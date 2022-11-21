It wasn’t looking good for the bird. He was a marked man, destined to be the main course at a wedding feast. But a bridesmaid took pity on him and appealed to the bride and groom to spare his life. Now the turkey called “Hombre” (Spanish for “man”) watches over “a misfit crew” of two goats and a rooster at a Sonoma farm animal sanctuary where even the frequently maligned gobbler gets a second chance.

Hombre is one of six rescued turkeys who reside at Charlie’s Acres, home to 150 farm animals, each with a hard luck story. The menagerie of rescued animals includes goats, sheep, horses, cows, ducks, pigs and chickens, who are treated royally for the remainder of their days. And at Thanksgiving, the turkeys receive extra special attention.

Over the weekend, Hombre, a broad-breasted white turkey bred for meat, was treated to a feast of sweet potatoes and pomegranates served with a sprig of rosemary. The feast was shared ― not so willingly ― with his pasture mates, for whom he acts as a fierce protector. Hombre isn’t so friendly to humans, puffing up his big white body and spreading his feathers to put anyone who approaches on notice that they better not mess with his mates. Too big and ungainly to be safely entrusted with females, Hombre bunks with other special-needs animals such as Esperanza, a goat born without hooves who is now outfitted with prosthetics to protect her tender feet.

Lee Barron, a tour guide at the sanctuary, said she admires Hombre’s loyalty and courage.

“It’s a pretty impressive thing about him, approaching something at least double if not triple his size, and just taking it on,” she said.

Barron and other staff and volunteers were on hand over the weekend marking the holiday early with tours of the farm followed by an early vegan Thanksgiving dinner with the usual trimmings, except the main course was not real turkey.

It was a new addition to what has become a tradition at Charlie’s Acres. As millions of Americans slice into their stuffed birds Thursday, the live turkeys at the sanctuary will be pampered with their own sweet potato feast. The sanctuary will also be open that day for tours. And in the run-up to the holiday, the sanctuary has been selling special sponsorships. For $100 a sponsor may adopt a turkey. In exchange they are given thank-you cards with profiles of their turkey along with a gift bag of vegan gravy, spices, recipes and other goodies.

“It cost us about $2,000 a year to care for one turkey as far as their food and their habitat, regular health check ups and veterinary care, said Kaleigh Rhoads, operations manager for the sanctuary. “Twenty of these sponsorships takes care of an entire turkey for a year. That is huge.”

Befitting the season the tours around Thanksgiving give a little extra emphasis to the unique personalities and quirky characteristics of the turkeys who live there. The flock includes Tim, a blue slate heritage turkey who was listed on Craigslist for breeding or eating and his number one gal Otis, a wild turkey who was abandoned by her flock. Tim, staff say, has a “massive crush” on Otis and is always showing off his feathers to impress her.

The farm also is home to Franklin, who was rescued by a local family who wanted to spare him a certain future on a Thanksgiving platter, and the dainty ladies Mei Li and Sapphire. De-beaked, de-toed, and forced to live in cramped conditions with thousands of other turkeys, they were among 100 turkeys rescued during a Thanksgiving Mercy project by actor James Cromwell, who turned animal welfare activist after starring in the 1995 film “Babe” about a pig who wants to be a sheepherder. Charlie’s Acres was among many sanctuaries who adopted the birds, Rhoads said.

They had another female who fell in love with a wild turkey and took off over the fence, although she’s occasionally spotted among her new family in the area.

In past jobs, Rhoads worked with rescued chimpanzees, orangutans, bears and big cats. But she said she was drawn four years ago to Charlie’s Acres.

“I wanted to be with these underrepresented animals. Even in the rescue world they don’t get a lot of attention and probably even in farm sanctuaries, turkeys are one of the least common rescued animals. Especially the males. Like a rooster, a male turkey can be hard to keep, so usually rescue places will have just one or two. They all have special needs. But they’re so amazing I love them so much.”

The turkeys trot up to her when she calls them by name. They can get fussy and annoyed by certain colors and patterns. On a recent day several were annoyed by her bright red boots. But it’s part of what makes them fascinating. They can be fickle in their affections. Some staff members they inexplicably don’t like, and may attack them with their beaks and talons. But they will take a shine to others. When Rhoads makes gobbling sounds to one, he gobbles back. When content, turkeys vocalize in soft happy trills.

“Mei Li is a very cuddly lady who likes to sit in people’s laps and fall asleep while you’re petting her,” said Gustavo Perez, a guide and multimedia coordinator at the farm. “She makes soft purring sounds while you’re doing it, to show she’s enjoying it.”

Their heads can change color with a change in mood and they may retract the fleshy protuberance above their beak called a snood if they feel agitated or threatened.

Staff say it’s nice to show off their turkey friends, so people can see them through different eyes. Curious creatures, turkeys spend their days building nests, foraging for food, taking dust baths, preening themselves and caring for their young.

“When we take them in we’re trying not to just keep them alive. We’re trying to give them the kind of care these kinds of animals almost never get,” said Jenny Filak, the office administrator, tour guide and animal educator. “We just want to go above and beyond and spoil these animals and give them the lives they deserve.”

