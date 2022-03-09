These North Coast companies were among 2022 Good Food Awards winners

After being rescheduled from January, the Good Food Awards ceremony honoring the 2022 Good Food winners was held last Friday at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The evening celebrated 244 of America’s top food and drink entrepreneurs from 39 states and was attended by 800 winners, families, judges and grocers.

Here are the North Coast winners honored in various categories by the Good Foods Foundation, whose mission is to foster the kind of food that brings people together and builds strong, healthy communities:

Beer: Eel River Brewing Co. of Fortuna for Organic California Blonde Ale and Sinuous Roots Apple Brandy Barrel Aged Belgian Trippel; Pond Farm Brewing Co. of San Rafael for The Pivot Pale Ale

Charcuterie: Journeymen Meat Co. of Healdsburg for Estate Beef Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Cheese: Bellwether Farms of Petaluma for Whole Milk Basket Ricotta; Bivalve Dairy of Petaluma for Seahaven Cheese; Pennyroyal Farm of Boonville for Vintage Boont Corners; Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. of Point Reyes for its Toma Rashi

Cider: Coturri Winery of Glen Ellen for Aeplz Cider; North American Press of Santa Rosa for Wildcard, a cider made from wild grapes

Fish: California Caviar of Sausalito for Caviar Queen’s Reserve White Sturgeon

Grains: Patagonia Provisions of Sausalito for Fusilli Organic Kernza Pasta

Honey: Clif Family Napa Valley for Solar Grown Hot Honey with Cobanero Chile and Solar Grown Cacao Honey Spread

Pantry: Sonoma Sauces of Santa Rosa for Mango Pinot Grigio Sauce

Spirits: Spirit Works Distillery of Sebastopol for Straight Rye Whiskey

For a complete list of winners, go to goodfoodfdn.org.