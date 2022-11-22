Or, if you want to try something new, here are unusual wines from Sonoma County producers:

Migration, 2021 Gruner Veltliner, Edna Valley, 13.9%, $32. This lively wine, with nice length, has layered aromas and flavors of citrus and stone fruit — nectarine, zesty lime and tangerine.

Chappellet, 2019 Las Piedras Red Blend, Napa Valley, 14.5%, $85. A dynamic red with aromas and flavors of blackberry, tobacco and cedar. Great structure with firm tannins and a lingering finish.

Barra of Mendocino, 2020 Chardonnay, Mendocino, 14%, $22. This is a chardonnay lover’s chardonnay. It’s complex, with layered notes of crème brulee, white peach and honeysuckle. It finishes with a kiss of caramel yet is kept in check with its minerality and crisp acid.

Jeff Cohn Cellars, 2018 The Fallen Angel Grenache, El Diablo Vineyard, $50. This supple wine has notes of red raspberries and strawberries. It’s balanced, buoyed by bright acidity and has a lingering finish.

Kokomo, 2019 Grenache, Dry Creek Valley, 15.1%, $38. This tangy grenache, with great minerality, has aromas and flavors of cranberry and strawberry.

Foursight, 2019 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Charles Vineyard, 13.7%, $52. A great feast wine, this balanced pinot has bright acid coupled with high-tone, tangy fruit. Aromas of cranberry and cherry follow through to the palate, and it has a lingering finish.

Ram’s Gate, 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Bush Crispo Vineyard, 14.1%, $75. Depth, with layers of flavors, makes this pinot noir a lovely Thanksgiving pick. It has notes of cherry, black currant and licorice, with an undercurrent of spice.

For both unconventional and traditional wines to pair with classic Thanksgiving dishes, we culled through our recent wine of the week recommendations for this list at a range of prices.

It’s clear from recent trends that younger generations of wine drinkers are perhaps less interested in the standards their parents drink — cabernet sauvginon, pinot noir, chardonnay — than in seeking out something different.

Millennials in particular, roughly the group now in their late 20s and 30s, are more likely to look for unusual varieties, natural wines, low-alcohol wines and sparkling wines.

“(They) are more adventurous in terms of styles and regions,” according to Market Watch, an online publication that tracks wine consumption.

Barrels Ahead, a digital marketing agency, also finds millennials opting for more organic and natural wines.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say the millennial American consumer has the most varied set of tastes of any wine drinker in history,” according to Wine Spectator.

This poses an interesting dilemma — or opportunity — for the Thanksgiving feast, which brings together generations around one table and often several bottles of wine. What you choose can be a bridge, depending on which generation you’re in, to introducing your parents to non-mainstream wines or sharing the flavors of the standards with your adult children.

If you fall into the latter category, maybe you’re wondering what unusual wines to bring to the feast. We look at three, produced locally, that are growing in popularity among the younger set — orange wine, pet nat (natural sparkling wine) and rare varietals.

Orange wines are simply white wines produced like red wines. The grape skins are not removed, as they typically are in white-wine production. Instead, like with red wines, these skins stay in contact with the juice for days and even months.

Pet nat is short for petillant natural, a catch-all term for practically any sparkling wine bottled before primary fermentation is completed.

As for rare varietals, we’ll focus on trousseau gris, which will appeal to millennials who seek out under-the-radar wines. While once more common in California, trousseau gris is now rare in the state. Today only two vineyards in California grow this unique varietal, and one is in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley.

If baby boomers play it right, the millennials will linger at the table for hours, impressed — if not amazed — by their parents’ breadth of knowledge and their curious palates.

Orange wine

Millennials have been drinking orange wine in Europe for years. Now it’s gaining popularity in the United States, according to Youth Time, an online publication that covers the tastes of millennials.

“Every millennial wants to taste (orange wine) — the new rosé,” according to the site.

Rod Berglund of Forestville’s Joseph Swan Vineyards produces an orange wine. He agrees that unconventional sipping intrigues millennials.

“I’ve had some conversations with East Coast sommeliers,” he said. “They said that younger buyers were more interested in experimenting, weren’t particularly brand loyal and didn’t want to be told what was correct to drink. Orange wines fit this mindset very well.”

Orange wines are generally described as robust. They have a great depth of flavor, like a red wine coupled with the refreshing qualities of a white. Bone-dry and medium-bodied, these wines have notes of apple, honey and juniper.

“When you make a wine that’s a red wine in all but color out of white grapes, you get a wine that can pair perfectly well (with food), as they usually have more body and richness than the same wine made in a conventional manner.”

Berglund crafts the 2019 Catie’s Corner Grenache Blanc Orange Cuvee, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, at $30. He suggests pairing it with turkey, dressing, duck and poultry.

“Every one of my 44 years of making wine, I’ve tried to find something new to do,” Berglund said. “New grapes, new ideas on production or whatever. Every year is one chapter in the book, but sometimes it’s nice to introduce a new character along the way. Orange wine is one of those quirky new characters that show up in chapter two but keeps coming back.”

Berglund experimented with his first orange wine in 1980. But recently, he’s noticed a surge of interest from millennials seeking unconventional wines.

“Variety is literally the spice of life,” he said. “You never know, if you’re open to it, what you might fall in love with if you just give it a chance.”

Natural sparkling wine

Pet nat — natural sparking wine — also has caught the eye of younger generations of wine drinkers.

“I believe pet nat are most popular with millennials,” said Erik Miller, vintner/winemaker of Healdsburg’s Kokomo Winery. Miller crafts pet nat under his Breaking Bread brand.