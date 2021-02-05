Three ways to mark Valentine’s Day with wine

Greek mythology refers to wine as the “nectar of the Gods.” With Valentine’s Day in the offing, here are three ways to romance your beloved with this nectar.

1. Sip chilled whites with a warm soak.

When you feel like you’re a noodle al dente in a steamy spa, it’s the perfect time to uncork some refreshing whites. There’s nothing quite like the yin and yang of chilled wine and a warm soak. Here are three crisp sippers that have been vetted in our Press Democrat blind tastings:

Grieve Family Winery’s Double Eagle, 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $48. An impressive sauvignon blanc, it’s elegant and buoyant, rich yet balanced. Lemon zest meets brioche. Bright acid. A light and lively finish. Well-crafted.

Carol Shelton, 2019 Paso Robles Coquille Blanc White Wine, 13.9%, $25. Aromas of honeysuckle meet ripe stone fruit flavors. Notes of peach, pear and almond. Lovely.

Crux, 2018 Catie’s Corner Vineyard, Russian River Valley Grenache Blanc, 13.1%, $30. Citrusy aromas, with gorgeous stone fruit on the palate. Notes of peaches and nectarine are buoyed by crisp acidity. Vibrant and refreshing. Nice length. Striking.

2. Plan an outdoor rendezvous.

With intermittent rains, preparing for spontaneity is key when it comes to romance in the great outdoors. To set yourself up for a hike or a picnic (or both), keep a backpack in the car with a sealed bottle of red wine, a couple of glasses and treats that don’t need to be refrigerated. That could include packaged sausage, caviar, nuts, dried cranberries and crackers. Here are a trio of sexy reds to consider:

Orsi, 2018 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Barbera, 13.9%, $28. This tasty barbera with red and black fruit is coupled with savory spice. A touch meaty. Layered flavors with depth. Impressive.

Goldschmidt Vineyards, 2016 Yoeman, Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 14.5%, $75. A tasty cab with black and red fruit — blackberry, plum and raspberry. There are notes of mushroom and tobacco in the mix. Full-bodied, with ripe tannins. Striking.

Quivira, 2017 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Montepulciano, Sangiovese, 13.9%, $45. This crisp, clean and breezy wine has high-toned cherry fruit. Notes of mineral and spice in the mix. Striking.

3. Uncork a brut rosé for a splash of pink.

The amorous see rosé sparklers as bottled romance. Some of the best on the market are nice and dry with tangy red fruit and an effervescent mousse. Here are three that won’t disappoint:

Domaine Carneros by Taittinger, NV Cuvee de la Pompadour Brut Rosé, 12%, $45. This pink sparkler has quite a range — pink grapefruit, watermelon and mandarin. Nice mousse. Balanced, with supple texture. Lovely.

Schramsberg, 2017 North Coast Brut Rosé, 12.6%, $47. Buoyed by bright acidity, this impressive rosé sparkler trumpets strawberry, cherry and pomegranate. Notes of brioche, vanilla and mango in the mix. Finishes crisp. Striking.

J, NV Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Brut Rosé, 12.5%, $45. This refreshing brut rosé has aromas and flavors of jasmine, Bing cherry, raspberry and tangerine. A hint of watermelon in the mix. Balanced. Nice length. Well-crafted.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.