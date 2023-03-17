Time to vanquish garden pests and welcome birds

An upcoming talk in Santa Rosa by a native songbird specialist will offer tips on inviting more birds to take up residence in your yard.|
March 17, 2023
Santa Rosa

Learn to make habitat for songbirds

During the next meeting of the Santa Rosa Garden Club, songbird expert Veronica Bowers will talk about how to “wildscape” your yard to transform it into a home and way station for songbirds.

Bowers, the founder and director of Native Songbird Care & Conservation in Sebastopol, has created a sanctuary garden for songbirds adjoining the center that provides 1.5 acres of habitat composed mostly of native plants and supports over 70 species of songbirds throughout the year.

The conservation center rehabilitates native songbirds and releases them back into the wild.

The talk is open to nonmembers. 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For details, visit santarosagardenclub.com.

Santa Rosa

Weed control workshop

March is a key month to get control of your weeds and start thinking about managing pests.

Bees N Blooms Farm in Santa Rosa will hold two sessions Saturday, March 25, with information to help you organically combat garden invaders — both flora and fauna.

The first session, from 10 a.m. to noon, will focus on organic methods for managing weeds and insects. The class will start indoors with an overview and move outdoors for hands-on activities and observation.

An afternoon session from 1 to 3 p.m. will share organic strategies for managing rodents in and around your garden. You’ll get some hands-on practice with trapping techniques and learn about the habits and behaviors of gophers, rats, mice, voles and moles that you need to know to effectively manage them.

Cost is $75 for each class. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road. For information, call 707-293-8293 or email info@beesnblooms.com. Sign up at beesnblooms.com.

