These plant sales up your autumn gardening game

Luther Burbank Home & Gardens open for plant sale

The volunteers at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens have winter crops ready for your garden.

The historic gardens will hold a plant sale 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, selling plants propagated in their greenhouses that have been protected from the ash and smoke of recent wildfires.

Among the goodies to choose from are Chinese mustard, Calabrese broccoli, calendula resina flowers, Suzhou baby bok choy, kale, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. The gift shop also will be open for socially distanced shopping.

After the weekend sale, remaining plants will be listed for sale on the Burbank Home & Gardens website, for local pickup. 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa. lutherburbank.org

Plant sale offers bargains

The Willowside School nursery will hold another by-appointment plant sale Oct. 24 with loads of plans at hard-to-beat prices.

The student-supported nursery has a variety of low-water use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives and succulents and grasses, salvia and plants beneficial to birds and butterflies.

The sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nursery also is open for plant sales 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, by appointment. To make an appointment, email mfiddler@ogusd.org. The school is at the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa.

