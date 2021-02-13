Through thick and thin and 51 years of marriage

Lynda Holmes was just 16 when she first laid eyes on Gary Bayless, her husband-to-be. She knew immediately he was the one.

It happened on a day in 1967. Lynda, new driver’s license in hand, was cruising around Walnut Creek in her parents’ sleek Buick with her best friend, Terry. When they stopped at a gas station so Lynda could meet Terry’s boyfriend, Lynda’s attention was drawn to a pair of tanned legs and bare feet poking out from the undercarriage of a ’50s Ford station wagon. When she saw Gary’s face, she was taken aback. She turned her head away from their conversation and looked at her reflection in the driver’s side-view mirror, fixing that instant in her mind.

“I will never forget that moment,” Lynda said. “I knew I had just seen the person I would marry.”

A few months later Gary realized he wanted to date Lynda, and a year later he told her he loved her, just before he went off to the Vietnam War.

Trials and joys

Now, through 51 years of marriage and trials such as the death of a son, losing their home in the Tubbs fire and rebuilding, the Baylesses’ bond has only deepened. But Lynda still remembers that moment in 1967 of “dreamlike love at first sight.

“My heart still skips a beat sometimes when I see him smile,” Lynda said.

In 1976, a son died in childbirth, an emotional trial of its own. But four decades later they had to cross another difficult bridge. The Tubbs fire of 2017 destroyed their home of 43 years and forced them to flee for their lives.

“We lived in 279 square feet for 18 months as our new home was built on the ashes of the one where we raised our four sons,” Lynda said. “We lost every single material thing we cherished.”

As a Vietnam War veteran, Gary received replacements in 2019 from Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, for the medals and ribbons he earned in the U.S. Navy.

While rebuilding their cedar log home, the couple has also been planting 20 trees — oak, Douglas firs and redwoods.

“We lost 141 trees in the fire,” Lynda said. “What I miss most is shade. Many of the trees we planted won’t be tall until we’re gone, since we’re in our 70s.”

Giddy in love

Putting the final touches on the house keeps the couple busy, now that they’re retired. Lynda worked at Kaiser Permanente for 26 years as an assistant nurse manager in medical-surgical units. Gary was a tour guide at Glen Ellen’s Benziger Winery.

Now grandparents, Lynda and Gary are still giddy in love, even as they endure the pandemic.

“For the past year, we’ve isolated together and the only hugs we shared were our own,” Lynda said. “But they’ve been enough to sustain us.”

The couple keeps busy at their Santa Rosa home by harvesting the garden on their 1¼-acre property.

“I’ve become a canning maverick,” Lynda said, with a laugh. “Gary is a green-thumb gardener and I’m in the kitchen trying to keep up.”

This past summer and fall, Lynda churned out 26 jars of mandarin orange marmalade, 24 jars of applesauce, 12 jars of peach jams and 12 jars of pickled green beans.

“Lynda is always smiling and happy in the kitchen,” Gary said.

As Lynda puts it, her “foray into freedom” has been her trips every couple of days to the Molsberry Market in Larkfield, while Gary’s chief outing is going to the hardware store.

“No one has been in our home since last March,” Gary said. “It’s been very difficult not to have our kids and grandkids over.”

They have had to resort to regular Zoom calls to connect with their four sons, their daughters-in-law and their seven grandchildren.

Lynda and Gary may have fallen in love as teenagers, but they’ve traded up for mature love.

“We allowed each other a measure of independence over the years,” Lynda said. “We had our own interests and we supported each other without having to be a part of it.”

Gary loved car racing, while Lynda yearned to be in musical theater.

To support his wife, Gary once bought 150 tickets to fill the audience with loved ones when Lynda played Carrie in the Redwood Empire Lyric Theater’s production of “Carousel” in 1985. At the end of the performance, everyone threw a yellow rose on the stage.

“I’ll never forget that,” Lynda said. “Everyone in the entire audience was a friend.”

The couple said there’s a grace to growing older together.

“We’re not 16 and 18 anymore,” Lynda said. “I think what we have learned is to face the way the years unfold with loving understanding. There’s no reason for either of us to be in our 70s and try to recreate what we had in our 30s or 40s … but we’re not going gently into the night. We work on being physically active and vital.”

While navigating life during the pandemic, hope is the couple’s north star.

“When we wake up, Gary’s the cheerful one,” Lynda said. “I’m not always ready to be optimistic about the day ahead, but he keeps it in perspective. I say, ‘another day.’ And he says ‘ain’t it great?’ ”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.