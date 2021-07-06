This classic French dish complements bright sauvignon blanc

Our Wine of the Week, J. Bucher, 2020 Bucher Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc ($35), is a bit of a chameleon. There is a warmth in the aromas, a suggestion of ripe stone fruit, pineapple and sweet oranges, that in turn delivers a sense of sweetness on first sip, though the wine is fermented dry.

If your first thought is, “Wait, is this a chardonnay?,” no one would fault you. It does share some characteristics with that varietal.

Yet right on the heels of that first sweet flourish is a buoyant burst of bright acidity, which carries with it hints of pomelo, Key lime and Meyer lemon. Mid-palate flavors return to lush, plush qualities, with a whisper of vanilla, a creaminess that recalls crème brûlée and more tropical fruit. As the wine lingers before your next sip, minerality suddenly blossoms and with it, an affirmation of the varietal.

When it comes to pairing the wine, there are myriad options as the wine will embrace foods that flatter both sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. Summer vegetables, especially corn and zucchini, make excellent matches. Southeast Asian cuisines, including larb and bün, are excellent with this wine, if they are not too spicy. You’ll enjoy it with salmon, too, and chicken, dressed with a warm vinaigrette and served over a mound of fresh salad greens or thinly sliced fennel.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a classic French dish, braised rabbit in mustard sauce, and have used two types of mustard to further the match.

Lapin a la Moutarde (Rabbit in Mustard Sauce)

Makes 4 servings

⅓ cup peanut oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 fresh rabbit, 2 ½ to 3 pounds, cut into 6 pieces

Kosher salt

¼ cup French whole-grain mustard

3 cups dry white wine

¼ cup French Dijon mustard

1 cup crème fraîche

Black pepper in a mill

8 to 10 ounces fresh fettuccine or pappardelle

1 teaspoon tarragon, optional

2 to 3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Pour the oil into a large, ovenproof pot, such as a Dutch oven, set over medium-high heat. Add the butter and when it is melted, add the rabbit and quickly brown it on all sides. Transfer the browned rabbit to a plate and discard excess oil, leaving just a little in the pan.

Season the rabbit with salt and brush the whole-grain mustard all over it. Return the rabbit to the pot, set the pot in the oven and cook, covered, for 15 minutes.

Uncover the pot, pour the wine over the rabbit and cook for 25 minutes more.

Remove the pot from the oven, reduce the heat to 200 degrees and use tongs to transfer the rabbit to a baking sheet. Cover the rabbit with foil and when the oven is cooled, set the rabbit on the middle shelf to keep warm.

Set the pot over high heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the cooking liquid is reduced by about two-thirds. Whisk in the Dijon mustard and the crème fraîche and season with several turns of black pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes, taste and correct the seasoning.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until it is just tender. Drain, do not rinse and transfer it to a warm platter or shallow bowl.

Arrange the rabbit on top of the pasta. Pour the sauce over it all, sprinkle with minced tarragon, if using, and parsley and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.