These leftover Thanksgiving recipes help you make the best of the rest

One of the great things about Thanksgiving is lots of leftovers. And one of the not-so-good things about Thanksgiving is lots of leftovers.

I’m someone who loves the leftovers for the day after Thanksgiving but runs out of gas eating them a second day. Go online and you’ll find lots of ideas for using leftovers, but I feel many of them seem contrived.

The tried-and-true, of course, is a fat turkey sandwich with toasted bread, slices of turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy or mayonnaise. You could even slide a little stuffing or sliced brie in along with some crisp romaine lettuce.

I’ll bet most of you have your favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Here are some favorites I’ve made over the years:

A pot pie shouldn’t have to take all day. Pie dough is delicious but a little time-consuming to make. A sheet of store-bought puff pastry makes for quick work for the lid. My favorite is Dufour’s brand (Trader Joe’s also makes one). Make sure the filling is boiling before you add the puff pastry. This is the key to getting a fully cooked and not-too-soggy crust.

Turkey Pot Pie

Makes 4 - 6 servings

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups or so leftover vegetables, cut into relatively uniform ½-inch cubes

2 cups turkey or chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

3 cups chopped cooked turkey

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

½ teaspoon crushed fennel seed

1 sheet thawed frozen puff pastry (half a 17.3-ounce package)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Melt butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in flour until smooth.

Stir in vegetables, broth, cream, turkey, thyme and fennel seed and bring to a boil.

Remove from heat and place thawed pastry sheet over top of skillet.

Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and bubbling, about 18 minutes.

_____

This is a riff on the Mexican soup called sopa de fideo. Fideo means noodle and is often used in the plural, fideos, to mean vermicelli. Fideo noodles, a type of thin-cut pasta, are traditionally used. Vermicelli or angel hair pasta are often used as substitutes. Special fideo noodles are sold at most Latin/Mexican grocery stores.

Like most pastas, they are made of durum wheat and water, rolled or extruded, cut and dried. But fideos are usually prepared quite differently than Italian-style pasta in that the dry pasta is first toasted in olive oil. This is a very easy recipe.

Mexican Turkey Noodle Soup

Makes 6 servings

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained, preferably fire-roasted

1 ½ cups chopped onion

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano, preferably Mexican

1 teaspoon chopped canned chipotle, or more to taste

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 ounces dried fideos or angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces

6 cups turkey or chicken stock

3 cups cooked, diced or shredded turkey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish:

Chopped and diced avocado, crumbled queso fresco, finely chopped white onion, cilantro sprigs

In a food processor, combine the tomatoes, onion, garlic, oregano, chipotle and brown sugar. Process until smooth.

In a heavy soup pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the dry pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta starts to turn golden, about five minutes.

Add the tomato mixture and the chicken stock. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until the pasta is al dente, about five minutes.

Add the turkey and heat through. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

Ladle the soup into six bowls and invite guests to add garnishes, to their taste.

_____

I make big batches of macaroni and cheese to have leftovers for this delicious little bite. Mac and cheese is a staple on many Thanksgiving tables. Serve these with your favorite dipping sauce, like marinara. The variations are infinite. Add some crumbled bacon, chopped jalapeño or cooked vegetables to the mac and cheese mixture before breading. Also put a small chunk of ham or cheese in the center of each fritter before breading.

Macaroni and Cheese Fritters

Makes 14 or so

3 cups canola or vegetable oil, for frying

3 cups leftover cold macaroni and cheese

2 large eggs

1 cup or so panko breadcrumbs

Heat the oil in a deep, heavy saucepan to about 360 degrees, or until a cube of bread browns in about 30 seconds.

Shape the cold macaroni and cheese into small 1½-inch balls. Be sure they are well-chilled.

In a shallow bowl, beat the eggs with a tablespoon of water. Dip the chilled mac and cheese balls into the beaten eggs, drain and then roll in breadcrumbs. They can be made ahead to this point and refrigerated uncovered for a couple of hours.

Drop carefully into the hot oil, being sure not to crowd them. Cook, turning, until golden brown, about three minutes.