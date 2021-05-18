Subscribe

Three ideas for using fresh cherries

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2021, 1:23PM

People love talking about the best thing they’ve ever eaten, a conversation most chefs prefer to avoid. Jacques Pepin refuses to answer the question but typically adds that he loves good bread and butter. M.F.K. Fisher also refused to answer but, toward the end of her life, wrote a lovely essay about her most important meal, a simple lunch in France that had a pivotal impact on her palate.

It’s not a question I answer, either, as there are simply too many possibilities, from my first bite of rare meat on a train from Chicago to Oakland when I was 4 to my first mangosteen, in an outdoor market in the Chinese section of Kuala Lumpur. Yet even as I decline to answer, a memory clamors for attention.

I was at Babette’s, chef Daniel Patterson’s first restaurant, in Sonoma in the mid-1990s. Babette’s was one of just a small handful of restaurants that elevated Sonoma County dining options to a new level, where they remain today. But then, Babette’s was a revelation.

My companion ordered foie gras with Bing cherries and hazelnuts, while I opted for a dish that included a poached oyster. Because I was a restaurant critic at the time, I tasted everything, including that perfectly cooked foie gras with a seared crust and rare and tender interior. The Bing cherry was transcendent, like a pure idea of what a cherry should be, and the hints of hazelnut perfectly tied the two together. That single mouthful has resonated in my mind ever since. If I were forced to name the best thing I have ever eaten, it would be this.

And now we are heading into cherry season, with Bing cherries that will be followed soon by other varieties. When they first appear, it’s difficult to do anything other than simply eat them. They are packed with nutrients, including potassium boron, quercetin and anthocyanins, which are anti-inflammatory, along with vitamins C and B complex. According to the California Cherry Advisory Board, 20 cherries are as effective in reducing inflammation and the pain that comes with it as aspirin. Indulge without reservation.

Like the song tells us, life is just a bowl of cherries, dark, delicious and mysterious. Here are some of my favorite ways to enjoy this first fruit of summer, once I’ve had my fill of them neat.

I prefer this relish when both Bing cherries and either Queen Anne or Rainier cherries are available. The colors are beautiful and the range of flavors is delicious.

Cherry Relish

Makes about 2 cups

2 cups (about ¾ pound) firm-ripe cherries, pitted and halved

1 small shallot, minced

1 small serrano, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves or Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon fresh spearmint leaves, cut into thin ribbons

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus more to taste

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup lightly toasted, peeled and crushed hazelnuts

Put the cherries in a medium bowl. Add the shallot, serrano, cilantro or parsley, spearmint and thyme and toss gently. Add the vinegar, season lightly with salt and several turns of black pepper, taste and correct the seasoning as needed.

Tip the mixture into a serving bowl, scatter the hazelnuts on top, cover and let rest 15 minutes before using.

Suggested uses:

  • Spoon over grilled or roasted wild Pacific king salmon.
  • Spoon over roasted pork tenderloin and creamy polenta.
  • Toss with small pasta, such as orzo, rosamarina or a similar shape and add about 4 ounces of thinly sliced smoked duck.
  • Serve alongside a selection of local cheeses.
  • Toss with very fresh salad greens or microgreens, such as those from EarthWorker Farm. Divide among individual plates and grate aged goat cheese over each portion.

This salad is sweet, tart, crunchy and aromatic, with layers of flavor that blossom when you let it rest for a few minutes after making it. If you use very fresh corn, you shouldn’t have to cook it. Pull off a kernel and taste it; if it is a bit tough, you’ll want to grill the corn or plunge it into boiling water for about 3 minutes before removing the kernels.

Cherry, Fennel and Corn Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound firm-ripe cherries, pitted and halved

1 large fennel bulb, trimmed and very thinly sliced crosswise

Kernels from 1 ear of white corn

1 small sweet onion, peeled and cut into very thin half rounds

5 or 6 small radishes, very thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, minced, if available

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

Put the cherries into a large bowl. Add the fennel, corn, onion and radishes and toss gently.

Add the lemon juice and vinegar, season generously with salt and toss again. Add the parsley, chives, tarragon, if using, and thyme and toss a time or two. Add the olive oil and several very generous turns of black pepper.

Tip the salad into a serving bowl, scatter the cheese on top and let rest for about 15 minutes before enjoying.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature before serving.

For many people, this classic French dessert is the epitome of sweets, especially in spring and early summer. For best results, use whatever cherries are at their peak of ripeness.

Clafoutis aux Cerises (Cherry Custard Tart)

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Butter, at room temperature

All-purpose flour

1 extra-large backyard or farm market egg

1 extra-large egg yolk, from a backyard or farm market egg

⅓ cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup plus 3 tablespoons crème fraîche

3 tablespoons kirsch or framboise (see note below)

½ teaspoon vanilla

4 tablespoons butter, melted

4 cups fresh ripe cherries, stemmed and pitted

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Rub butter over the inside of a 9-inch tart pan that is at least 2 inches deep and has a removable bottom. (If you have a flan ring, you may use it for this dish.) Sprinkle with flour and then tap the pan several times to distribute it. Tip out excess flour and set aside.

Put the egg and egg yolk into a medium bowl, whisk until very smooth and then beat in the sugar and salt. Fold in the flour and, when the mixture is smooth, add the cream, the ½ cup of crème fraîche, the liqueur, the vanilla and the melted butter.

Fold half the cherries into the custard mixture. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and use a rubber spatula to spread it evenly, making sure the cherries do not clump in any one area. Spread the remaining cherries over the top.

Set on the middle rack of the oven and bake until the custard has puffed up and is lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool until easy to handle. Working quickly and carefully, invert the clafoutis onto a wire rack or a plate covered with wax paper. Immediately turn right side up onto a serving plate. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve warm, with the remaining crème fraîche alongside.

Note: Kirsch is a liqueur made from cherries; framboise is a raspberry-flavored liqueur. You can use either in this dessert or you can omit the liqueur entirely and increase the vanilla to 1 teaspoon.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

