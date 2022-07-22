Sonoma and Napa county spots celebrities love

The world-class views, food and wine scene of Sonoma and Napa counties attract plenty of star power.

Take notes from celebrities such as Adle, Kelly Clarkson, Tony Hawk, Seth Rogen, Ludacris, Vanessa Hudgens and more who have visited Wine Country.

Click through the gallery above to read about celebrities’ favorite spots to visit in Wine Country.

Curious about celebrities with connections to Sonoma County? Read about some of them here.