Sonoma County experts share their advice on making stress-free pies for Pi Day

Winners: Will be announced Monday, March 15, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. You will be contacted directly if you are a winner.

How to enter: Go to petalumapiecompany.com and use the form to write a haiku about pi, the number; pie, the food, or both. The format is three lines: five syllables, seven syllables, five syllables

Since 1988, and officially in 2009, when it became a national holiday, Pi Day has been celebrated on March 14, because 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of pi, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

In honor of this mathematical constant, we are celebrating another kind of pie today: the sweet, soft comfort food baked in a circular pan and enveloped in a tantalizing sandwich of crusts and toppings.

For anyone who’s into stress baking during the pandemic but doesn’t want to add stress to their life, we gathered tips from our local pie bakers to help you find success and get over the fear of crust.

From the owners of Petaluma Pie Company to the pastry chef behind Chile Pies Baking Co. in Guerneville, the chefs shared insider advice on how to keep your pie crust flaky and your fillings delicious, along with some easy pie recipes even newbies can nail.

Pastry chef Jenny Malicki

Longtime Sonoma County pastry chef Jenny Malicki, who bakes pies for the Estero Cafe in Valley Ford and Chef Mark Malicki’s weekend pop-up at the Casino Bar & Grill in Bodega, provided three simple tips for pie perfection:

1. Make sure you keep the butter and the water ice cold throughout the process.

“The butter needs to be really cold,” Malicki said. “Make ice water and stick it in the fridge.”

Once you’ve put your pie together, slide it into the freezer for a half-hour before baking, to avoid slumping.

And if you happen to be baking during a heat wave, make the pie dough the night before, then bake the pie in the morning.

2. Don’t overwork the dough.

Use a light touch in bringing the dough together, or the overworked dough will make a tough-textured crust.

“Overworking melts the fat, so there are no more layers,” she explained. “Also, you don’t want it too dry or too wet.”

3. Roll and rotate as you go.

When you’re rolling out the dough, sprinkle the pastry mat with flour, then place the round disc of dough on top. Starting at the center, roll the dough away from you, then start in the center again and roll it toward you.

Then pick up the disc and turn it 45 degrees. Use a spatula if it sticks to the mat.

Repeat this process until the dough is 11 or 12 inches in diameter, then place a sheet of parchment on top, roll it up and refrigerate. Then roll out the second piece, roll it up with parchment and refrigerate it while you work on the filling.

Lina Hoshiro of Petaluma Pie Company

Co-owners Lina Hoshiro and Angelo Sacerdote recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Petaluma Pie Company, where they have gained a loyal following for their sweet and savory pies.

During the pandemic, the small mom-and-pop shop has managed to survive with the help of Paycheck Protection Program loans. They also added local delivery and switched to pickup at the door of their shop in downtown Petaluma.

“We saw a big increase in our take-and-bake sales,” Sacerdote said. “Basically all our savory pies are available frozen, and that really spiked.”

The shop offers a lime pie and lemon meringue pie every day, made from the lemons and limes the couple harvests during citrus season.

“It’s kind of like a key lime pie,” Sacerdote said. “It’s like a classic condensed-milk one, so it’s creamy and dense and sweet. We do ours with a regular pie crust.”

The Lemon Meringue pie is a little more work, he said, because you have to make a lemon curd as well as the meringue topping. That’s often a challenge if you make a raw meringue and cook it, as it can weep on the bottom as it cooks.

“We switched over to a French-style meringue,” he said. “It’s a cooked sugar solution added into the whites as you’re whipping them, and it’s a lot more stable. Then you use a torch.”

Here are Hoshino’s tips for “mindful” baking, which means sourcing seasonal ingredients locally to support the economy and ensure a gentler impact on the environment:

1. Choose produce that didn’t travel far to get to you. Local farmers markets are a good place to start. Citrus will be around for a little while, with strawberries on their way, followed by the stone fruits of late spring.

For the crust, the couple uses organic whole wheat flour from Central Milling in Petaluma, just a few miles from their pie shop. They buy their butter, cheese and eggs down the road, too: European butter from Straus Family Creamery, Estero Gold cheese from Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery and eggs from the free-range chickens at Coastal Hill Ranch.

2. Making your own pie crust with a food processor is quicker than a visit to the grocery store. With just a few ingredients and a few minutes of mixing and chilling in the fridge, the pie dough will be ready to roll.