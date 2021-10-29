Three Sisters Apothecary stirs up bewitching soaps and salves

In a Penngrove warehouse, a tiny woman, shrouded in a lab coat reaching to her ankles, is stirring vats of hot liquid. Call them potions if you will. But instead of eye of newt and toe of frog, this modern sorceress mixes alkaline with smooth oils from olives, avocados, palms and coconuts for her gourmet concoctions, which ultimately become all-natural soaps, salves, body butters and shampoos.

Emma Mann summons the principles of math and chemistry to hand-make soaps with strictly natural ingredients in the ancient traditions of the first soap guilds of Europe in the Dark Ages. A black cauldron, conjuring visions of witches, wise old women and earnest apothecaries of old, is part of the logo for the Three Sisters Apothecary brand Mann founded a decade ago.

Her laboratory/workshop, in a large space she shares with other makers, is decked out for Halloween. A large black iron pot and a metal sculpture of a witch greet visitors to the Soap Cauldron, the little retail space in front of her production area where she sells her artisan products. People can otherwise find them at retailers like Whole Foods or online at soapcauldron.com.

For the holiday, Mann is giving a nod to the macabre with a bar of soap and body butter in seasonal scents like harvest pumpkin and packaged in a box shaped like a Victorian-era casket. Lifting the lid, the recipient is urged to “Bathe in Peace.”

She’s also selling products with a harvest-moon packaging — a black cauldron tended by three crows behind a massive orange moon, framed by autumn leaves. Three Sisters devises special packaging on some products to mark each change in season.

Inspired by family

Mann was working as director of marketing and development for EO, a large company specializing in natural body-care products, when her world was shaken. Her older sister, Marlo, was shot and killed in her Washington state home under “questionable circumstances.”

Mann took a time-out to search for answers. It didn’t lead to the resolution she had hoped for, but her sister’s death inspired her to rethink her own trajectory.

“It was a wake-up call,” Mann said.

As a single mother of a teenage daughter, did she want to continue the grind of commuting to Marin County from Santa Rosa? Or could she take a leap and start her own line of body-care products? Certainly, she had learned a lot while working at other companies, starting with Traditional Medicinals, founded in the west county by herbalist Rosemary Gladstar and environmental activist Drake Sadler.

Three Sisters Apothecary is a reference to the three Yniguez Sisters: Mann, Marlo and another sister, Pandora Yniguez, who works for BioMarin Pharmaceuticals by day and pitches in at the apothecary on weekends. Mann’s daughter Sabrina, also a key player in product development and design for the company, is now only Zooming in from Illinois, where she attends medical school.

The Three Sisters line doesn’t leave out men. It includes men’s products like shave balm, as well as bath salts, body salves, rubs, oils and butters, shampoos and conditioners. For pets, there are Soapy Tails coat tamers, shampoo designed for different breeds and soothing balms for paws.

“It started with the fires,” Mann said. “Our schnauzer was chewing on her paws. Our vet told us, with all the debris and soot, it gets into their feet and into their blood stream. So we have a bath salt, coat conditioner and pad balm for their little feet.”

Hobby becomes business

Mann started making soap with Sabrina when Sabrina was still a child. The pair would give away their soap as gifts in homemade packages with a picture of Sabrina on the front.

So Mann, who has an MBA from Sonoma State, already had the basic process down when she decided to turn her hobby into a business, financed through borrowing from her insurance policy because she couldn’t get a small-business loan.

What she did need to learn more about, through much experimentation and reading, were the molecular processes at work in her products and the ingredients, to get her recipes just right.

“All soap is made through a combination of a fatty acid and an alkaline,” she said while mixing a concoction of oatmeal and dried goat’s milk that looked in the mold like a delicious creme brulee in the making.

To make the alkaline, ash is combined with water and steeped for a couple weeks, then the water is removed and the ash is mixed with a fatty acid from an organic oil. Essential oils can be added for scent, with citrus, floral, mint and herbaceous among the options.

All of her products are made “anhydrous,” with only oil, no water. Products made without water, she said, do not require synthetic preservatives or emulsifiers. But that means the products are solid, including the shampoos. The Three Sisters line has no lotions or liquid soaps.