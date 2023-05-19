Santa Rosa

Lavender Daze at the labyrinth

Bees N Blooms farm is welcoming visitors for its Lavender Daze, just in time for the peak lavender bloom.

Starting Saturday, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 9. There will also be live jazz music May 21, June 18 and July 2. Visitors can cut their own lavender June 24 and 25, July 1 and 2 and July 8 and 9. The lavender maze will be open every weekend.

Because of limited parking, reservations are required during lavender bloom. Cost is $20 per person on days with live music and $15 on all other days. Kids under 13 are free with an adult. Tickets and more information are available at bit.ly/3ofWRRU or by calling 707-293-8293.

Sonoma

Gardening nowadays means water efficiency

The drought emergency may have eased for now, but climate change continues to have a dramatic impact on everything, including how we garden and what we grow.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners and the Sonoma Ecology Center are collaborating on a workshop Saturday with information to help North Bay gardeners maintain beautiful and sustainable gardens that can withstand climate extremes.

Master Gardeners Sharon Mascia and Ellen Scarr, assisted by Sonoma Ecology Center’s Native Plant Nursery Manager Hannah Aclufi, will focus on the efficient use of water to keep a garden healthy in California’s summer-dry climate.

Among the topics covered will be where our water comes from, how and when to water, use of water-wise and California native plants, the role of soil health in conserving water, mulching and conservative use of water for vegetable gardens.

The free workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma. For more information or questions, email hannah@sonomaecologycenter.org. RSVP at bit.ly/3AtpE7P.

