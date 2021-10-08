This year, delay garden clean-up for the birds

As the season starts to wind down, the appearance of some perennial flowers declines. Plants like Shasta daisies, monarda, daylilies, dianthus and tradescantia are probably looking shabby, with spent flowers and browning stems.

There is no “right” time to cut back flowers. It can depend on the gardener’s schedule and need for tidiness or tolerance for some messiness. Some people put off cutting back plants until the whole garden has declined; then they cut back everything at once. Others cut back each plant as it becomes messy-looking. Some people wait until early spring to tackle the general garden clean-up.

You might delay garden clean-up for another reason, too: the birds.

After flowers are spent, you can leave seed heads for birds to feed on over the summer, fall or winter months, before you do your garden clean-up. Some birds, like goldfinches, just feed on seeds, while sparrows, juncos, titmice, nuthatches, towhees, grosbeaks and chickadees eat both insects and seeds. Goldfinches are one of the only birds that don’t feed their young insects and so nest later in the year to take advantage of more mature seeds for their young.

Watching the antics of birds feeding on seeds and listening to their charming songs can transform an ordinary day into something special. Leaving seed heads through the summer and winter on selected plants can help support songbirds in our neighborhoods.

Include a variety of seed plants

To attract seed-eating, flocking birds like goldfinches to your garden, include multiple plants with seeds they like, not just one or two.

You can plant, for example, a row of several sunflowers or echinacea. If you have a small garden, you can collaborate with neighbors to each include the same plants that birds favor. If you have limited space, focus on a particular plant or time of year for seeds. The more plants in your garden that produce seeds birds like, the more birds you are likely to attract.

But neighborhood and regional scale is important, too. A too-tidy garden is not likely to be bird-friendly. Also, including bird-friendly plants in gardens where cats roam can be hazardous to birds.

Not all plants have seeds that birds eat. Shasta daisies are one example, but also plumbago, nonnative ornamental grasses, ferns, boxwood, fortnight lily and agapanthus. Native plants, including shrubs, trees and perennials, are the best choices when planting for birds. I’ll discuss these in future columns.You can learn a lot by observing birds in your garden or neighborhood. Birds often are active in the morning.

Annual flowers with seeds birds like include bachelor buttons, cosmos, coreopsis, zinnia and native annual wildflowers like lupins. Native wildflowers, when sown in the fall with the first rains, may not need irrigation. They bloom in the spring. Annual sunflowers are native plants and are by far one of the easiest and most rewarding plants to include in a bird-friendly garden. As each flower head is a composite flower, with multiple seeds, they provide one of the best opportunities for bird watching.

Annual sunflowers are best planted in spring or summer. Though designated a summer annual, they can tolerate some frost. They are also very drought-resistant, especially if planted by seed in the ground. Avoid sterile varieties; they don’t produce pollen and therefore don’t produce seeds. Dwarf varieties are not robust.

Try these native perennials

Native perennials that produce the seeds birds feed on include Cleveland sage (Salvia clevelandi; hummingbirds like these, too), gumplant (grindelia), aster, lupin, California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum), sedum, yellow evening primrose (Oenothera) and black-eyed Susan.

Perennials native to other regions in California and the U.S. that have seeds birds like are licorice mint (Agastache foeniculum), asters, Centaurea montana, Coreopsis grandiflora, echinacea, liatris, joe-pye weed (Eupatorium), ironweed (Vernonia), black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia) and perennial sunflowers (Helianthus).

Nonnative perennials with seeds birds like are globe thistle (Echinops), Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ and Centaurea scabiosa.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool.