Time to cook with the fresh, peppery burst of radishes

Trim a big handful of French breakfast radishes, leaving 1 or 2 small leaves. Put them in a basket or bowl, add a dish with good butter and another with flake salt. Enjoy the radishes slathered with butter and a sprinkle of salt. Enjoy French breakfast radishes with goat cheese and warm hearth bread. After spreading cream cheese on a toasted bagel, add thinly sliced radishes and a handful of radish greens. Saute sliced radishes in a little olive oil, season with salt and a squeeze of lemon juice and enjoy as a side dish. For a quick slaw, cut radishes into matchsticks and toss with similarly cut carrots, jicama, apple and pear. Season with a little fresh orange juice, salt and a generous pinch of chipotle powder or ground cayenne. Perk up tired radishes by putting them in a bowl of ice water for 30 minutes. Top deviled eggs with minced radishes or add a layer of thinly sliced red radishes to egg salad sandwiches. Cut one bunch (8-10) of radishes into small dice and add to a cup of plain whole-milk yogurt. Add 2 tablespoons minced red onion, 2 or 3 minced garlic cloves, a minced serrano and a generous pinch of salt. Use as you would a raita, alongside Indian curries and other Indian dishes. You can also serve this as an appetizer, with warm flatbread alongside. Toss thinly sliced radishes with thinly sliced fennel, dress with olive oil and lemon juice and top with smoked trout, broken into small chunks. Garnish with fresh snipped chives.

When I was a child, around the time I was in kindergarten, I had a small plot of dirt next to the playhouse my great-uncle built for me. I raked the soil, watered it and planted radish seeds, pushing them into the damp ground and gently covering them. In just three short weeks, I could see red-and-white shoulders pushing up into the sunlight under their frilly green leaves.

My childhood foray into gardening did not result in my becoming a farmer, but I have loved radishes ever since, and I’m not alone. For a local example, there’s “The Wisdom of the Radish: And Other Lessons Learned on a Small Family Farm,” (Sasquatch Books, 2011) by Lynda Hopkins, now Sonoma County Fifth District Supervisor.

I love nasturtiums, too, and for years I harvested them from a feral patch north of Bodega Bay to use in salads. For little appetizers, I spread fresh chèvre on the underside of a leaf and wrap it around a flower. The leaves have a peppery bite and the flowers have that, too, with a burst of sweetness not unlike honey.

These days, good radishes are everywhere. Laguna Farm has globe-shape red radishes and the oblong red-and-white French breakfast radishes, which are my favorite. Sometimes Oliver’s Markets has them, too. And Easter egg radishes — round, in red, pink and white — are in pretty much every local supermarket.

Today’s recipes, among my favorites, are from the Seasonal Pantry archives.

Avocado-Radish Salsa

Makes about 2 cups

Many people call this guacamole but I don’t, as I am a purist when it comes to that traditional dish.

[section: ingredients]

1 large or 2 small bunches of radishes, trimmed and cut into small dice

1 small red onion, trimmed and cut into small dice

1 or 2 serrano chiles, seeded and minced

2 firm-ripe avocados, halved, pitted and cut into chunks

¼ cup fresh lime juice, from 3-4 limes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup chopped cilantro leaves

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Put the radishes, onion and serranos into a medium bowl and toss well. Set aside.

Put the avocado into a blender or food processor, add the lime juice and pulse into a smooth puree, stopping as necessary to push down the avocado. If it seems too thick, add 2 tablespoons of warm water and pulse until smooth. Transfer to the bowl with the radishes.

Add the olive oil, cilantro leaves and a generous sprinkling of salt. Fold together, taste, correct for salt, add several turns of black pepper and fold again.

Cover and chill for about an hour. Enjoy with good chips or spoon onto tacos or enchiladas. This is particularly delicious with fish tacos.

This salsa is best when first made. It keeps well in the refrigerator for 1 day.

Grilled Radish Tacos

Makes 4 servings

These tacos are excellent on their own, especially on a hot night. They are also a nice vegetarian option when you are also making meat-filled tacos.

2 bunches Easter egg or similar radishes, trimmed and cut in half lengthwise

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

8 street taco-size corn tortillas

1 avocado, cut into very thin lengthwise slices

Salsa or Mexican hot sauce of choice

Put the trimmed and cut radishes into a small bowl, toss with a small splash of olive oil, season with salt and black pepper and toss. Grill on a stovetop grill or outdoor grill for about 2 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, heat the tortillas until they are hot and pliable but not at all crisp.

Set 2 tortillas on top of each other on individual plates and divide the sliced avocado among them, placing it down the center of the top tortilla, and season them with a little salt. Add the grilled radishes on top, season with salsa or hot sauce and enjoy right away.

Radish Salad with Feta and Pickled Onions

Makes 4-6 servings

This bright and refreshing salad is ideal on a hot summer night. Serve it as a side dish with barbecue of any kind or as one of many vegetable dishes.

4-5 bunches radishes, either French breakfast, red or Easter egg, with good leaves

Kosher salt

2 celery ribs, trimmed and cut into thin diagonal slices

Black pepper in a mill

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup Pickled Onions, recipe follows

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Wash the radishes thoroughly and trim the root end and any limp or wilted leaves.

Remove the good leaves, rinse them again and pat them dry with a tea towel. Slice the leaves into thin strips and set aside.

Using a very sharp knife, cut the radishes into very thin rounds, toss with the celery and spread over a serving platter. Season lightly with salt and pepper and scatter the sliced leaves on top.

Scatter the cheese over the greens and top with the pickled onions.

Drizzle the lemon juice and olive oil over the salad, season with salt and pepper and enjoy right away.

Pickled Red Onions with Cardamom and Bay

Makes about 1 pint

It is easy to make pickled onions. This version is good when you have not planned ahead, as the onions are ready to enjoy in 30 minutes.

1 large red onion, peeled, halved and very thinly sliced

1½ cups red wine vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

1 bay leaf

2-3 cardamom pods, crushed

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

Put the onions into a small bowl and set aside.

Pour the vinegar into a small saucepan. Add the sugar, bay leaf, cardamom and peppercorns and set over low heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved and remove from the heat.

Pour the mixture over the onions and set a plate or other weight on top so all the onions are submerged in the liquid. Let steep for 30 minutes.

Transfer to the refrigerator and chill for at least an hour before using. The onions will keep for a week or 2, and you can add more sliced onions as you use them.

