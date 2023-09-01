Things to do in your garden in September

The hours of daylight shorten significantly now. By the middle of November, the light will have dimmed sufficiently for most growth of our garden crops and ornamentals to stop.

That’s why, with about six weeks left in the growing season, the middle of September is an important time to take care of some garden chores.

Let’s look first at our food garden. The indeterminate versions of tomatoes — those that produce suckers from the leaf axils that then hang out new flowers promising more tomatoes to come — will have lots of green fruit already formed. Your task is to snip off the top of each large stem and remove all suckers. This directs the plants’ energy into ripening the fruit that’s there instead of producing new immature fruit that won’t have time to ripen before winter.

Any green tomatoes that hang on into November will ripen off the vine. When you harvest the last batches of home-grown tomatoes, preserve some of their summery goodness by dropping them in boiling water for a minute (this loosens the skins and stops enzymes from imparting unwanted flavors), then setting them on baking sheets lined with parchment paper and putting them in the freezer for a day or overnight. When they’re frozen solid, bag them and return them to the freezer.

When winter frosts are nipping, simply let a few tomatoes thaw out, slip off the skins and use them like you would commercial canned whole tomatoes — only yours will be much better because they’re yours.

Pungent fresh chile peppers like jalapeños, serranos and habaneros ripen best on the vine, so let them stay in the garden until needed. Late-season sweet peppers will ripen best out of the garden if you pull the whole plant, wash off the roots and hang it upside down and out of direct sunlight in a garage or cool shed.

As fall progresses, your winter squash’s leaves will die back, revealing the fruits. Check their stems. When they’re shriveled and dry and the skins are tough, they’re ready to harvest. Unblemished winter squash will last right through the winter in the same garage or shed as the sweet peppers. Just set them on newspapers laid out on the floor. Check them carefully and first use any that have nicks, cuts or scratches in the skins, as these are entry points for mold and rot.

You can order garlic online, but it’s just as easy to buy a few heads from a local market, take them apart into cloves and plant the cloves vertically with the root end down. They’ll grow over the winter and give you new heads next summer.

For an extra treat, harvest fresh green garlic in mid- to late spring. It has a more subtle flavor and lots of garlicky greens to add to salad dressings, soups and stews.

Root crops like carrots, beets, turnips and rutabagas will store perfectly in the garden overwinter. If their shoulders are visible, you can spread a little straw over them to prevent sunscald.

If rains are late in coming, a good September irrigation is important for late-ripening crops to finish their seasons. Water deeply.

What about the ornamental garden?

Let’s turn now to our ornamental gardens and landscaping.

While late October through mid-December is the right time to plant flower bulbs, September is the right time to order them so the most sought-after kinds aren’t sold out.

For small orders, visit johnscheepers.com. For large or wholesale orders, visit vanengelen.com. The value in buying online is that you can peruse the catalogs to see what takes your fancy. While waiting to plant your bulbs, store them in a dark, cool, dry place.

September is the ideal month to plant flowering shrubs like camellias, hydrangeas, lilacs, rhododendrons, roses and viburnums. The warmth of our Sonoma County autumn will allow them to set roots, and returning rains will help them get started. If they grow dormant in winter, they’ll wake up ready to go in the spring.

If you’ve won the battle with snails, you are able to grow hostas — their large leaves in seersucker crinkles and pretty variegations help relieve the monotony of small leaves in the landscape. September is the right time to divide them. Dig up the whole plant and divide it into several growing points, keeping as many roots as possible, then replant the divisions spaced a couple of feet apart and water them deeply.

Just as with flowering shrubs, September is the best month to plant ornamental trees like dogwoods, crepe myrtles, Japanese maples, redbuds and magnolias.

For tips on California natives to plant in September, visit the California Native Plant Society (cnps.org), where you’ll find great information about plants that love our unique weather patterns.

One standout is Arctostaphylos densiflora ‘Howard McMinn,’ also known as the vine hill manzanita. They say a prophet is never recognized in his own country, and that may be the case with this gem of a woody plant. It has oxblood bark and winter-blooming delicate hanging bells for flowers. It requires little summer water and attracts hummingbirds and beneficial insects. It grows from 6 to 8 feet tall and as wide. If it grew anywhere but here, it would be a prized specimen of extraordinary beauty. Here we see it all over the place.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.