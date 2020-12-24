This book delves into the process of gardening as therapy

During the winter months, when we’re not working in our gardens, sometimes the next best thing is to curl up with a book about gardening, reflect on how it improves our sense of well-being and gather inspiration for spring planting. Here’s one to consider during these bare months: “The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature” (Scribner; New York. 2020).

Author Sue Stuart-Smith is a noted psychiatrist and psychotherapist in the United Kingdom and married to the famous international garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith. His gardens for public parks, large estates and smaller residences emphasize natural forms and structure while embracing the principles of sustainability. A winner of eight gold medals at The Chelsea Flower Show in London, he creates gardens that show a remarkable sensitivity to beauty and connection with the viewer.

“The designer’s role is to set the scene without imposing a story,” he says. “Rather, we want to make it a place of imaginative possibility.” Together the couple has created the wonderful Barn Garden at their home in Hertfordshire.

Sue Stuart-Smith did not grow up gardening. She considered it as much a chore as housework. A graduate of Cambridge University, she initially was drawn to and studied literature before she gravitated to psychiatry. Gardening finally raised its hand in front of her when she realized she needed a “counterpoint to my professional life, where I was engaged in the much more intangible properties of the mind.” Seed sowing and herb growing formed her connection with gardens, plants and the natural world.

This relationship helped her develop an understanding of how the natural world and gardens are part of us and can sustain our equilibrium in the modern world, even help us heal from very deep emotional wounds. “As we cultivate the earth, we cultivate an attitude of care toward the world,” she says. In the book’s pages we learn not only that gardens are essential to our well-being but also how they are essential.

Incorporating works of literature, neuroscience, philosophy, history and prehistory, Stuart-Smith connects us to a fascinating world of insights about how our mind and body interact with the landscape we live in. Many case studies and illustrative stories, some harrowing, demonstrate how the natural world and plants and gardens have aided people in bettering their lives. She describes many programs, organizations and movements around the world that steer lives and environments toward more socially positive directions.

With 13 chapters discussing aspects of how we and gardens intersect and help each other, there is much to glean on each page. Whether you are a gardener or a student of human behavior, Stuart-Smith’s engaging and in-depth writing will yield many useful insights to life and the world around us.

“When life feels out of control, it’s hard to dream,” she says. “The garden is a safe place to begin.”

