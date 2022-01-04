Three Kings Day celebrates return of light with beignets, bread pudding

Wednesday is the twelfth day of Christmas for most Christians, who count Christmas Day as the first. It is Epiphany eve, the night before the final celebration of the season.

If you research these dates, you’ll find roots of the observances in both pagan and medieval traditions. The best-known is probably the Feast of Fools, a raucous and irreverent early-January celebration that was eventually widely banned. Dig a little deeper, and you’ll see what connects them all: light.

By the end of the first week of January, it’s obvious there is more daylight than just a couple weeks earlier. Depending on where you are, there may be as much as 2 to 3 minutes more sunlight each day until the summer solstice, when the process reverses.

Epiphany also means a moment of personal insight and enlightenment. “Seeing the light” refers to personal insight, not actual illumination.

Epiphany has been my family’s favorite winter holiday for decades. It’s our day of gifts, leisurely breakfasts and an abundant dinner. Here in Sonoma County, it’s mostly a quiet holiday. Some local bakeries make a traditional king’s cake and a few have bûche de Noël, which represents the yule logs of France and Germany, where an enormous log was lit on Christmas Day and stayed lit through Epiphany.

In other parts of the country, especially New Orleans, Epiphany marks the start of Carnival, with king’s cakes everywhere, live music and the first of the season’s parades. The entire city seems to be part of the celebration.

This year, because of COVID-19, my leisurely breakfast will probably take place at Parish Cafe in Healdsburg.

I don’t expect a parade. The return of light, in all its meanings, is enough.

Beignets are doughnuts without holes, often square and sometimes round. They are similar to Hawaii’s malasadas and are perhaps the most famous food of New Orleans. The ones served at Parish Cafe are classic, but you can easily make them at home.

Beignets

Makes about 1 dozen

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cups whole milk

1 ½ tablespoons corn oil, plus about 4 cups for frying

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

Powdered sugar, for dusting, in a strainer or sifter

Put the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a medium bowl and stir well with a fork.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, 1 ½ tablespoons of corn oil, vanilla and egg. Stir the mixture into the dry ingredients until no traces of dry flour are visible; do not overmix. The batter should be quite thick.

Set a large brown paper grocery bag next to the stove.

Heat the oil for frying in a Dutch oven or other large pot until it reaches 375 degrees (use a candy thermometer to gauge the temperature). Then drop large tablespoons full of the batter into the hot oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. Cook for 2 minutes, turn and cook for 2 minutes more, until golden brown all over. As the beignets cook, keep the temperature of the oil between 350 and 360 degrees.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked beignets to the paper bag to drain. Immediately shake the sugar over the beignets and continue cooking the remaining batter until it all has been used.

Enjoy hot, preferably with café au lait alongside.

Both sweet and savory bread puddings are delicious, especially in the winter. Although using sourdough bread is not traditional, I find it adds a compelling flavor and texture and makes it our own. This is my favorite sweet version.

Sweet Sourdough Bread Pudding with Lemon Whiskey Sauce

Serves 6 to 8

2 teaspoons butter, at room temperature

3 large eggs

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

White pepper in a mill

4 ounces (¼ cup) butter, melted

2 cups whole milk

½ cup raisins

½ cup pecan pieces, lightly toasted and coarsely chopped

5 cups sourdough bread, crusts on, torn into small chunks

Lemon-Whiskey Sauce (recipe follows)

Rub the inside of a square glass baking dish with the butter and set it aside.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs vigorously for about 5 minutes, until they are very frothy and bubbly. Whisk in the sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add several turns of pepper, pour in the melted butter and mix well. Whisk in the milk and fold in the raisins and pecans.

Put the bread in the buttered dish and pour the egg mixture over it. Toss thoroughly and set aside, covered, for 45 minutes, so the bread soaks up as much liquid as possible. Using a flat spatula or broad spoon, press the bread into the liquid now and then.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Bake the pudding for 35 minutes. Increase the heat to 425 degrees and bake until the pudding is golden brown, about 15 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let rest while you make the lemon whiskey sauce.

To serve, cut the pudding into large wedges, set each wedge in a soup plate, spoon sauce over each portion and enjoy right away.

Lemon Whiskey Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

1 stick butter

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Generous pinch of kosher salt

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons whiskey, bourbon, scotch or brandy

1 large egg yolk, beaten

Fill the bottom half of a double boiler with water, set it over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low so the water simmers.

Put the butter in the top half of the double boiler and set it over the simmering water until it is melted. Whisk in the brown sugar, vanilla and salt. Add the lemon zest, half the lemon juice and the whiskey, stirring until the mixture is smooth. Slowly whisk in the egg yolk. Taste the sauce and add the remaining lemon juice if it is too sweet.

Remove from the heat, cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

