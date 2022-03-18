Tips for succulents and selecting garden beds

Question: After losing several plants to the drought, I plan to replace many of them with succulents. In fact, I bought quite a few at your Master Gardeners’ succulent sale last fall. For the most part, they are still in containers. Can you share some general rules for site selection, planting, care and maintenance?

Answer: Thank you for your timely question, and for supporting the Sonoma County Master Gardener succulent plant sales at Jail Industries. Succulents are a good choice for Sonoma County gardens. They can store large amounts of water and nutrients in specialized fleshy tissue and release them in times of drought. This high moisture in their leaves and stems makes them ideal for fire-prone regions.

The most important consideration when planting your succulents is their aversion to “wet feet” for prolonged periods. It can cause root rot. Encourage good drainage by planting them on slopes, mounds, raised beds or berms. Avoid low-lying areas or depressions. Amend your soil with pumice, a crushed volcanic rock that aerates the soil and absorbs excess moisture, to keep your succulents well-drained during the rainy season. You can test if your soil is draining well by squeezing a handful of soil. It should crumble in your hand.

Most succulents require six to eight hours of sunlight a day but need protection from harsh midday sun. Plant them under trees that allow bright morning light but protect from midday sun and minimize winter heat loss.

Succulents are tough, drought-tolerant plants, but they do need water during dry periods. Give them a good soaking, then allow them to dry out between waterings.

Research the hardiness of the succulents you buy. Some tender varieties are damaged when temperatures drop below freezing. Tender plants grown in pots can be moved to a protected space, such as a porch, during the winter. Protect plants in beds by covering them with commercial frost cloth or old sheets. Do not use plastic, which holds moisture against plant tissues and causes more serious freeze damage.

You also can create microclimates to protect succulents from low temperatures by designing a bed using large rocks. The rocks absorb heat during the day and release it at night. To complete the effect, mulch around the plants with ⅜-inch gravel.

Wooden beds versus metal water troughs

Q: I plan to replace my raised garden beds this year and was considering installing metal water troughs. Can you tell me a bit about the pros and cons of using troughs versus wooden raised beds? Can you also give me some tips on selecting troughs, preparing them for planting and setting up irrigation?

A: Galvanized metal water tanks, also known as stock tanks, offer many advantages over wooden raised beds. They are taller, generally 2 to 3 feet in height, making them accessible for gardeners who use wheelchairs. Because of their height, you don’t have to bend to reach your bed for harvesting, weeding or planting, making gardening easier on your back. The galvanized steel makes them impermeable to rodents. Because of the height of the bed, soil warms earlier in the year, giving you a jump-start on the planting season. And they are much more durable than wooden planter boxes.

There are several considerations when making your decision. First, you need to buy and haul a lot of soil to fill them. And once they are in place and filled, they are very difficult to move. Finally, like any container planter, they depend completely on you for water and nutrients because they are in an enclosed environment.

If you decide to install metal water troughs in your garden, here are some basic steps for success:

Choose a level site that receives full sun. If your site is not level, grade it. Make a bed of coarse gravel or small rocks so there is a drainage space under the trough.

If your metal water troughs have a single drain on the side with a screw-on cap, you may remove it. However, it’s important to make additional drainage holes, approximately 1 inch in diameter and covered with mesh wire in the bottom of the troughs, for good drainage.

Fill the troughs with potting soil mixed with compost, leaving about 2-3 inches from the rim. The soil will settle once watered and planted. To avoid worry about metal troughs heating up in the sun and then heating up the soil in the trough, use a soil mix high in organic matter and keep it moist.

Install drip irrigation lines with a shut-off valve on the outside of each trough. Run the water source line over the end of the planter, then run lines and emitters according to the water needs of the plants you intend to grow. Be prepared to change your drip system as the plants mature, or if you grow different plants in subsequent seasons.

Keep in mind that some plants — raspberries and blackberries in particular — spread their roots and eventually take over. It’s best to plant them in their own container.

One final consideration: If you decide to use old troughs, make sure you know their history and how they were used. If you plan to grow food, avoid troughs that were formerly used to hold toxic substances such as pesticides or petroleum.

