers like marigold, petunia, dahlia, verbena and impatiens. In many of the host plants, damage is minimal and sometimes hardly noticeable. But in popular greens like Swiss chard and the closely related beet (whose leaves are also edible, nutritious and delicious), damage can be extensive.

In spring and summer, if your Swiss chard leaves or beets have opaque lines and sometimes large areas that turn brown over time, it is likely damage from the mature larvae of the leaf miner fly. These small maggots feed between the leaf surfaces and create the distinctive mines that can render the leaf inedible.

As the maggots are protected between leaf layers, pesticides are not effective and only act to kill the beneficial insects that prey on them. You can simply pick off each Swiss chard or beet leaf that shows damage as soon as you see it, removing the possibility the maggots will mature and reproduce. Put leaves in a sealed plastic bag or feed them to chickens or livestock. If a Swiss chard leaf has just a small mine, it can be torn off and destroyed, sparing the rest of the leaf.

But you can also plant flowers that support the predatory wasps.

Tiny wasps as small as a gnat in the Diglyphus genus are effective parasites of the leaf miner larvae, laying eggs on the pupae between the leaf layers. The wasp pupae feed on the leaf miner maggots. This is the best way to control these pests.

Flower nectar is a vital food for these beneficial insects when they are adults. One of my readers plants a number of umbellifer flowers in the Apiaceae family that flower over a long period of the growing season to attract and support beneficial insects in general and parasitic wasps specifically. The adult wasps are so tiny, they require flowers that have very short, easily accessible nectar tubes that they can easily drink from.

Among the umbellifer plants are celery and parsnips, which are statuesque, beautiful plants in the second year when they flower. The celery is fragrant. They can seed themselves to easily perpetuate ongoing plants. Some people have patches of both that have self-perpetuated for years.

For those with less room, white Sweet alyssum is a super-easy, no-maintenance all-season annual that usually reseeds. Cilantro or coriander is a short-lived annual that is attractive to both pollinators and beneficial solitary parasitic wasps. It grows easily from seed and can be direct seeded every few weeks during the growing season. Bishops’s flower or Ammi majus, also known as Queen Anne’s Lace, is a beautiful hardy annual often grown for cut flowers. It can be planted in the fall or early spring and then at monthly intervals during the growing season.

Around the area, wild carrot Daucus carota abounds on roadsides and in fields. This weedy naturalized plant is excellent for beneficial insects.

Even if you don’t have a vegetable garden, these flowers help us develop and maintain a healthy garden whatever we choose to grow. It is such a pleasure to watch the sheer number of insects these flowers attract, both pollinators and predators. Since many of them are tiny, don a pair of reading glasses to watch them in greater detail.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.

