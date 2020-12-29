Subscribe

Three seafood soups perfect for Dungeness crab

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2020, 12:23PM
Dungeness crab season opened last year on Dec. 15, just in time to give us one of our seasonal centerpieces of the holiday table. Not so this year. Between two delays to protect whales feeding off our coast and a price stalemate between wholesalers and those who fish for crab, the start of this season has been a bit of a miss.

For now, it may be difficult to find fresh Dungeness in stores. So in the meantime, keep these recipes handy for the a way to celebrate the new year, once the crabbing season gets underway.

I like to enjoy the first of the season’s crab neat. I prefer to cook it myself and ice it as soon as it is out of the pot. Once it’s cool, I break off the legs, clean the innards, pick the meat out of the body (this is the most succulent and delicious part) and carefully crack open the legs to retrieve that meat whole. And I save all the shells, including the little pieces of the body.

At this point, the crab needs nothing more than freshly squeezed lemon juice and a splash of really good olive oil — 2020 Olio Nuovo if you can get it. After savoring my fill of it this way, it is time for a true crab Louis.

In some years, I never get further than this, as these two preparations show Dungeness crab in the best possible way, with its briny succulence as delicious as anything we could possibly eat at this time of year.

In other years, I have favorite recipes I like to revisit, especially when I can welcome people around my dinner table. I enjoy crab Vichyssoise, chilled and made with shellfish stock, along with my version of cioppino, several other soups and a couple of simple pasta dishes.

When making soup with crab, there are two important things to remember. First, the best gift you can give your soup is freshly made shellfish stock, which is not difficult to do. Second, and even more important, is to not overcook the shellfish. Some people mistakenly believe that flavors blossom with longer cooking. This is true with many foods but not seafood, which should be added to most soups at the last minute, just before removing it from the heat. Left to cook for up to 30 or 40 minutes, as some recipes instruct, the flavors become unpleasantly fishy.

Stocks made of chicken, duck, veal, beef and other meats require lengthy cooking, several hours and sometimes, days. That is not the case with fish fumet, as fish stock is called, or shellfish stock. When you want a rich fish fumet, you strain it after 30 minutes, then reduce the stock. When making shellfish stock, begin with fish fumet and do not cook longer than 15 minutes. The results are delicious, with layers of flavor and nuance.

Shellfish Stock

Makes about 3½ cups

2 pounds fish tails, head and frames (bones), rinsed in cool water

1 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 onion, quartered

2 small celery stalks, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

4 parsley sprigs

3 thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons olive oil

Shells from 2 Dungeness crabs, broken into pieces (see Note below)

Put the rinsed fish parts into a large saucepan and add 6 cups of water, the wine and the 2 tablespoons of salt, along with the onion, celery, peppercorns, bay, parsley and thyme. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 30 minutes.

Remove from the heat, strain into a clean saucepan and discard the solids. Simmer over medium heat until the liquid is reduced by half. Set aside.

Pour the olive oil into a large, deep pan (an All-Clad saucier is ideal) set over medium heat and add the shells. Season lightly with salt and sauté, gently stirring all the while, for about 5 minutes. Add the fish fumet and simmer gently for 15 minutes.

Strain the stock into a clean container and discard the shells.

Use right away, refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Note: You can also use lobster shells, shrimp shells or a combination of the two.

This is the simplest crab soup in my repertoire. Once you have shellfish stock on hand, it does not take long to make.

Italian Crab and Bread Soup

Serves 3 to 4

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 to 5 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced

¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon Spanish paprika (sweet, smoked or a combination of the two)

½ star anise

1 tablespoon double-concentrated tomato paste

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup medium-bodied dry red wine

2½ cups shellfish stock (see recipe, above)

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

1½ cups hearth bread cubes, dry

Picked meat from 1 large Dungeness crab

Pour the olive oil into a medium saucepan set over medium-low heat, add the garlic and sauté for about 2 minutes, until sizzling and just beginning to pick up a bit of color. Add the pepper flakes, paprika, star anise and tomato paste; season with salt and pepper and stir in the wine and stock.

Simmer gently for 5 minutes.

Use tongs to remove and discard the star anise.

Add the parsley, bread and crab; remove from the heat; cover and let rest 5 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and pepper, ladle into soup plates and enjoy right away.

This classic San Francisco dish was created by Italian fishermen in the 1800s, using whatever fish was leftover after they’d sold their catch. Eventually, Dungeness crab became an essential ingredient. Some versions are very thick, more stewlike than souplike, with a strong fishy taste. This is a lighter version, in both texture and taste.

Cioppino

Serves 4 to 8

2 whole Dungeness crabs, cooked and cleaned

¼ cup olive oil

1 yellow onion, peeled and cut into small dice

1 celery stalk, minced

6 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¾ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

¾ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

3½ cups shellfish stock (see recipe, above)

½ cup dry red wine

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes with their juice

2 pounds clams or cockles in their shells, rinsed

2 pounds fresh black mussels, rinsed

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Hot garlic bread (see Note below)

Pick the crab meat from its shells, save the shells, put the crabmeat into a bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Pour the olive oil into a large, heavy soup pot set over medium-low heat; add the onions and celery and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season generously with salt and black pepper.

Add half the parsley along with the bay leaf, oregano, thyme, pepper flakes, the shellfish stock, red wine and tomatoes. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning.

Add the clams or cockles and the mussels to the pot; cover and simmer 5 minutes. Examine the shellfish and discard those that have not opened. Add the crab, cover, remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes.

Use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaf.

Divide the seafood among large soup plates or pasta bowls. Ladle broth over each portion, scatter the remaining parsley on top and enjoy right away, with lemon wedges and hot bread alongside.

There’s something old-school, something vintage, about a bisque. This one’s roots are in Sausalito in the 1970s, at the legendary Soupçon, the first restaurant on Caledonia Street. A friend enjoyed it there every Thursday evening for several years and eventually coaxed the recipe out of the chef.

Crab Tomato Bisque

Serves 3 to 4

3 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 small celery rib, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

½ cup dry white wine

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper, preferably white

3 cups shellfish stock, fish fumet or homemade chicken stock

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes

¼ cup Madeira, such as Rainwater

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

Cooked and picked meat from 1 large or 2 medium Dungeness crabs

¾ heavy cream

½ cup half-and-half, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley or snipped chives

Hot sourdough hearth bread

Put the butter into a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the onion and celery and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes; do not let the vegetables brown. Season with salt, increase the heat to high, add the wine and cook until it is almost completely reduced.

Add the bay leaf, parsley, pepper, stock, tomatoes, Madeira and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaf. For a smooth soup, purée with an immersion blender.

Taste the bisque and, if it seems a bit flat, add the sugar. Add the crab, cream, half-and-half and parsley or chives and heat through but do not let it reach a boil. Taste again, correct for salt and pepper and thin with a little more half-and-half if it’s too thick for your taste.

Ladle into soup plates or bowls and enjoy right away, with the hot bread alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

