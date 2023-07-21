Garden surprises hiding in plain sight

(Ewa-Saks / Shutterstock)

One of the most exciting plants blooming this month in my garden is the sunflower Helianthus ‘Italian White’ (Helianthus debilis ssp. cucumerifolius). While less showy than most sunflowers, it has many cream-yellow 3-inch-wide flowers with chocolate-colored centers on very bushy, well-branched plants that grow to 4 to 5 inches tall and 3 to 4 inches wide.

The leathery leaves are small for a sunflower and, as the name describes, they are a cucumber-leaf shape. What’s exciting about this plant are its extrafloral nectaries at the base of each leaf. For at least six weeks, many ladybugs have been demonstrating where the sites are.

Extrafloral nectaries are nectar-producing glands separate from the flowers and are highly attractive to target insects. According to the University of Florida IFAS Extension, more than 2,000 plant species have them, including many varieties of peaches (on the leaves). The locations, sizes and shapes vary among different plants, and most are not visible to our eyes. They target beneficial (predatory) insects, but not bees, butterflies or hummingbirds. Apparently ants and ladybugs are common extrafloral nectary visitors.

Now in July, the sunflower ‘Italian White’ is hosting fewer ladybugs but a dizzying array of small and apparently non-social wasps sipping the nectar. I have a number of the native and widely grown Helianthus annuas varieties as well as a sunflower native to Texas — the silver-leaf sunflower Helianthus argophyllus — in this same garden. Both have a few ladybugs on them but no wasps.

The contrast in what different sunflower species support is surprising. Most wasps are not interested in us or our food but are insect hunters, some specializing in spiders or caterpillars. Some are generalists, while others parasitize caterpillars, insect eggs or larvae. They are vital aids to help keep our gardens and farms pest-free. Many of these wasps feed on flower nectar as part of their diet as adults. Even the enormous tarantula hawk wasp, a fearsome spider hunter, can be seen drinking nectar from flowers. Most wasps are not social like paper wasps or yellow jackets. Instead, they are solitary and so not defensive of their nests. If you want to include plants that support beneficial insects, these sunflowers are a good choice. If you don’t like wasps, you may wish to avoid this plant.

Some further notes on the plant: If you Google Helianthus debilis, you will find it called the dune sunflower, a perennial found from South Carolina to coastal Texas used, according to the USDA, for dune stabilization. The USDA notes there are many subspecies. The Chicago Botanic Garden says this subspecies originally came from southeastern Texas and somehow was taken to Italy. At some point, it was brought back to the Northeast U.S. Almost all the seed catalogs that carry it describe it as an annual. I used to grow it years ago, and it was an annual. I’m really enjoying watching all the insects, including bees, visiting the flowers. Some seed catalogs describe the mature flowers as attractive to goldfinches.

Another recent fun insect discovery was a friend pointing out what looked like a small yellow curved bird dropping in on an annual black-eyed Susan. On closer inspection, it proved to be a camouflaged looper caterpillar — an inchworm caterpillar that had disguised itself with small pieces of the yellow rudbeckia petals.

Apparently, these caterpillars go incognito with bits of flower petals to hide from birds. Caterpillars are a very important food for baby birds. The bits of petals are glued onto their bodies with “spit” that also serves to preserve flowers. The caterpillars are moths in the genus Geometrid.

Each day out in the garden offers surprises and chances to learn new things about the world around us.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at katefrey@mac.com. Instagram @americangardenschool