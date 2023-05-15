Attention pepperheads! Nowadays, there are peppers so hot you have to wear fireproof gloves and use tongs to handle them. So if you love the burn, you’ve come to the right decade. Best of all, those planted in warm regions like the Gulf Coast and California are producing ripe fruits right now.

If your idea of a good time is to eat a hot pepper and end up on all fours, crying and pounding your fist on the floorboards, your supermarket choices are ordinarily limited to habaneros — those blocky little yellow-orange blobs stashed on a high shelf out of the reach of children.

How hot is a habanero? Pepper heat is measured in Scoville units, pegged to the amount of capsaicin — the substance that produces the heat — in a set amount of pepper flesh. A jalapeno has a Scoville rating of 2,500 to 5,000 units. A serrano is 10,000. A habanero is 500,000. That’s hot enough to scorch the chrome off a trailer hitch.

But modern breeding has given us peppers four and five times hotter than that. Rare is the market that handles them, though. If you want to give them a try, you can see a long list of the possibilities at cayennediane.com/big-list-of-hot-peppers.

You also might see very hot peppers at farmers markets this summer. If you want to go totally gonzo, look for what’s officially the hottest pepper in the world, the Carolina Reaper, at 2,200,000 Scoville units. Two new peppers are vying for the Reaper’s title but await testing to become official and listed in the Guinness World Records. They are Pepper X, with a Scoville rating of 3,150,000 units, and Dragon’s Breath at 2,480,000.

Peppers at that exalted level of heat are best for the aficionados of hellfire, such as those who like Nashville-style chicken, with meat crusted with Carolina Reapers.

Markets like Whole Foods, Fiesta and Oliver’s will often carry much milder peppers, with Scoville units from 2,500 down to 500. There’s the the padron from Spain, the poblano from Mexico, aji from Peru and South America, shishito from Japan and the Anaheim. These peppers, along with the familiar standbys like jalapenos and serranos, add a pleasant warmth when incorporated with other ingredients in soups and stews. And take a tip from the Vietnamese, who top pho with a few slices of fresh, raw jalapeno.

Is the heat of capsaicin harmful to our internal digestive systems? Given the way it can torment our mouths, it might seem so. But scientists have found that internal tissues are not harmed at all, and that capsaicin has a beneficial effect on the body in general.

Pepper heat seems to be addictive, though. The more of it you eat, the more you miss it when it’s gone. The cuisines of countries in hot regions of the world tend to create dishes with plenty of heat, which promotes sweating that helps cool the body.

According to surveys, most Americans enjoy the pleasant heat that peppers give to Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Middle Eastern and Asian dishes. Harissa may be a hot sauce from North Africa, but it can enliven American cooking like burgers, roasted root vegetables, salad dressings, roast chicken and pastas.

Berbere Sauce

Makes ¼ cup

If you’ve eaten at an Ethiopian restaurant, like Abyssinia in Santa Rosa or one of the many in Oakland, you’ll have encountered a spicy dish of berbere sauce. It adds a kick to Ethiopian food, but nothing stops you from using it to spice up almost any meat or vegetable. Give it a try and store it for 2 weeks in the fridge or for longer in the freezer.

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon minced red onion

3 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lime juice

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

In a small bowl, mix the salt, onion and lime juice. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes so the flavors blend.

In a separate bowl, mix the cardamom, red pepper flakes, coriander, ginger and smoked paprika. Add to a small skillet and cook over low heat until the mixture is fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes, then add the fragrant spices to the lime-juice mixture. Mix well.