This is when Hawaii will drop its COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travelers

In two weeks, vaccinated travelers to Hawaii will find it much easier to enter the island state.

Gov. David Ige announced Thursday that the island state was planning to lift testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland United States on July 8. However, those who are unvaccinated will still be required to have a negative COVID test before entering Hawaii.

Travelers who wish to be exempt from a 10-day quarantine will need to upload vaccination cards to a state website and carry a hard copy while in Hawaii.

The expansion of the "vaccine passport" comes after interisland travel resumed in May, though only for Hawaii residents who had been vaccinated in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced that interisland travel would no longer require a COVID test.

Ige had set a goal of 60% of Hawaii's residents to be vaccinated as a prerequisite for the expansion of the state's "vaccine passport" program. That goal is expected to be reached by July 8, the governor said.

In addition, other rules will also be eased on July 8. Restaurants will be able to expand their capacity to 75%, but social distancing between tables will not change. And when indoors, people will still be required to wear masks.

Thursday's announcements and easing are significant steps in fully reopening Hawaii, which shut down to travelers in March 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The state slowly began welcoming back travelers in October 2020 through the Safe Travels program, which had stringent requirements for travelers, including taking COVID-19 diagnostic tests through specific testing partners. Those who arrived without negative COVID tests were required to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The Safe Travels program has been a critical factor in safely reopening Hawaii, allowing millions to visit and restoring jobs. "For every 50 people that travel to Hawaii, one full-time job is restored for a year," Lt. Gov. Josh Green previously told SFGATE.

All pandemic restrictions will lift when Hawaii reaches a 70% vaccination rate.