Three salads to bring to a Fourth of July barbecue

What’s the best part of Fourth of July?

When I was growing up, Independence Day marked the summer’s first watermelon and, often, its first tomatoes, too. Now that nearly everything is available year-round, the appearance of foods in their true seasons is lost to most of us, unless we shop only at farmers markets and harvest from our own gardens.

Even so, July Fourth remains, to me, the moment we start to celebrate summer’s bounty. Hamburgers, sausages and hot dogs, ribs, chicken and salmon may be on the grill in countless backyards, but it’s the side dishes, especially the salads, that are most enticing.

If you have your family traditions — a Hawaiian aunt’s potato-mac salad, your dad’s three-bean specialty — you probably know exactly what will be on your table this Sunday. But if you’re still pondering what to share with guests or take to a friend’s potluck, consider these three favorite salads. They are portable, flexible and won’t wilt or get soggy on a buffet table.

Tabbouleh is a favorite salad I enjoy year-round, changing ingredients based on what is in season. The Middle Eastern salad is based on bulgur wheat that is first soaked in hot water and then marinated in lemon juice and olive oil for a few hours, until it is fully tender.

A while ago, I had to serve a group that included, as is typical these days, a few people who do not eat gluten, which means no bulgur. Instead of making two versions, I replaced the bulgur with fresh corn. I don’t cook the corn; if it’s very fresh, it doesn’t need cooking. This salad is also vegan.

Tabbouleh-Inspired Corn and Avocado Salad with Scallions, Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Lime Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

3 very fresh ears of corn, shucked

3 firm-ripe avocados, cut into medium dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

10 to 12 (2 bunches) scallions, white and green parts, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

3 Persian cucumbers, cut into small dice

3 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 ½ cups chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

¾ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

½ cup thinly sliced spearmint leaves

¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves

Make the vinaigrette and set it aside. Use a very sharp knife to cut the corn kernels from the cob; reserve the cobs for making corn stock or discard them.

Put the corn in a large serving bowl and pour the dressing over it. Agitate the bowl slightly so the corn rests evenly in it. Spread the diced avocados over the corn and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Spread the scallions on top of the avocado, followed by the cucumbers and tomatoes. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Spread the herbs on top of the tomatoes, gently mixing them as you spread them.

Cover the bowl and set aside for up to 1 hour or refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve, use two large salad forks or spoons to toss the ingredients very gently, reaching to the bottom of the bowl to bring up the corn and avocado. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and enjoy right away.

Lime Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

⅓ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 shallot, minced

5 or 6 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cayenne or chipotle powder

Black pepper in a mill

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the lime juice in a small bowl, add the shallot and garlic, season with salt and stir in the cayenne or chipotle powder. Add several turns of black pepper and whisk in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt as needed. Use right away.

Few potato dishes are more delicious than French pommes de l’huile, or potatoes in oil. The secret is marinating hot potatoes in one vinaigrette and finishing them with a second vinaigrette. I’ve added tomatoes and bacon to my version, which also includes lemon juice, unlike the French version.

Warm French Potato Salad with Bacon and Tomatoes

Serves 6 to 8

2 ½ pounds small new potatoes, peeled and cut into ⅜-inch thick slices, preferably dry-farmed

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons best-quality white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons dry white wine

2 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 shallots, minced

½ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

5 or 6 bacon slices, cooked until crisp, drained

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

Fill the bottom half of a steamer about one-fourth full with water and set over high heat.

Add the sliced potatoes to the top part of the steamer and set over the bottom half. When steam begins to rise, cover the pot and steam until the potatoes are just tender, about 15 to 17 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the steamer and tip them into a wide, shallow serving bowl.

While the potatoes cook, put half a cup of the olive oil in a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the vinegar, the wine and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.