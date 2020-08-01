This fall, fill your garden with leeks, beets and carrots

Another four to six weeks and the days will be getting noticeably shorter, the nights a little cooler, and the gardening year will start winding down.

That doesn’t mean your food garden has to peter out. If you refresh your soil and plant your fall food garden now, you’ll be gathering your own vegetables right into the teeth of winter and out the other side.

But it’s August. The days are hot. The weeds are not only taking over the slowly collapsing vegetable beds of summer, but they are deep-rooted and hard to pull. The work seems doubly hard in the heat. Even so, relish the tasks, because the fall payoff will be well worth it.

First, you probably already have summer crops, like some tomato varieties, that are occupying the garden and will be producing well into autumn. But you also may have chard, cucumbers, eggplant, kale and collards, melons, okra, peppers, pole beans, summer and winter squash and tomatillos. Most will make it into October and some, like chard and kale, will keep giving throughout the winter.

Keep these vegetables working hard for you for the next few months by giving them, right now, a generous pour of one part fish emulsion fertilizer mixed with 10 parts water. Or make manure or compost teas by soaking those nutrient-rich fertilizers in water and giving your crops a hearty drink.

Renewing beds

You’ll want to start your fall garden now by renewing any beds or rows that are empty and removing crops that are dying back or no longer yielding well. If you’ve harvested the corn, pull out the stalks. If the potato vines have died back, dig those potatoes and store them in the dark in a garage. If the onion bed is empty, turn the soil. Renewing the beds or rows is as simple as spreading four to six inches of compost over the planting surface and turning it into the soil one spade deep.

Always vary the crop when renewing a bed, following one crop with a different one. This interrupts the cycles of plant-specific pests and diseases that can build up if you keep planting the same crop in the same place.

In beds where heavy feeders (crops that take a lot of nutrients from the soil) grew, replant with crops that are medium or light feeders. The heavy feeders are all the cabbage family members, as wells as melons, celery, corn, eggplant, endive, lettuce, okra, pepper, potato, summer and winter squashes and spinach. Medium to light feeders are all other crops. In beds where the lighter feeders previously grew, the addition of compost should refresh the soil enough to support heavy feeders in the fall.

Now in August, you can sow the following crops directly in the refreshed beds or rows: beets, carrots, peas, cilantro, leek starts and spinach. Start lettuce, kale, chard, fennel and radicchio in pots so they can begin life out of the hot August sun. They need some sun, but full sun may burn them out.

Look for seeds with short times to maturity. While the fall crops may start out in the heat of August, they’ll be reaching maturity when the nights are colder and the days are shorter, so speed to maturity is a factor in getting good yields in a fall garden. Romaine lettuce, for instance, can vary from 45 to 75 days to maturity, depending on the variety.

A good seed catalog with varieties suited to our climate is Territorial Seed Company in Cottage Grove, Oregon (territorialseed.com). A good source of heirloom varieties is Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds (rareseeds.com), where you can browse online or at its local store, the Petaluma Seed Bank at 110 Petaluma Blvd. North, in Petaluma.

Weeds, critters

One of the advantages of the fall garden is that insect problems are mostly on the wane at this time of year. And most weeds that sprout when you turn and water your fall garden soil will not have time to flower and make seed. So weeding is easier now.

Your fall garden will be able to supply you with a wide range of vegetables and salad ingredients right up to Thanksgiving before the inevitable happens and the crops senesce. But not all of them do. The cabbage family members — broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, Chinese vegetables, cauliflower, collards, kale, kohlrabi —sweeten up when cold weather arrives. And when most everything else finally dies off, your collards, kale and chard will go strong right through winter.

So will the root crops like beets, carrots, turnips, rutabagas and potatoes. Though their tops may get frazzled back by frost, the roots themselves store perfectly well in the ground as long as you’ve planted them in well-drained soil where winter rains don’t pond and rot them. The root crops would appreciate some mulch. Fallen autumn leaves are the best mulch. Just rake them up and snug them around your root crops.

The only further danger to the root crops is from critters like gophers, mice and rats. This is why a cat that likes to hunt is worth its weight in gold.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net