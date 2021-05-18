Three ideas for using fresh cherries

People love talking about the best thing they’ve ever eaten, a conversation most chefs prefer to avoid. Jacques Pepin refuses to answer the question but typically adds that he loves good bread and butter. M.F.K. Fisher also refused to answer but, toward the end of her life, wrote a lovely essay about her most important meal, a simple lunch in France that had a pivotal impact on her palate.

It’s not a question I answer, either, as there are simply too many possibilities, from my first bite of rare meat on a train from Chicago to Oakland when I was 4 to my first mangosteen, in an outdoor market in the Chinese section of Kuala Lumpur. Yet even as I decline to answer, a memory clamors for attention.

I was at Babette’s, chef Daniel Patterson’s first restaurant, in Sonoma in the mid-1990s. Babette’s was one of just a small handful of restaurants that elevated Sonoma County dining options to a new level, where they remain today. But then, Babette’s was a revelation.

My companion ordered foie gras with Bing cherries and hazelnuts, while I opted for a dish that included a poached oyster. Because I was a restaurant critic at the time, I tasted everything, including that perfectly cooked foie gras with a seared crust and rare and tender interior. The Bing cherry was transcendent, like a pure idea of what a cherry should be, and the hints of hazelnut perfectly tied the two together. That single mouthful has resonated in my mind ever since. If I were forced to name the best thing I have ever eaten, it would be this.

And now we are heading into cherry season, with Bing cherries that will be followed soon by other varieties. When they first appear, it’s difficult to do anything other than simply eat them. They are packed with nutrients, including potassium boron, quercetin and anthocyanins, which are anti-inflammatory, along with vitamins C and B complex. According to the California Cherry Advisory Board, 20 cherries are as effective in reducing inflammation and the pain that comes with it as aspirin. Indulge without reservation.

Like the song tells us, life is just a bowl of cherries, dark, delicious and mysterious. Here are some of my favorite ways to enjoy this first fruit of summer, once I’ve had my fill of them neat.

I prefer this relish when both Bing cherries and either Queen Anne or Rainier cherries are available. The colors are beautiful and the range of flavors is delicious.

Cherry Relish

Makes about 2 cups

2 cups (about ¾ pound) firm-ripe cherries, pitted and halved

1 small shallot, minced

1 small serrano, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves or Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon fresh spearmint leaves, cut into thin ribbons

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus more to taste

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup lightly toasted, peeled and crushed hazelnuts

Put the cherries in a medium bowl. Add the shallot, serrano, cilantro or parsley, spearmint and thyme and toss gently. Add the vinegar, season lightly with salt and several turns of black pepper, taste and correct the seasoning as needed.

Tip the mixture into a serving bowl, scatter the hazelnuts on top, cover and let rest 15 minutes before using.

Suggested uses:

Spoon over grilled or roasted wild Pacific king salmon.

Spoon over roasted pork tenderloin and creamy polenta.

Toss with small pasta, such as orzo, rosamarina or a similar shape and add about 4 ounces of thinly sliced smoked duck.

Serve alongside a selection of local cheeses.

Toss with very fresh salad greens or microgreens, such as those from EarthWorker Farm. Divide among individual plates and grate aged goat cheese over each portion.

This salad is sweet, tart, crunchy and aromatic, with layers of flavor that blossom when you let it rest for a few minutes after making it. If you use very fresh corn, you shouldn’t have to cook it. Pull off a kernel and taste it; if it is a bit tough, you’ll want to grill the corn or plunge it into boiling water for about 3 minutes before removing the kernels.

Cherry, Fennel and Corn Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound firm-ripe cherries, pitted and halved

1 large fennel bulb, trimmed and very thinly sliced crosswise

Kernels from 1 ear of white corn

1 small sweet onion, peeled and cut into very thin half rounds

5 or 6 small radishes, very thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, minced, if available

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled