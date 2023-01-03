La Follette 2019 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Heintz Vineyard ($65) is an absolute beauty, with a seductive texture and bright red fruit, especially cranberry, pomegranate, plum and raspberry. It’s juicy and silken, with no tannic roughness. This pinot noir delivers all that is promised by its appellation, considered one of the best in the world for this varietal.

Pinot noir is among the world’s most food-friendly wines. Because we’re in the dead of winter, it’s best to consider foods now at their peak as we ponder pairings. Roasted cauliflower is an excellent companion. Mix a little harissa with olive oil and brush it over the cauliflower before roasting it. You also can add black olive tapenade alongside.

Duck, prepared in almost any way, encourages this wine to blossom, as does rare lamb and the dark meat of chicken. Winter squash, bacon, fresh and aged goat cheeses, roasted beets, steamed mussels and spaghetti carbonara are all wonderful companions to this lovely wine.

But mushrooms seem to be doing really well this winter, and they have long been acknowledged as one of pinot noir’s finest matches. Chanterelles are abundant right now. If you have access to them, use them in this dish. But you can use almost any mushrooms in this dish, except shiitakes, portobellos or white buttons, which have the wrong texture and flavor. You’ll find excellent mushrooms at most farmers markets these days and at locally owned grocery stores, such as Oliver’s, Fircrest and Pacific.

Gulf Shrimp are among the most flavorful shrimp available in the United States. They have the added benefit of living in their natural environment, unliked farm shrimp, which are wreaking havoc in mangrove forests off the coast of Thailand and other areas.

Pasta with Mushrooms and Shrimp in Brown Butter

Makes 2 servings

6 ounces dried fettuccine or pappardelle

Kosher salt

5 tablespoons local organic butter

1 small shallot, minced

4 ounces mushrooms of choice, sliced or broken into pieces (see Note)

½ cup dry white wine

6 large gulf shrimp, heads and legs removed

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon snipped fresh chives or chopped Italian parsley

Fill a large pot half full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, stir in the pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it.

While the pasta cooks, put 4 tablespoons of the butter into a medium saute pan set over medium heat. Cook slowly until the butter melts, begins to brown and gives off a nutty aroma, similar to hazelnuts; do not let it smoke or burn.

Remove from the heat and let cool a bit. Return to medium-low heat, add the shallot and saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute until wilted; time will vary based on the type of mushrooms. Season with salt, increase the heat to high, add the white wine and simmer until the wine is reduced to just a tablespoon or 2.

Push the mushrooms to the side of the pan, add the shrimp, saute for 1 minute, turn and saute until opaque, about 90 seconds more. Do not overcook the shrimp. Transfer to a small bowl and cover with a tea towel.

Working quickly, divide the pasta among individual soup plates or wide pasta bowls.

Return the pan to the heat, add the remaining butter and the crème fraîche, stir and simmer gently for about 2 minutes, until it’s heated through and just begins to thicken. Season with black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Spoon the sauce and mushrooms over the pasta, top with 3 shrimp, sprinkle with chives or parsley and enjoy right away.

Note: You can use all cremini mushrooms or a mix of whatever specialty mushrooms you have. Chanterelles and lion’s mane mushrooms are doing well this winter, and most grocery stores have at least one type of oyster mushroom.

