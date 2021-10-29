Subscribe

Three Sisters Apothecary stirs up bewitching soaps and salves

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2021, 11:41AM
In a Penngrove warehouse, a tiny woman, shrouded in a lab coat reaching to her ankles, is stirring vats of hot liquid. Call them potions if you will. But instead of eye of newt and toe of frog, this modern sorceress mixes alkaline with smooth oils from olives, avocados, palms and coconuts for her gourmet concoctions, which ultimately become all-natural soaps, salves, body butters and shampoos.

Emma Mann summons the principles of math and chemistry to hand-make soaps with strictly natural ingredients in the ancient traditions of the first soap guilds of Europe in the Dark Ages. A black cauldron, conjuring visions of witches, wise old women and earnest apothecaries of old, is part of the logo for the Three Sisters Apothecary brand Mann founded a decade ago.

Her laboratory/workshop, in a large space she shares with other makers, is decked out for Halloween. A large black iron pot and a metal sculpture of a witch greet visitors to the Soap Cauldron, the little retail space in front of her production area where she sells her artisan products. People can otherwise find them at retailers like Whole Foods or online at soapcauldron.com.

For the holiday, Mann is giving a nod to the macabre with a bar of soap and body butter in seasonal scents like harvest pumpkin and packaged in a box shaped like a Victorian-era casket. Lifting the lid, the recipient is urged to “Bathe in Peace.”

She’s also selling products with a harvest-moon packaging — a black cauldron tended by three crows behind a massive orange moon, framed by autumn leaves. Three Sisters devises special packaging on some products to mark each change in season.

Inspired by family

Mann was working as director of marketing and development for EO, a large company specializing in natural body-care products, when her world was shaken. Her older sister, Marlo, was shot and killed in her Washington state home under “questionable circumstances.”

Mann took a time-out to search for answers. It didn’t lead to the resolution she had hoped for, but her sister’s death inspired her to rethink her own trajectory.

“It was a wake-up call,” Mann said.

As a single mother of a teenage daughter, did she want to continue the grind of commuting to Marin County from Santa Rosa? Or could she take a leap and start her own line of body-care products? Certainly, she had learned a lot while working at other companies, starting with Traditional Medicinals, founded in the west county by herbalist Rosemary Gladstar and environmental activist Drake Sadler.

Three Sisters Apothecary is a reference to the three Yniguez Sisters: Mann, Marlo and another sister, Pandora Yniguez, who works for BioMarin Pharmaceuticals by day and pitches in at the apothecary on weekends. Mann’s daughter Sabrina, also a key player in product development and design for the company, is now only Zooming in from Illinois, where she attends medical school.

The Three Sisters line doesn’t leave out men. It includes men’s products like shave balm, as well as bath salts, body salves, rubs, oils and butters, shampoos and conditioners. For pets, there are Soapy Tails coat tamers, shampoo designed for different breeds and soothing balms for paws.

“It started with the fires,” Mann said. “Our schnauzer was chewing on her paws. Our vet told us, with all the debris and soot, it gets into their feet and into their blood stream. So we have a bath salt, coat conditioner and pad balm for their little feet.”

Hobby becomes business

Mann started making soap with Sabrina when Sabrina was still a child. The pair would give away their soap as gifts in homemade packages with a picture of Sabrina on the front.

So Mann, who has an MBA from Sonoma State, already had the basic process down when she decided to turn her hobby into a business, financed through borrowing from her insurance policy because she couldn’t get a small-business loan.

What she did need to learn more about, through much experimentation and reading, were the molecular processes at work in her products and the ingredients, to get her recipes just right.

“All soap is made through a combination of a fatty acid and an alkaline,” she said while mixing a concoction of oatmeal and dried goat’s milk that looked in the mold like a delicious creme brulee in the making.

To make the alkaline, ash is combined with water and steeped for a couple weeks, then the water is removed and the ash is mixed with a fatty acid from an organic oil. Essential oils can be added for scent, with citrus, floral, mint and herbaceous among the options.

All of her products are made “anhydrous,” with only oil, no water. Products made without water, she said, do not require synthetic preservatives or emulsifiers. But that means the products are solid, including the shampoos. The Three Sisters line has no lotions or liquid soaps.

“People are receptive to it. They’re concerned about the environment,” Mann said of her hair care products, which have minimal packaging. All of the Three Sisters packages are made with recycled materials.

Mann recommends anyone switching from regular liquid shampoos with silicone, synthetics and other chemicals to a natural bar might want to rinse their hair first with apple cider or vinegar to neutralize their hair and remove any buildup.

Pandemic boost

The pandemic has proven to be both a bonanza and a headache for the business. Mann assumes a 20% increase in her business each year. But since the coronavirus hit, sales have soared 300%, with people engaging in more at-home self-care and online shopping. At the same time, however, the supply chain was gumming up.

“It’s been a challenge to make sure we have all the materials,” said Mann, who found workarounds and began horsetrading with other businesses to get what she needed.

She recalls being gobsmacked right before Mother’s Day last year, when a flood of online orders poured in for a lavender gift set. It turned out Etsy, one of several online platforms where Three Sisters sells their products, had just featured the set as a favorite pick for moms.

“I’m at my desk looking at a 500 order, minimum, for this basket. But I didn’t have the baskets,” Mann said. “That was just the beginning. I’m panicking. Nothing was open. I’m starting to melt down. And then I had an epiphany. People aren’t buying it for the disposable basket. They’re buying it for what’s in it. So I started calling around.”

She wound up at Sequoia Floral in Santa Rosa, a big floral supplier, at 6 a.m. one morning. With pandemic restrictions, she couldn’t go inside. But the staff showed her sample baskets through a window for her approval and she pressed her credit card against the window to make her purchase.

With her staff of 10 employees, some who have been with Three Sisters for years, she managed to fulfill all the orders.

Now, she and her staff are shipping out 10,000 bars of soap alone each month. In all, Three Sisters has grown to selling about 100 different products and 140 variations. They’re in the process of trying to develop a deodorant.

“It’s the holy grail in natural products,” said Mann, who is beta testing a prototype.

Spirit of community

Mann tries to run her company as sustainably as possible, using not only natural ingredients but local sources and support, including for designing and packaging. That also means giving back. Before the pandemic, she worked with the Sonoma County Office of Education to teach staff how to make soap and incorporate the craft into the classroom.

With making soap, students learned chemistry, among other skills. “Soap is only the start of the journey. You have to package it. You have to write language that is legally compliant. You have to figure out how much it will cost, so you know how much to charge,” Mann said. “A lot of kids will send their soap back to show me what they made, which is kind of exciting. All of a sudden, they realize the world is more accessible to them.”

Mann, who traveled the world as a merchant marine after graduating from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York, considers Sonoma County just about the best place in the world. She gives back to the community by donating soap seconds to include in food boxes for the hungry.

She also feels an affinity with generations of women before her who stooped over cauldrons, acting as healers and apothecaries.

“My great-aunt actually used to belong to a coven and my grandmother was a nurse in Mexico. So when I was a kid, she used to send us out to get little flowers she would put in teas. She was very much into herbal medicine.”

Mann approaches her work with confidence, summoning the spirit of her father, an aerospace engineer turned special education teacher, who tackled any DIY project with the conviction it could be done.

“Everything was something to try or an adventure or something to do. I grew up with a father who thought you can make anything,” she said. “That’s my one regret. I think he would have loved this. He would have been here and so excited to be a part of it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

